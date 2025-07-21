Trouserless tragedy: Third mystery death hits Pattaya

A shirtless Thai man with his trousers round his knees has become the third mysterious death in Pattaya in less than a week, sparking fears of a grim trend in Thailand’s seaside province.

Police and rescue workers were called to a house on Soi Huay Ku, Bang Lamung, on July 19 after the body of a 58 year old man was discovered sprawled in the front yard.

Lieutenant Colonel Srisuphan Atthasri-anant of Bang Lamung police led the response, alongside officers from the Nawang Police Post and medics from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

The deceased, Somkiat Nutrat from Nakhon Pathom, was found lying face-up, shirtless, with his black jogging bottoms pulled down to his knees. A bottle of alcohol and a toppled chair lay nearby.

Prayuth Phitphongsuan, the 65 year old homeowner, told police: “Somkiat had been staying with me after losing his job. I felt sorry for him. But he drank heavily every day.”

He said he last saw Somkiat alive at 6am when he left for work. When he returned home in the afternoon, he found him lying motionless and tried to wake him, but he was cold and unresponsive. With no phone on the body, Prayuth ran to a neighbour to call the police.

Officers collected evidence from the scene and sent the body for autopsy. While early indications point to a drunken fall, police are waiting for the final post-mortem results.

Officials are now working with the victim’s family to arrange funeral rites, Pattaya News reported.

The case follows a grim double discovery just two days earlier at the Grand Shivalay condo in South Pattaya, where two foreign men, an Australian and a Swede, were found dead in separate rooms just two hours apart.

The 38 year old Swedish man was found naked in the bathroom of a fifth-floor flat, lying next to an overflowing tub. A gash on his forehead and blood in the water suggested he may have slipped and hit his head.

Police are treating all three deaths as unrelated at this stage but locals aren’t so sure.

One Bang Lamung resident, who wished to remain unnamed, said: “That’s three bodies in one week, something’s not right here.”