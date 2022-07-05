Guides
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
The ocean surrounding Phuket is a rich source of fresh and delicious seafood. And with fishers bringing in local catches daily, trying seafood in Phuket is something you shouldn’t miss! From beachfront restaurants to hidden venues on the edge of mangrove swamps, we’ve compiled a list of the best seafood restaurants in Phuket you have to try in 2022.
Local Seafood Restaurants in Phuket to try in 2022
The best local restaurants in Phuket serving fresh, tasty seafood straight from the ocean.
1. Kan Eang @ Pier
One of Phuket’s most renowned and oldest seafood restaurants is Kan Eang @ Pier. The restaurant, which is situated on the beach of Chalong Bay, offers both indoor and outdoor dining spaces with unobstructed views of the marina. Most of the seafood on the menu is traditional Chinese-Thai cuisine. Don’t forget to try their renowned tom ka gai, baked lobster in butter, and deep-fried freshwater weed with shrimp (chicken in coconut milk). You have the option to select the ideal wine combination for your seafood feast because a Wine Connection outlet is also on site.
Opening Hours: Open daily from 10:00 – 23:00.
Address: 44/1 Viset Road, Rawai, Muang, Phuket 83130.
2. Mor Mu Dong Restaurant
Mor Mu Dong is quite an unusual seafood restaurant in east Phuket. It’s a bit difficult to locate, which makes it a bit of a hidden gem. You can opt to eat outside in small, private wooden “Salas” overlooking the mangroves, or inside in simple, rustic settings under the trees. Here, the seafood is superb. In fact, the Phuket Michelin Guide gave the eatery a “Bib Gourmand” rating. The stuffed fish, salad with squid, and sea bass in plum sauce are some of the most well-liked dishes. In addition to seafood, Mor Mu Dong serves delectable hog dishes with kruang nam prik, a spicy chili sauce, and chicken dishes.
Opening Hours: Open daily from 10:00 – 21:30.
Address: 9/4 Moo 3, Soi Palai, Chao Fa Road, Chalong, Phuket 83130.
3. Laem Hin Seafood
Laem Hin Seafood, located on Phuket’s east coast, is a wonderful place to eat fresh seafood while taking in the ocean views. Largely built on a spacious wooden terrace, there’s no denying that the restaurant’s location above the river is lovely, and the food is excellent. You can enjoy the freshest seafood because everything is provided by neighborhood fisherman and kept alive in big tanks in the kitchen. Additionally, the restaurant serves a wide variety of southern Thai foods. Fresh oysters paired with garlic, lime, chili, and herbs are a must-try. The stir-fried crab with black peppercorns is another delectable seafood recipes from Thailand you have to try.
Opening Hours: Open daily from 10:00 – 21:00.
Address: 90/11 Soi Baan Laem Hin, Thepkasattri Road, 90/11 Soi Baan Laem Hin, Thepkasattri Road.
4. Bang Pae Seafood Restaurant
On Phuket’s east coast, close to the Bang Pae Waterfall, is another well-known seafood restaurant called Bang Pae. Similar to Mor Mu Dong, it is somewhat hidden and hard to find. That said, the restaurant is almost always packed on weekends. With mangroves and the open sea in the background, the location is simple but exciting. The food at the restaurant is also exceptional because it has a “Bib Gourmand” certification. Popular dishes like steamed blue crab, tom yum talay, fresh oysters with local herbs, stir-fried veggies with pine nuts, and tempura shrimp will never let you down.
Opening Hours: Open daily from 10:00 – 20:30.
Address: 2CP8+M37 ซอย บางเตย Pa Klok, Thalang District, Phuket 83110.
5. Ko Ang Seafood
Go to Ko Ang Seafood if you want to experience a genuine, local seafood restaurant. Ko Ang Seafood, which can be found on Phuket’s east shore, has been in around for a long time. The seafood specialties are undoubtedly among of the greatest in Phuket, despite the fact that it may not be the fanciest establishment. You can enjoy wonderful seafood that is hard to obtain elsewhere thanks to the dedicated chef and his team. Don’t miss out on their mouthwatering yum kai mangda talay and gaeng som Phuket style.
Opening Hours: Open daily from 17:30 – 23:30.
Address: 226/2 Phuket Road, Phuket Town, Phuket 83000.
So, which one are you most excited to try? No matter which seafood restaurant you decide to try first, your taste buds will surely tingle with delight.
Looking for more spots to sample great food in Phuket? Check out our article on Phuket’s 5 Best Beachfront restaurants!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Smoking and selling cannabis in public is illegal, warns Bangkok deputy governor
Thai health authorities recommending the re-instatement of mask wearing
Thailand News Today | Thailand enjoys an increase in tourists and flights
BISP student, Puthi, invited to Europe as part of GSPDP/ITF/ATF 14&U tennis team
Insurance companies in uproar over Covid scam by clients
Thai netizens go into meltdown over farmer using bathroom cleaner as fertilizer
Thai police arrest ‘Mr. Underpants:’ The serial thief in the white briefs
Customs seizes 175 million baht of ketamine heading to Taiwan
Suitcases packed as Thais get ready for domestic travel
Thai teacher forced to withdraw from beauty pageant
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
3D walkthrough of stylish pool villas in Chiang Mai (2022)
Why would Hong Kong chief break electoral law?
Popular Thai lottery ticket app to get 2 million more tickets
“Khao San Road should be a cannabis hotspot to boost tourism” – local businessman
Confused car finds itself driving a steep narrow pedestrian bridge
Thai Airways has sold 11 of its old aircraft, 26 to go
UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
Price of made-to-order food surge in Thailand
More than 100 foreigners in Phuket swindled by visa agency
Norwegian man stabs himself in Pattaya hotel
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
Thai health chief received special drug due to obesity, not privilege
Storm ‘Chaba’ to impact Thailand, meteorologists say
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Laos2 days ago
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
- Economy3 days ago
Price of made-to-order food surge in Thailand
- Phuket1 day ago
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
- Expats2 days ago
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
- Economy1 day ago
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
- South2 days ago
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok is best city in Southeast Asia according to travel mag
- Patong1 day ago
King tide in Phuket spurs online fears of a tsunami – it wasn’t
Recent comments: