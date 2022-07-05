Connect with us

The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022

Cita Catellya

Published

 on 

image
PHOTO: Unsplash

The ocean surrounding Phuket is a rich source of fresh and delicious seafood. And with fishers bringing in local catches daily, trying seafood in Phuket is something you shouldn’t miss! From beachfront restaurants to hidden venues on the edge of mangrove swamps, we’ve compiled a list of the best seafood restaurants in Phuket you have to try in 2022.

Local Seafood Restaurants in Phuket to try in 2022

The best local restaurants in Phuket serving fresh, tasty seafood straight from the ocean.

1. Kan Eang @ Pier

One of Phuket’s most renowned and oldest seafood restaurants is Kan Eang @ Pier. The restaurant, which is situated on the beach of Chalong Bay, offers both indoor and outdoor dining spaces with unobstructed views of the marina. Most of the seafood on the menu is traditional Chinese-Thai cuisine. Don’t forget to try their renowned tom ka gai, baked lobster in butter, and deep-fried freshwater weed with shrimp (chicken in coconut milk). You have the option to select the ideal wine combination for your seafood feast because a Wine Connection outlet is also on site.

Opening Hours: Open daily from 10:00 – 23:00.

Address: 44/1 Viset Road, Rawai, Muang, Phuket 83130.

The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket

PHOTO: Kan Eang @ Pier

2. Mor Mu Dong Restaurant

Mor Mu Dong is quite an unusual seafood restaurant in east Phuket. It’s a bit difficult to locate, which makes it a bit of a hidden gem. You can opt to eat outside in small, private wooden “Salas” overlooking the mangroves, or inside in simple, rustic settings under the trees. Here, the seafood is superb. In fact, the Phuket Michelin Guide gave the eatery a “Bib Gourmand” rating. The stuffed fish, salad with squid, and sea bass in plum sauce are some of the most well-liked dishes. In addition to seafood, Mor Mu Dong serves delectable hog dishes with kruang nam prik, a spicy chili sauce, and chicken dishes.

Opening Hours: Open daily from 10:00 – 21:30.

Address: 9/4 Moo 3, Soi Palai, Chao Fa Road, Chalong, Phuket 83130.

Mor Mu Dong. Photo via guide.michelin.com

PHOTO: Mor Mu Dong via guide.michelin.com

3. Laem Hin Seafood

Laem Hin Seafood, located on Phuket’s east coast, is a wonderful place to eat fresh seafood while taking in the ocean views. Largely built on a spacious wooden terrace, there’s no denying that the restaurant’s location above the river is lovely, and the food is excellent. You can enjoy the freshest seafood because everything is provided by neighborhood fisherman and kept alive in big tanks in the kitchen. Additionally, the restaurant serves a wide variety of southern Thai foods. Fresh oysters paired with garlic, lime, chili, and herbs are a must-try. The stir-fried crab with black peppercorns is another delectable seafood recipes from Thailand you have to try.

Opening Hours: Open daily from 10:00 – 21:00.

Address: 90/11 Soi Baan Laem Hin, Thepkasattri Road, 90/11 Soi Baan Laem Hin, Thepkasattri Road.

The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket

PHOTO: Laem Hin Seafood Phuket

4. Bang Pae Seafood Restaurant

On Phuket’s east coast, close to the Bang Pae Waterfall, is another well-known seafood restaurant called Bang Pae. Similar to Mor Mu Dong, it is somewhat hidden and hard to find. That said, the restaurant is almost always packed on weekends. With mangroves and the open sea in the background, the location is simple but exciting. The food at the restaurant is also exceptional because it has a “Bib Gourmand” certification. Popular dishes like steamed blue crab, tom yum talay, fresh oysters with local herbs, stir-fried veggies with pine nuts, and tempura shrimp will never let you down.

Opening Hours: Open daily from 10:00 – 20:30.

Address: 2CP8+M37 ซอย บางเตย Pa Klok, Thalang District, Phuket 83110.

Bang Pae Seafood Restaurant

PHOTO: Bang Pae Seafood Restaurant

5. Ko Ang Seafood

Go to Ko Ang Seafood if you want to experience a genuine, local seafood restaurant. Ko Ang Seafood, which can be found on Phuket’s east shore, has been in around for a long time. The seafood specialties are undoubtedly among of the greatest in Phuket, despite the fact that it may not be the fanciest establishment. You can enjoy wonderful seafood that is hard to obtain elsewhere thanks to the dedicated chef and his team. Don’t miss out on their mouthwatering yum kai mangda talay and gaeng som Phuket style.

Opening Hours: Open daily from 17:30 – 23:30.

Address: 226/2 Phuket Road, Phuket Town, Phuket 83000.

Ko Ang Seafood. Photo via phuketcityofgastronomy.com

PHOTO: Ko Ang Seafood via phuketcityofgastronomy.com

So, which one are you most excited to try? No matter which seafood restaurant you decide to try first, your taste buds will surely tingle with delight.

Looking for more spots to sample great food in Phuket? Check out our article on Phuket's 5 Best Beachfront restaurants!

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

