Cannabis
Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
Recently, Pattaya has become a popular destination for cannabis enthusiasts. With its relaxed laws, Pattaya has become a hub for cannabis tourism, offering an array of cannabis-related activities, products, and services. Whether you’re looking to relax with a puff of a joint, enjoy an edible, or explore the science behind cannabis, Pattaya has something for everyone. So, if you’re ready to explore and experience the cannabis culture of Pattaya, read on!
Cannabalize
Cannabalize is a premier cannabis store dedicated to giving consumers the best organic, locally-grown cannabis of the highest calibre possible to support their health and wellness. Cannabalize has a variety of cannabis products, including high-quality flowers. Also, you’re in capable hands; the knowledgeable staff will help you find the best cannabis products for your specific health needs.
In addition, the beautiful interiors and comfy seatings make Cannabalize a welcoming and relaxing space. Did we mention that the customers will get free coffee by purchasing cannabis? Plus, there is a pool table and PlayStation 5 for customers to enjoy. The good news continues; the shop is in the process of adding a rooftop bar and lounge area!
Opening Hours: Daily 11 am – 1 am
Address: 394/109 3rd Road, Moo. 9, Nongprue, Banglamung, Pattaya, Chonburi 20150
Call: 096 090 5295
MedLab Dispensary @House of Benedict Pattaya
Medlab is the premier destination for cannabis products and experiences located at House of Benedict Pattaya Na Jomtein. With a curated selection of the highest quality cannabis flowers from top growers, world-class customer service, and convenient online ordering and delivery, Medlab has something for everyone. Whether a medical patient or a recreational user, Medlab’s knowledgeable staff is available to help customers find the perfect product for their needs, providing expert advice on how to choose the right product. Shop a range of products from Medlab and get the perfect cannabis experience.
Medlab Dispensary is the go-to source for all things cannabis. With a wide selection of top-notch products and fast, discreet delivery, customers can find the perfect cannabis product for their needs. Whether it’s an energizing sativa to power through the day or a calming indica to help you sleep, Medlab has it. With Medlab, shoppers can enjoy the convenience of shopping for cannabis products in the comfort and privacy of their own home.
Opening Hours: 11 am – 9 pm
Address: House of Benedict Pattaya, 91, 10 Moo 1, Tambon Na Chom Thian, Sattahip District, Chon Buri 20250
Website: www.medlabdispensary.com
Shop: https://www.medlabdispensary.com/pattayashop
Call /WhatsApp: 096 731 0850
Ganjahub
Are you looking for the best ganja experience in the Jomtien Beach area? Look no further than Ganjahub! Opened in September 2022, the shop is located in the entertainment area of the Rompho market. It is also the biggest ganja lounge bar & dispensary in the area and is fully licensed.
The Dutch owners have a long history of working in the cannabis industry in the Netherlands, and they’ve brought all of their knowledge and experience to Ganjahub. Ganjahub strongly promotes small and medium-sized local growers and locally-grown marijuana and has about 16 strains on the menu with a 50/50 ratio between imports and local weed. The local growers produce small batches of high-quality cannabis which is exclusively sold to Ganjahub so the local exotics can’t be found anywhere else!
The strains are sold at a price range per gram of 450-650 baht, plus weekly special deals and 5g discounts. There also have a great selection of edibles, killer prerolled joints, and plenty of bongs and pipes.
Opening Hours: 10 am – 12 am
Address: Rom Pho Market, Jomtien, 75/268, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, 20150
Website: https://ganjahub.asia/
Call: 064 434 3494
Line | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok
World Wide Weed
World Wide Weed Cannabis Dispensary offers reliable quality cannabis products with over 20 strains farm direct. WWW opened its doors on July 9, 2022, as a source of safe, effective, and clean international and local strain varieties of cannabis at affordable prices.
Jason, the founder of WWW, is also a cannabis business owner of Green Elephant International Co., Ltd. Since 2019, he’s actively participated in the cultivation, product innovation, and sourcing of THC and CBD products, such as the FDA-approved flagship product CBD Aloe in Thailand. WWW is determined to be the center of nationwide distribution- retail and wholesale- of qualified quality cannabis products.
WWW individually tests all its strains for quality, potency, and marketability to streamline the selection process for end users. The dispensary is also an authorized distributor of PurplPro THC/CBD analysis equipment for those businesses or cannabis enthusiasts that wish to add professional insight to their products.
So, at WWW, you’ll find top-quality medical cannabis from leading producers in Thailand and a variety of carefully selected products by their Master Bud-tender, who has passed the Master course at CTU (Cannabis Training University)! All items are safely packed and distributed above and beyond local regulations and standards. Not in Pattaya? No problem, you can order the goods online through their website (www.worldwideweedthailand.com) or Line account (@worldwideweed). For express deliveries, please contact the Line Official Account.
WWW Cannabis Dispensary Shop is located below the Yensabai Condotel residence, with ample parking in front and a café inside. Find World Wide Weed or Yensabai Condotel via Google Maps.
Opening hours: 10 AM – 10 PM
Address: 504/9, Pattaya Sai 2 Soi 17, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150
Phone: 094 947 1708
Line Official: @worldwideweed
Instagram: @worldwideweedthailand
Facebook: World Wide Weed Thai
The Budtender – Ganja Dispensary
The Budtender – Ganja Dispensary is the premier destination for those seeking a fun and inviting atmosphere. The friendly budtenders treat everyone like family, and the selection of cannabis, THC, CBD Oil (full spectrum), CBD Flowers, and High-quality flowers (over 30+ strains available) is second to none. Visitors can spend time in the lounge playing games, enjoying a coffee, and then head out to the party scene at Walking Street at night. The top-shelf quality flowers from top cannabis companies in Thailand and from the Club’s own local qualified growers offer the most reasonable prices and strain range Pattaya has to offer. Everyone is welcome to join the community, relax, and let the party begin at the Budtender Club!
The Budtender offers customers an easy and convenient way to order their products online. Through their Line Official, Facebook, or Instagram accounts, you can order your favourite products with just a few clicks. Plus, The Budtender offers local delivery through Lineman, making it even easier to get the products you need.
Address: 594/14, South Pattaya Road, Tambon Nong Prue, Chang Wat, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150
Opening hours: 12:00-00:00
Line Official: @budtender.pty
Call: 092 420 4466
https://www.facebook.com/BudtenderPTY
Cannabeach
Cannabeach is the perfect place to shop for weed, offering great prices, an extensive selection, and many accessories. Located just 100 meters from the central festival on Pattaya Second road, opposite Isuzu showroom, between soi 7 and 8, it is open from 1 to 10 PM. Plus, the knowledgeable and friendly staff are always happy to answer any questions and help customers find the perfect product for their needs. So come by Cannabeach for all your cannabis needs and enjoy the best prices and selection around.
Opening Hours: Daily 1 pm – 10 pm
Address: 216/6, Pattaya Sai 2 Rd, Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100084060474138
Call: 065 354 49 62
Bongsai Express
Visiting Bongsai Express in Pattaya is like a trip to a cannabis wonderland! It’s a small, family-run medical cannabis dispensary that offers a variety of medical flowers, growth phase plants, plant cuttings, infused candies, pastries and more.
Bongsai strives to bring balance to health and overall happiness through its cannabis strains. They hand-pick their strains and test them rigorously to ensure the best user experience, consistent terpene profiles, and accurate phenotypes. Looking to the future, Bongsai hopes to contribute to the growth and development of a healthy medical cannabis culture both in Thailand and worldwide.
Drop by the first full-service dispensary in Pattaya and discover a cannabis experience like no other! With a selection that’s sure to please everyone, no matter their experience level, this dispensary will have something to suit all tastes.
Opening Hours: 12 pm – 9 pm / 10 am – 7 pm (Closed on Fridays)
Address 1: Bongsai Shop, 236, Siam Country club, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150
Address 2: Bongsai Express, 249/18, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand
Add Line: https://line.me/ti/p/4wXT6OdKOf
Call: 0829490420
If you‘re looking for quality cannabis in Pattaya, Thailand, these are some of the best places to shop. They offer a wide variety of local and imported strains, with prices that are very reasonable. Their staff are helpful and knowledgeable, so you can be sure you‘ll get good advice when making your purchase.
If you are looking for where to get cannabis in Bangkok, click HERE.
