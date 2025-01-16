PM perfects ‘Salaam’ greeting on helicopter to Muslim south

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra prepared for a visit to Thailand’s southern Muslim-majority provinces by practising the universal Islamic greeting, “as-salaam alaykum” (peace be upon you), aboard an air force helicopter.

Assisted by Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, the PM repeated the greeting several times to perfect her pronunciation.

“I practised this earlier too, but I want to get it just right.”

The greeting, widely used among Muslim communities, holds cultural significance in the southern border provinces.

The 38 year old PM was joined by an entourage of top officials, including Deputy PM and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy PM and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, and National Police Chief Police General Kitrat Phanphet.

Their one-day mission aimed to engage with local communities and address pressing development issues in Narathiwat, Yala, and Pattani.

Initially, the itinerary included stops in all three provinces. However, due to heavy rainfall, the helicopter was unable to land in Pattani. Justice Minister Tawee informed the Thai premier of the change, saying, “The weather makes it unsafe to proceed.”

In Pattani, PM Paetongtarn had planned to visit the marine police pier in Mueang district’s Ru Samilae area, meet with fishing boat operators, and oversee projects like dredging waterways and providing soft loans to small businesses. Despite the weather setback, she focused on engaging with residents in Narathiwat and Yala, reported The Nation.

ORIGINAL STORY: PM Paetongtarn to visit southern provinces amid recent bombings

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will visit the southern provinces of Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat tomorrow despite recent bombings in the region, as confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Phumtham, who is also with the defence ministry, yesterday, January 14, addressed two bomb incidents: one in Ano Ru subdistrict, Mueang district, Pattani, which injured six paramilitary rangers on Monday morning, January 13, and another in Sri Sakhon district, Narathiwat, which claimed the lives of two police officers.

Phumtham mentioned that these incidents were discussed in a National Security Council meeting, noting that “whenever we reduce the enforcement of emergency laws, incidents occur, seemingly aligned with the agenda of certain groups.”

He expressed the need to reassess the situation, instructing the council to review within a month whether the measures implemented have led to improvements or setbacks.

The deputy PM stated that PM Paetongtarn planned a visit to the southern border provinces tomorrow and confirmed he would accompany her. He stressed that security measures are the responsibility of relevant agencies, which must ensure everything is handled appropriately.

This visit will be the 38 year old Thai premier’s first to the southernmost provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, and Yala. During this trip, PM Paetongtarn plans to attend a meeting to expedite and monitor development projects in these regions, including constructing a parallel bridge over the Kolok River in Sungai Kolok district and the Hat Yai-Sungai Kolok double-track railway project.

This announcement follows the death of an award-winning police officer and his son, who were killed when a road bomb hit their pickup truck yesterday morning, January 14.

The officer, 56 year old Police Lieutenant Colonel Suwit Chuaythewarit, and his son, 35 year old Police Senior Sergeant Major Dome Chuaythewarit died in the explosion in Sri Banphot subdistrict, Sri Sakhon district, at 9.50am.