Thailand’s thriving Muslim tourism boom with mosque tour

In a bid to elevate Thailand to the zenith of the Global Muslim Tourism Index (GMTI), the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) teamed up with key figures like Imam Mathanarat Vacharapisut from the Haroon Mosque and the Islamic Committee of Bangkok to revolutionise cultural tourism for Muslim travellers.

Imam Mathanarat Vacharapisut recently joined forces with Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of TAT, in a pivotal meeting. Together, they’ve outlined an ambitious strategy aimed at showcasing Thailand’s stunning architectural marvels: its mosques. Dubbed the Mosque Tour, this innovative initiative will spotlight ten magnificent mosques across Bangkok, with the iconic Haroon Mosque leading the pack.

But it’s not just about aesthetics, it’s about setting a gold standard for Muslim-friendly tourism (MFT) and hospitality (MFTH) services. By enhancing these services, Thailand aims to beckon Muslim tourists from across the globe, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan, reported Pattaya Mail.

The grand unveiling of the Mosque Tour will kick off at the prestigious ITB Berlin 2024 tourism event in Germany from March 5 to 7. TAT will showcase this remarkable route during the Thailand Travel Mart (TTM+ 2024) event in Phang-nga province from June 5 to 7.

