Thai prisons ensure religious rights for Muslim inmates

Picture of Malaysian singer Wan Norshaheeda Azlin Binti Wan Ismail, courtesy of The Reporter

In a move to reassure the public, the Corrections Department pledged its unwavering commitment to respect the religious rights of Muslim inmates across Thai prisons. This comes on the heels of the high-profile arrest of Malaysian pop sensation, Wan Norshaheeda Azlin Binti Wan Ismail, better known as Eda Ezrin, during a dramatic drug raid at Narathiwat Provincial Prison earlier this month.

In a statement, the Department of Corrections emphasised that foreign prisoners, including those observing Islam, are entitled to practise their faith so long as it doesn’t clash with prison regulations.

The arrest saga unfolded on November 1 in the Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat, Thailand’s southernmost tip, where 29 year old Eda Ezrin, along with five fellow Malaysians, was nabbed with around 6,000 methamphetamine pills. Shockingly, all six were found to have tested positive for drug use.

Amid the unfolding drama, November 4 saw crowd-control police called in to manage the bustling scene outside Sungai Kolok Police Station as investigators shuttled the detainees to the Narathiwat provincial court. Outside, a throng of about 100 fans and relatives remained steadfast, rallying for the pop star and her alleged accomplices.

To dispel any doubts, the statement detailed comprehensive measures in place to accommodate Muslim inmates. Every facility is equipped to prepare three daily Halal meals with separate utensils and containers, a nod to dietary fidelity.

“For the conduct of prayers, both male and female Muslims can wear clean prayer clothes and are provided with enough clean water during the fasting month of Ramadan. They can bring and eat their meals inside their sleeping quarters.”

Moreover, for those yearning to deepen their Islamic knowledge, volunteer instructors are available within the confines of prison walls.

Inmates retain consular support during designated hours and the modern convenience of video calls and the Line messaging app to stay in touch with family.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong took a recent tour of the Narathiwat Provincial Prison, briefing both local and Malaysian media on the standard operational practices ensuring the dignity of Muslim inmates is upheld, despite the backdrop of this headline-grabbing arrest.

