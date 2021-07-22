Connect with us

From white sandy beaches to energetic nightlife, Phuket has plenty to offer for all types of travellers and sun-seekers. It has transformed from a backpacker’s paradise into a stylish, jet-set retreat, offering some of the most luxurious boutique hotels in the world. Whether you want to immerse yourself in nature, relax on pristine beaches, or indulge in Thai culture, there will always be a luxury hotel to fit your needs on the island.

So, if you want to experience authentic luxury island living, here are our top picks of the best world-class hotels in Phuket.

Top 5 Boutique and Luxury Hotels in Phuket

1. COMO Point Yamu

Located at the tip of Cape Yamu, COMO Point Yamu offers exceptional views of Phang Nga Bay and the Andaman Sea. The hotel was designed by a legendary Italian interior and product designer, Paola Navone. It offers a unique expression of contemporary Thai luxury. The elegant rooms, suites, and villas are all spacious and feature hand-made elements. Some come with floor-to-ceiling windows framing jaw-dropping views. Besides the comfortable rooms and spectacular views, COMO Point Yamu also boasts a stunning infinity pool, a selection of excellent restaurants, and one of the best spas in Phuket.

Whether you want to sip cocktails while watching the sunset, splash around in the infinity pools, enjoy a romantic getaway, or wind down in the fantastic spa, you will definitely experience relaxation with style. In addition, COMO Point Yamu also provides day trips around the surrounding islands and inlets by private yacht or longtail boat.

Pricing: Start from approx. 6,909 Baht to 39,379 Baht per night.

Address: 225 Moo7 Paklok, Paklok, Phuket, Thailand, 83110.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

COMO Point Yamu - best luxury hotel in Phuket

Photo via COMO Point Yamu

2. Keemala

Keemala is a dreamy retreat nestled amidst lush rainforest atop rolling hills overlooking the Andaman Sea and Kamala Village. With sustainability at its core, Keemala Boasts unusual architecture that will make you feel like you’re stepping into a fantasy world. The luxury hotel has an otherworldly design inspired by Thai mythology. You can choose to stay in a pear-shaped treehouse, canvas-domed tented pool villa, or the Bird’s Nest Pool Villa. All types of accommodations come with an extensive selection of modern conveniences and offer remarkable ocean views.

In addition to the rustic yet lavish accommodation, Keemala also boasts a lagoon-like swimming pool with its own waterfall and a rooftop restaurant. It also has a tip-top spa called Mala Spa, which offers a range of holistic therapies. With everything that the hotel has to offer, you probably won’t want to leave it. However, there’s a free shuttle to and from the beach if you do want to explore nearby areas.

Pricing: Start from approx 10,927 Baht to 36,077 Baht per night.

Address: 10/88 Moo. 6 Nakasud Rd., Kathu District Phuket, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

Keemala

Photo via Keemala

3. The Slate

Situated at Nai Yang Beach, the magnificent Slate Hotel faces a private strip of silken sand with a beautiful palm grove. This luxury hotel is all about enchanting design. Bill Bensley, a Thailand-based architect, blends contemporary elements with the history of Phuket as a spot for tin mining. Each room and suite in the hotel are surrounded by tropical gardens, allowing you to treat your eyes with intense natural beauty.

The Slate offers 3 magnificent swimming pools, with jacuzzis, a waterfall, and swim-up bars. The hotel also provides monastery visits, Thai cooking classes, bike tours, sand-in-the-toes dining, daily kids’ club, and an amazing spa. Whether you stay with your family or your loved one, The Slate offers a tranquil getaway from your busy life.

Pricing: Start from approx. 4,197 Baht to 26,460 Baht per night.

Address: Nai Yang Beach & National Park, Amphur Thalang, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

The Slate - one of the best luxury hotels

Photo via The Slate

4. Trisara

Trisara means “Third Garden in Heaven” in Sanskrit, which perfectly describes this enchanting hotel. Set on the hills to the northwest of Phuket, this luxury hotel is wrapped in a tropical forest and lush, exotic gardens. It’s truly a sanctuary for all of the senses and the perfect place for those who want to rejuvenate. It offers 48 spacious pool villas with ocean views and 2 to 6-bedroom private residences. All villas and residences are designed with luxurious interiors and Thai-inspired decors.

Besides the wonderful rooms, you can also enjoy any food your heart desires at the hotel’s top-class restaurant or pamper yourself at the beautiful spa. In addition, there’s a fantastic 45-metre swimming pool along the beachfront, where you can escape the tropical heat. To help you explore the local neighbourhood, there are cruises and excursions available as well.

Pricing: Start from approx. 17,417 Baht to 846,164 Baht per night.

Address: 60/1 Moo 6, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Talang, Layan, Phuket, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

Trisara

Photo via Trisara

5. Rosewood Phuket

The last hotel on our list is the Rosewood Hotel. It’s a family-friendly tropical beach hideaway made for fun in the sun, unforgettable cocktail-fueled nights, and fantastic spa pampering. It has an innovative design with subtle Thai influences, which blends perfectly with its enchanting surroundings. Each room is designed for comfort, relaxation, and entertainment. Therefore, you can enjoy luxury island living with the best style and amenities. Also, it’s a great place to stay if you’re environmentally conscious because the hotel incorporates various ecologically sound methods, including a rainwater collection.

The swimming pool in Rosewood Phuket is impressive. It has several different sections, such as a kids’ section, a sporty section for those who want to work out, and a quiet section for lovebirds. In addition, this luxury hotel also has an excellent spa. Designed to be a sanctuary for wellness, the spa features treatment rooms, yoga areas, a herb laboratory, and a wide range of spa rituals.

Pricing: Start from approx. 19,086 Baht to 136,215 Baht per night.

Address: 88/28 Muen-Ngern Road, Patong, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

Rosewood Phuket - One of the best luxury hotels

Photo via Rosewood Phuket

All luxury hotels on this list offer a serene atmosphere, sweeping views of the ocean and lush jungles, and top-notch facilities. Therefore, staying at one of these luxurious boutique hotels will definitely make your tropical island gateway memorable. You don’t even have to step foot outside of the hotel if you don’t want to!

Want to have the beach right outside your door? Check out our article on the best beachfront hotels in Phuket.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

