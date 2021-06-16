Best of
5 Top Secret Beaches in Phuket
It can be said that visiting Phuket offers a multitude of tropical scenery and beaches. From taking a long-tail boat ride to remote islands to lounging seaside at one of the secret beaches – a trip here is definitely worthwhile. For those who are looking for a unique photo op or secluded beach experience, Phuket doesn’t fall short of travellers’ expectations.
One thing to know is that if you plan to visit one of these secret beaches or to go on a trek, keep in mind that some are hard to access. From dirt roads to boat rides, landing on one of these secluded strips of sand is everything that an adventurous tourist would expect. And, bragging rights are included upon sticking your toes in some of the most untouched sand in Phuket.
5 Best Secret Beaches in Phuket
Best of Phuket’s secret beaches, listed below.
1. Banana Beach
Known as a secret beach in which to visit, it is one of the island’s most untouched pieces of land. Featuring shallow, clear waters and large palm trees, this beach is a must-see for those wanting a bit of peace and quiet. The effort to get here is a bit more than other beaches, but once you arrive, you surely won’t be disappointed. Although it is not quite deserted, visitors will be delighted to see a stand-alone restaurant, serving delicious seafood on the beach.
During low tide, Banana Beach is the place to be as the sky is cloudless, making it a beautiful getaway. One thing’s for sure, spending an afternoon at this pristine and quiet beach will definitely have you thinking about making island life a reality! Undoubtedly, the palm trees and white sands will help with your pending decision!
Address: Coral Island, Phuket, Thailand 83130.
2. Khao Kad Beach
Taking in the sunsets on this beach is unparalleled as visitors can surely appreciate the epic evening scenery. Khao Kad is located on the east side of Phuket Island on the Panwa Cape, but it is different from Panwa Beach. Thus, make sure you don’t confuse the 2 beaches together as they are near each other! Regardless, if you are at the Phuket Aquarium you may find Khao Kad the best place to stop for a relaxing dinner and sunset.
The beach is also wide enough to skip seaside dining and make your own beachside picnic. Furthermore, you can get a Thai massage nearby to take your relaxing evening up a notch. And, if you are thirsty, there is a small cafe serving a variety of smoothies, coffee and tea. A small Halal restaurant is also nearby, where you can take away food for your picnic. Moreover, if you are looking for a bit of adventure, the restaurant offers kayaks and mopeds to rent for a more mobile experience.
Address: 44/5 Moo 8 Sakdidesh Road, Vichit, Muang, Phuket, 83000 Panwa Beach, Thailand.
3. Ao Sane Beach
Visible from Nai Harn Beach, getting to Ao Sane Beach requires you to drive a bit through The Nai Harn Resort. Featuring 3 sandy bays, visitors can access the beach, known as Jungle Beach, by a short walk between bungalows. Depending on what you fancy, you can rent a beach chair to relax in while taking in the pristine views, or you can try snorkelling instead.
If you are even more adventurous, the beach is known for diving as the marine life is quite spectacular. Even during the rainy season, the ocean surrounding the bays is quite calm. Thus, planning a diving or snorkelling trip can be easy as almost any time during the year is sure to be exciting. Finally, staying at Ao Sane Beach can be done as bungalows are available along with resorts offering a range of overnight accommodations.
Address: Saiyuan Rd, Soi Saiyuan 12 Rawai, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Chang Wat Phuket 83130.
4. Nui Beach
Nui Beach may be the hardest beach to see, as it is only accessible by driving down a somewhat dangerous dirt road. But, if you are the adventurous type, conquering the path to get there is a win in itself. Now known as Water Beach Club, the beach has gained popularity on Instagram as a playground for adults. Although there is no fee to enter the beach, you are required to pay 4 wheeled vehicles to enter.
Whilst the beaches sand is a bit coarse, it is still a sight to see, especially if you want to boast about how you got there. Known as one of the most secluded beaches, travellers will feel a sense of exclusivity upon entering the small bay. Thus, once you arrive, relaxing here can be quite tranquil as it is still relatively unknown.
Address: Soi Leam Mum Nok Nui Beach, Karon, Phuket 83130 Thailand.
5. Ao Yan Beach
Ao Yon Beach is quite unique as it features a handful of locals along with a few longtime residents. The beach is quiet and remote, offering serene walks and authentic chats with those who stay there. Although it is far from the road and relatively off the beaten path, this beach is sure to delight those wanting to get away from it all. Located between Panwa beach and Cape Panwa, visitors can only park on the main road when arriving.
Even on the weekends, this beach is usually not crowded, especially during the low season. Featuring a long strip of sand, its centre is the place to lay down a beach towel as its scenery is divine. However, it seems more and more people are catching on to its charm – but for now, only a few new hotels and beach clubs adorn the seaside location.
Address: 5 Soi Ao-Yon Khaokhad, Tambon Wichit, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Phuket 83000.
If you are looking for secret beaches in Phuket, or just want to get away from the touristy crowds, this list of secluded beaches is for you. Just finding these beaches can provide a bit of adventure and may require skill, as some of these sandy spots can be difficult to access.
Enjoying a seaside getaway from the more bustling areas of Phuket can bring your travels to a full circle. And, what is more fun than pretending you are on a deserted island besides actually being on one? So, get your camera ready and prepare for the adventure of finding these unique and less well-known sandy surprises in Phuket.
Advertise On The Thaiger
Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
5 Top Secret Beaches in Phuket
Blacktip reef sharks get protected status as Environment Minister blasts video cruelty
Dozens of python eggs found underneath home
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
100 neglected cats rescued by Save Elephant Foundation
Leading Thai doctor calls on government to accelerate vaccine rollout
Good Morning Thailand | Tracking wrist bands for sandbox? Sex tourism, 2022 Michelin Guide
Top 5 Gyms in Bangkok
Thonburi Healthcare Group to import 5 million doses of Moderna
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,331 new infections and 40 deaths
Global travel demand driven by vaccine rollouts: Tripadvisor survey
Samsung Galaxy M62; Should You Buy It?
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Tourism officials eye August reopening under “Pattaya Move On” travel scheme
Thailand News Today | Covid vaccine for foreigners, PM “not going anywhere”, Boss update | June 15
Top 8 Affordable Hotels to stay in Bangkok
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Phuket governor asks for funds for tourist tracking app
Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox
Bangkok university student dies after allegedly beaten by a group of students
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket4 days ago
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
- Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
- Songkhla3 days ago
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
- Phuket3 days ago
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Penis statue works as village sees rain after erection