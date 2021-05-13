Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Walk-in vaccination centres planned to speed up rollout
Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced plans for walk-in vaccination centres to accelerate Covid-19 vaccine distribution in Thailand. At a meeting of the National Committee on Vaccines, the decision was made to provide alternative channels to encourage more people to get the vaccine quickly. Also in the works is a plan to develop a new application to register for appointments.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha had mentioned the idea of a walk-in service during a cabinet meeting Tuesday, saying that Thailand was well below target for vaccine registrations. The Department of Disease Control has been tasked with creating a simplified format to encourage registration for vaccines, with the goal of no one being rejected for a jab. The head of the DDC said they will do everything in their power to accelerate vaccine roll out.
Yesterday saw the first vaccination centre outside of a hospital when Central Plaza Ladprao launched a vaccine station with PM Prayut in attendance. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Ramathibodi Hospital worked together to launch the centre. Open from 8:30 am to 5 pm daily, 1,000 people were vaccinated at the station through the Mor Prom Line app yesterday, mostly government officers and Covid-19 volunteers as well as people designated as high-risk.
But the Mor Prom line account has not received nearly the amount of registrations that they had hoped, so this new plan is aimed at boosting sign-ups. Only 22 of Thailand’s 77 provinces registered more than 10,000 people through the Line account, with only 2 provinces getting 6-figure signups. 16 million people were targeted to get priority appointments through Mor Prom, people at high risk because of chronic disease or being over the age of 60.
The Prime Minister expressed hope that, with the success of Central Ladprao’s vaccination centre, other businesses will open similar jab stations in the near future. Plans are in place for up to 25 private vaccination centres in Bangkok followed by stations opening across the country. Locations and the number of jabs at each vaccination centre will be left to provincial governments to determine within their own committees on communicable disease.
Thailand’s immediate goal is to get all frontline workers and healthcare professionals vaccinated by the end of the month, and also focus on areas with high infection rates. Next month elderly and high-risk people will be the main target of mass vaccination, followed by the general public. PM Prayut also requested that people like delivery staff and public transportation drivers who travel for work, and staff in restaurants, hospitality, and convenience stores who interact with many people be given priority for vaccinations.
The Prime Minister stressed to the public that Thailand’s inspection process is more stringent than other countries and reassured that the Covid-19 vaccines administered in Thailand are completely safe.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Unvaccinated MPs must show negative Covid-19 result before each parliament session
Under new measures for Thai Cabinet sessions, members of parliament who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 must test negative for the coronavirus before each new meeting. The parliament president Chuan Leekpai says the new orders are to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among Cabinet members. If an MP has not been vaccinated and does not show a negative result for a recent Covid-19 test, then they will not be allowed to enter the chamber.
The next parliamentary session is scheduled for May 22. Thai officials will hold a meeting today to go over Covid-19 prevention and disease control measures to prevent the spread of the virus at the next session. But some MPs are concerned about the safety of today’s meeting due to the outbreak in Bangkok, with hundreds of Covid-19 infections reported each day.
MP Anan Phonamnuay told reporters that he and the government chief whip urged for the meeting to be postponed and rescheduled for later this month when more vaccine doses and supplies arrive.
“I totally understand that the new parliamentary session is important. But if that comes with health risks that may result in new deaths, will it still be worth it?”
In the recent wave of infections, Bangkok has reported more than 20,000 Covid-19 cases since April 1. The Covid-19 death rate has also increased significantly over the past month. Cases in the recent wave started off in clusters in nightlife areas, primarily the fashionable Thong Lor district. During that time, around a third of Cabinet members reportedly self-isolated after coming in contact with infected people.
Discussion on the new budget bill for the fiscal year 2022, which starts October 2021, is set for May 31 and June 2. Chuan warned that if the debilitation is delayed, there’s a possibility it could affect the budgetary management timeframe, and then potentially impact the Thai economy.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Human rights group calls for transparency on Covid outbreaks in Thai prisons
Yesterday, Thailand’s Department of Corrections announced that thousands of inmates in Bangkok prisons have tested positive for Covid-19. 1,795 inmates at Bangkok Remand Prison are infected, along with 1,040 at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution.
The announcement comes after political activist Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka, “Rung”, tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after her release on bail. According to a Coconuts report, she is the eight activist known to have become infected in prison. She says she knows of at least 50 other infected inmates.
“Before the day I was released, I learned that more than 50 people contracted the virus in the Central Women’s Correctional Institution, and I think right now that prison and others must have a large number of infected people. I demand the government and the Corrections Department immediately report the number of infected.”
Last week, fellow activist and human rights lawyer Anon Nampa, confirmed he too had tested positive for the virus while in prison. The Corrections Department have always insisted that strict measures are in place, including routine testing, but, prior to yesterday’s announcement, there has been no confirmation of how many of over 300,000 prisoners are ill with Covid-19.
Sunai Phasuk from Human Rights Watch confirms that accurate reporting has been hard to come by, pointing out that officials never followed through on a pledge to build a field hospital at Bangkok’s Klong Prem Central Prison.
“We never get information about the total number of infected inmates nor the preventive measures nor the treatment protocols for infected inmates.”
Thailand’s prisons are notoriously overcrowded and the unsanitary conditions have been a source of concern long before the pandemic. The country has the dubious honour of having the world’s sixth-largest prison population, with a detention rate that ranks at no. 8 in the world. All this with a population of just 70 million.
Sunai says the vast majority of prisoners are incarcerated because of drugs offences and says the Justice Ministry should be working to reduce prison numbers during a pandemic, not increase them. He says officials should consider a reduction in sentencing for misdemeanours that would allow for home arrest, including electronic monitoring and regular check-ins.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Amnesty International calls for Thailand to limit ‘unnecessary detention’ to reduce Covid-19 at prisons
Human rights activists are calling on the Thai government to reduce unnecessary detention to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at prisons. So far, more than 2,000 inmates at 2 Bangkok prisons and at least 7 political prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19.
Amnesty International Thailand addressed an open letter to the Justice Ministry says the move to stop placing suspects in court detention while they await trial will help ease congestion in the prisons and prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Yesterday, the Department of Corrections released a statement on the outbreak among inmates at Bangkok Remand Prison and the Women’s Correctional Institution after pro-democracy movement leader Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul announced that she tested positive for Covid-19.
Rung was released from the Women’s Correctional Institution last week after serving 8 weeks in detention while she awaited a trial on lèse majesté charges. Amnesty International says at least 7 political prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19. Some have already been released on bail.
Some protest leaders have been in court detention, many awaiting trials for lèse majesté charges, which carries a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison for insulting or defaming the Thai Monarchy. Some also face sedition charges. Last month, the Human Rights Watch called on Thai authorities to release the detained activists on bail. Since then, some protest leaders, including Rung, have been released on bail.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
