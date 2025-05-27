Deadly flu surge sparks star-backed vaccine push in Pattaya

Thai actor joins doctors to back Bangkok Hospital Pattaya’s 30-minute jab blitz

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Deadly flu surge sparks star-backed vaccine push in Pattaya
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya has launched a high-profile vaccine campaign to combat influenza following Thailand’s deadly flu outbreak earlier this year.

Held in the lobby of Building E, the BDMS Preventive Vaccine event drew attention not only for its critical public health message, but also for its star power.

Thai actor Art Phasut Banyam and his mother took centre stage to share personal stories about keeping their family healthy, lending celebrity weight to a campaign promoting awareness, prevention, and action.

Photo of Art Phasut Banyam and a nurse courtesy of Bangkok Hospital Pattaya

“In our family, prevention is everything. A small jab today can save a lot of pain tomorrow,” Art told attendees, highlighting the importance of timely vaccination.

The event was officially opened by Dr Peeraphan Jerajapredee, Assistant Director of Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, who stressed the urgent need to tackle influenza head-on.

A panel of medical experts also delivered key updates on the virus, including how to strengthen immunity and recognise warning signs early.

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Hospital Pattaya
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

One of the event’s standout moments was the launch of the hospital’s new Vaccine Fast Track service, a streamlined process that delivers influenza vaccinations in just 30 minutes. The service will run until July 31, making it easier than ever for the public to protect themselves.

This timely initiative follows a grim start to 2025, with Thailand reporting over 140,000 flu cases and 14 deaths in just two months. The H1N1 strain is hitting children the hardest, particularly those aged five to nine.

Schools, daycares, and other shared spaces have become hotspots for transmission, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Health officials warn that flu is no longer “just a seasonal nuisance.” The Ministry of Public Health is pushing for wider vaccine coverage, especially among high-risk groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic conditions, reported The Pattaya News.

With celebrity backing, expert guidance, and fast-tracked jabs, Bangkok Hospital Pattaya is arming the public with what they need most, protection.

For more information, call Bangkok Hospital Pattaya at 038 259 999. The hotline operates 24/7.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

