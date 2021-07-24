Connect with us

Vaccination registration open for foreign residents over 60 in Bangkok

Vaccination registration for foreign residents aged 60+ only (born in or before 1961) residing in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces… Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon. Here’s the link…

https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSf…/viewform

Vaccination registration open for foreign residents over 60 in Bangkok | News by ThaigerSOURCE: NBT

 

