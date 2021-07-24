Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Autopsy results for woman who died after mixing vaccines
Just as the government was launching their plan for people who have received a Sinovac vaccine already to give them AstraZeneca as a second shot, a tragic case occurred of a woman who received just that and died the following day at home in her bed. Now an autopsy has been completed on the woman who received mixed vaccines and doctors have determined that her death was the result of brain swelling from a clot.
The director for emergency health hazards and diseases for the Department of Disease Control released the autopsy results today following the 39 year old woman’s death on Tuesday in Prachuap Khiri Khan, just one day after receiving the mixed vaccines. The official cause of death is cerebral oedema, which is when excess fluid collects in the brain, eventually causing the brain to swell and brainstem compression.
The autopsy report did not specify if this was considered to be a direct result of the vaccines, a side effect, or coincidence. The woman did have high blood pressure, but doctors at the vaccination centre told her and her husband that the vaccine would still be safe and appropriate for her. Her husband received the same mix of one Sinovac vaccine and one AstraZeneca injection and only experienced minor discomfort after. His wife however felt very tired and went upstairs to sleep. He checked on her and she had been vomiting but declined a trip to the hospital saying she just needed to rest. By 7 pm the next evening when she was still in bed, her daughter checked on her and found her unresponsive.
Mixing vaccines has been controversial and the World Health Organisation originally seemed to be strongly against it before later softening their opinion to say individuals shouldn’t be choosing their vaccine mixture without professional medical guidance. The Thai government has endorsed this approach as the Sinovac vaccines most commonly administered has been ineffective against the increasingly common Delta variant sweeping through the country. They also proposed an AstraZeneca booster shot for those with 2 Sinovac vaccines.
The DDC and Public Health Ministry will investigate this autopsy further to determine if mixing vaccines is problematic or if this incident is an outlier.
Nearly 1,600 people have reported vaccine side effects since February, and 482 of them have had full investigations completed. 240 cases showed no anomalies and 71 people had allergic reactions. 122 deaths and 26 other more severe side effects were considered to be coincidental or not directly linked to vaccines, while 13 studies were inconclusive. Studies did also show that those vaccinated with Sinovac were 5.7 times less likely to be infected with Covid-19.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Autopsy results for woman who died after mixing vaccines
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 14,260 new infections, news briefs
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza
Minister: Foreigners, migrant workers are cared for amid Covid-19
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
Bang Sue vaccination centre open for expats 60+, under must wait
“Covid-19” deaths said to cause crematorium in Bangkok to partially collapse
Nakhon Sawan farmers make large profits growing fingerroot as Covid cure
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
Nakhon Si Thammarat arrest drug suspect hiding in jar
19 year old man drowns in a Kanchanaburi river while rescuing his puppy
Online registration site up for interprovincial travel permission
Thailand News Today | Sandbox tweak, ‘filthy rich’ visa, Chon Buri restrictions | July 23
18 infections today in Phuket creeps closer to 90/week threshold
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
All Covid restrictions lifted in England as experts warn of disastrous consequences
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones
Baccarat bust fall out, Phuket City police under investigation
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
- Thailand1 day ago
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
- Phuket3 days ago
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
- Phuket2 days ago
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox