Thailand prepares 3,500 hotel rooms to quarantine returnees after flight ban is lifted | The Thaiger

Thailand prepares 3,500 hotel rooms to quarantine returnees after flight ban is lifted
Thailand is anticipating an onslaught of quarantined returnees once the incoming flight ban is lifted, and the government is preparing about 3,500 private hotel rooms in Bangkok and upcountry, to house them. The ban, imposed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, is due to expire next Saturday.
Thailand’s Deputy Defence Minister and Defence Permanent Secretary met with officials today to discuss preparations.
In addition to the hotel quarantine facilities, hospitals will also be prepared to accommodate those who test positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. There will be medical personnel and guards stationed at the hotels to look after those in quarantine.
The government is urging returnees to adhere strictly to the rules during the 14 day quarantine period, and asks their families not to be overly concerned, because those in quarantine will be well looked after.
Currently, around 768 returnees are quarantined at Sattahip Naval Base, the Air Force’s flying school in Nakhon Pathom province, and four hotels in Bangkok.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Additional safety measures for Thai prisons
With curfew violations continuing to escalate, and memories of prison riots from fears of Coronavirus, the Department of Corrections stated they have further increased measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and reduce the fears of inmates.
The measures, according to an announcement by the PR Department, will consist of isolating new prisoners for 14 days, cancelling the professional training and vocational programs outside the prisons, no longer allowing visitors, measuring body temperatures regularly, and regularly observing prisoners and prison staff for symptoms closely. The DOC will increase efforts to educate inmates and staff on preventing the spread of the virus.
In a new development, the DOC approved a 200,000 baht budget to assist prisoners’ families in a case where a prisoner should die from Covid-19 while in custody.
SOURCE: Thai PR Department
With more than 20,000 deaths, US surpasses Italy’s total of deceased coronavirus patients
Deaths from the Covid-19 coronavirus in the US topped 20,000 yesterday (20,577 to be precise), surpassing Italy, previously the world’s hardest-hit country. It was a grim start to the Easter holiday weekend on which US President Donald Trump had earlier hoped to “reopen the country”. With the report of 1,863 new deaths nationally yesterday, the US has reached two grim milestones – all 50 states are now in a state of emergency, and the US outbreak is the deadliest in the world.
Italy has still lost more people per capita: with a population of 60 million, roughly 31 of every 100,000 people there have been killed by the virus. In the US that ratio is 5. If the US death toll were to match the ratio in Italy, more than 100,000 Americans would die.
But after two months of extreme social distancing and devastating losses, Italy’s crisis seems to be gradually subsiding; the daily number of new cases has fallen by almost half since the peak in late March. The US is still on an upward trajectory of its pandemic “curve,” with the number of new cases increasing nearly every day.
Estimates on how many people will end up dying in the US have fluctuated in recent weeks as new data continues to pour in from various attempts at mathematical modelling. A leading projection model from the University of Washington has forecast about 60,000 deaths, far fewer than the 100,000 to 240,000 deaths that were projected in a White House press release less than 2 weeks ago. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had this to say…
“The real data are telling us that it is highly likely that we’re having a definite positive effect by these mitigation things that we’re doing, this physical separation, so I believe we are gonna see a downturn in that. And it looks more like the 60,000 than the 100,000 to 200,000.”
As Americans desperately seek assurance that the country has a path out of its crisis, the official response has been fractured and uncertain.
In his daily briefings and private calls with officials, US President Trump has sought a strategy for resuming business activity by the end of April. But leaders in states with some of the biggest outbreaks caution against actions that they say could lead to another spike in cases and prolonging the crisis.
In an interview on Friday night, Fauci said he hoped the nation would find a “real degree of normality” by November.
The US is still stepping up its response to the virus, albeit delayed by politics and states vs federal frictions. The Pentagon announced yesterday it will invest 133 million dollars to increase domestic production of N95 masks needed by health-care workers on the front lines of fighting the virus.
Across the country, Americans braced for the unthinkable: empty churches, silent ballparks, students struggling to learn over a Zoom connection, families without food, doctors desperate for protective equipment and an ever-growing list of the dead.
In an interview, Rev Timothy Cole, a priest at Christ Church in Washington’s Georgetown district, who was the district’s first known Covid-19 patient, said this moment “feels more like the darkness of Good Friday, when Christians believe Jesus died on the cross, than the rebirth celebrated by Easter Sunday.”
SOURCES: USA Today
Chiang Mai man caught licking handrail
Chiang Mai police have arrested a 40 year old man after footage of him licking a fence handrail went viral on Facebook. After reviewing the video of the shirtless man in Sarahpi licking a handrail, local police along with healthcare workers were able to identify the man and took him into custody.
He has been transported to the Suan Prung Psychiatric Hospital in Chiang Mai for a mental health assessment. Health officials said he has a history of “antisocial behaviour” after suffering a previous nervous breakdown. It is not known what his intentions were when he licked the metal tube fencing.
The fence, located outside of Honey Dee Bee on Soi 14/2 Changkheng in Tambon Sarahpi, and the surrounding area will be disinfected by Chiang Mai District workers.
เมื่อช่วงเวลาตอนเย็น เวลาประมาณ 16.00 (โดยประมาณ) หนูไปสารภีมาค่ะ ขากลับ จอดรถติดไฟแดงที่แยกยางเนิ้งค่ะ (แยกที่จะไป รร สารภีพิทยาคม เผื่อใครนึกไม่ออก) ระหว่างที่จอดรถติดไฟแดงอยู่นั้น หนูเห็นมีผู้ชายคนนึง ปั่นจักรยานมาทางทางไหนไม่ทราบนะคะ เพราะมันเป็นสี่แยก เห็นอีกที เขาจอดอยู่กลางไฟแดงก่อนค่ะ เขาเลียมือเลียเเขนตัวเอง หน้ารถจักรยานมีกระดาษแปะไว้ เขียนว่า #ติดโควิด-19 แล้วหนูจอดรถติดไฟแดงเป็นคันแรก ผู้ชายคนดังกล่าวปั่นจักรยานมาข้างรถหนู (ตรงที่หนูจอดจะเป็นสะพานเล็กๆ นะคะ) จะมีราวเหล็ก ผู้ชายคนนั้นเขาก้มเลียราวสะพานค่ะ หนูอี๋มาก ทั้งขยะแขยง ทั้งกลัว กลัวเขามาเลียรถหนู มันใกล้มากๆ ค่ะ ฝากเตือนได้มั้ยคะ อย่าดราม่านะคะ อย่าด่าหนูนะ ถ้าเกิดเขาติดโควิด-19 จริงๆ แล้วเขามาทำแบบนี้ มันเป็นอันตรายต่อคนอื่นๆ มากๆ ถ้ามีคนเดินมาจับราวสะพานต่อ จะเกิดอะไรขึ้น ถึงแม้เขาอาจจะไม่ได้เป็นโควิด-19 แต่ก็ไม่ควรทำแบบนี้ หนูไม่ได้ประจาน หนูแค่อยากเตือนคนอื่นๆ ค่ะ
SOURCE: Chiang Mai Times : Chiang Mai One
