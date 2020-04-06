UPDATE: Aviation authority extends arrival ban another 12 days | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: Aviation authority extends arrival ban another 12 days
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, having earlier saying they would lift the ban on incoming flights tonight, has now decided to further extend the ban on passenger flights to the Kingdom until the end of Saturday, April 18.
CAAT had initially prohibited all aircraft from entering Thailand for three days, which would have ended at midnight tonight but it was decided to extend the ban to help prevent more infection from the Covid-19 contagion.
The order, according to CAAT director-general Chula Sukamanop, exempts state or military aircraft from landing, emergency landings, technical landings without any passengers disembarking, humanitarian aid and medical or relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo aircraft.
Passengers who were en route to Thailand prior to this latest announcement will be subject to a 14 day quarantine in Thailand until further notice.
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Three cousins jump off Rama VIII Bridge in Covid-19-related pact
Two university students have died and a third has been rescued after the three allegedly attempted suicide by jumping off the Rama VIII Bridge in Bangkok over the weekend. The three young women jumped off the bridge wishing to end their lives from fears of Covid-19.
The Bangkok Metro Police Station were notified of the incident and dispatched a team of medics to the scene. Two women were discovered drowning beneath the Rama VIII Bridge where a rescue boat was dispatched to rescue them.
Two of the women were pulled from the water but one died at the scene. The rescue team spent two hours searching for the third woman whose body was later retrieved from the river. The surviving woman informed police that the three were cousins. They also studied and lived together in an apartment near the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.
The survivor explained the cousins decided to end their lives last week and planned to commit suicide by jumping from Rama VIII Bridge. According to police, they had been planning the idea for a few months.
The survivor was sent to Siriraj Hospital to be tested for Covid-19 as she had an elevated temperature. Her father said that after the closure of their university for Covid-19, she returned home. Later that morning she left to pay rent for her apartment and never came home.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact The Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
3M denies masks destined for Germany were seized in Bangkok and re-routed to US
“We cannot speculate where this report originated.”
US, Minnesota-based, 3M is denying allegations that 1000s of its face masks, heading for Germany, were ‘seized’ during transit in Bangkok and diverted to the US. The incident is reported to have occurred on April 3. 3M has explained to Germany’s DPA News that it had received no reports of masks being seized or any other paperwork on such a shipment heading to Germany.
The 3M Company is an American multinational conglomerate corporation operating in the fields of industry, worker safety, US health care, and consumer goods.
Andreas Geisel, the interior minister for Berlin state, claims that around 200,000 N95 masks were “confiscated” in Bangkok as they were being transferred between planes in Thailand.
He accuses the US of “modern piracy” saying that a shipment of medical masks intended for German police were reportedly diverted to the US. He is pressing for the German government to intervene and demand that Washington follows international trade rules.
“This is no way to treat trans-Atlantic partners. Even in times of global crisis, there should be no Wild West methods.”
The masks had been manufactured by a Chinese company for 3M, but UK’s The Guardian reported that the company denied the incident happening at all.
“3M has no evidence to suggest 3M products have been seized. 3M has no record of any order of respirators from China for the Berlin police.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officer who allowed 152 returnees to leave airport without quarantine has been ‘recalled’
152 Thais who arrived home from the US on Friday were inexplicably allowed to return to their homes to self quarantine, rather than endure the mandatory 14 day quarantine at state facilities faced by other arrivals. As a result, the permanent secretary of the defence ministry has recalled an army major-general from Suvarnabhumi International Airport and ordered an investigation.
A defence ministry spokesman says that the fact-finding committee will decide whether Major-General Kosol Chujai, a specialist attached to the Office of the Permanent Secretary of Defence, broke the chain of command and acted beyond his authority.
The spokesman told reporters the ministry has deployed personnel to support health officials in screening passengers arriving at both of Bangkok’s international airports.
On Friday a stand-off ensued at Suvarnabhumi Airport after several arriving passengers vehemently refused to be quarantined, either at state facilities or in hotels, claiming that they were not told in advance about the requirement. The Foreign Ministry, however, has confirmed that all were informed when they registered to return home at Thai diplomatic missions in the US.
The situation was made worse for some later arrivals when they weren’t allowed to leave the airport after 10pm, the start time of the new national curfew.
Kosol allegedly spoke to the passengers and agreed to let them leave the airport, over the reported objections of health officials at the scene.
On March 3, the Sports Authority of Thailand sent a letter to the manager of Lumphini Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, instructing a postponement of a major boxing tournament, to be held on March 6. The manager of the stadium, Rachit Arunrangsri, is also head of the Army Welfare Department. He too, has contracted the virus.
That warning was ignored as well and the tournament went ahead, resulting in a cluster of over 50 infections scattered across the country, now known as the “Lumphiniboxing match cluster.”
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Thai PBS World
