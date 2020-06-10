Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when? | The Thaiger

Relief may be on the way for struggling restaurants, as they might be allowed to serve alcohol again when health officials further relax measures taken to stem the spread of Covid-19. No domestically transmitted cases have been now been detected for 16 days and public health officials say they’re gearing up for the next phase of reopening, and they may allow international schools to reopen and alcohol to be served again at restaurants and hotels.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says pubs, bars, karaoke parlours, and sex massage parlours will remain closed, for now. Events like conferences, sports and concerts will be allowed so long as “safe social distancing” is practiced, as will health spas and saunas.

Amusement parks, theme parks, playgrounds and swimming pools will also be allowed but children’s ball pit play areas must remain closed.

No specific date was given for the fourth phase of lifting the limits placed on business activities; it could take place as soon as next week or as late as the beginning of July. Next month is also when the government is expected to allow celebration of the postponed Songkran holidays. No dates for that either at the moment.

Taweesilp says details about the fourth phase will be clarified Friday.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok