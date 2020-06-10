Covid-19 update: 4 new cases, no deaths (June 10) | The Thaiger

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, announced 4 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 at this morning’s press briefing. All are imported cases from Thai Nationals recently repatriated from overseas.

2 cases are from India, 1 is from Pakistan and the last case is from Madagascar. All 4 went directly into state quarantine and had no contact with the general public.

Thailand has not recorded a single locally transmitted case nationwide in 16 days. The CCSA has stated its current goal is 28 days without a confirmed case in the country before declaring the nation virus-free.

8 more patients recovered fully and were discharged in the 24 hour before the briefing.

As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 3,125. 86 are under treatment, 2,981 have recovered and been discharged, making the recovery rate well over 95%. There have been 58 deaths.

Globally, the total number of confirmed cases has crossed 7.3 million, up 124,000 yesterday, while deaths have exceeded 413,000. Thailand ranks 85th for the highest number of cases.

