Covid-19 update: 4 new cases, no deaths (June 10) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 update: 4 new cases, no deaths (June 10)
Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, announced 4 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 at this morning’s press briefing. All are imported cases from Thai Nationals recently repatriated from overseas.
2 cases are from India, 1 is from Pakistan and the last case is from Madagascar. All 4 went directly into state quarantine and had no contact with the general public.
Thailand has not recorded a single locally transmitted case nationwide in 16 days. The CCSA has stated its current goal is 28 days without a confirmed case in the country before declaring the nation virus-free.
8 more patients recovered fully and were discharged in the 24 hour before the briefing.
As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 3,125. 86 are under treatment, 2,981 have recovered and been discharged, making the recovery rate well over 95%. There have been 58 deaths.
Globally, the total number of confirmed cases has crossed 7.3 million, up 124,000 yesterday, while deaths have exceeded 413,000. Thailand ranks 85th for the highest number of cases.
SOURCES: The Pattaya News | Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Migrant worker exodus prompts fears of labour shortages
The director-general of Thailand’s labour department has met with Myanmar’s Ambassador Myo Myint Than to discuss how Thailand can manage the country’s migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. The government wants Burmese migrant workers to stay in Thailand rather than return to their homeland during the crisis.
Suchart Phonchaiwisetkun explained that many workers have demanded to be allowed to continue working in Thailand, and letting them return to Myanmar would not only risk spreading the virus but also cost money to transport them. let alone the loss in income.
He told the ambassador that allowing them to stay in Thailand, “would alleviate Thai businesses’ worries of a labour shortage.”
“Myanmar officials agreed to the preliminary principles, and want relevant agencies in Thailand and Myanmar to meet in a video conference. The Thai government is ready to support and facilitate Myanmar labourers who want to be hired.”
Around 1,500 migrant workers per day are reportedly shuffling back across the border, as Thai businesses remain shut down amid the virus crisis.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?
Relief may be on the way for struggling restaurants, as they might be allowed to serve alcohol again when health officials further relax measures taken to stem the spread of Covid-19. No domestically transmitted cases have been now been detected for 16 days and public health officials say they’re gearing up for the next phase of reopening, and they may allow international schools to reopen and alcohol to be served again at restaurants and hotels.
Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says pubs, bars, karaoke parlours, and sex massage parlours will remain closed, for now. Events like conferences, sports and concerts will be allowed so long as “safe social distancing” is practiced, as will health spas and saunas.
Amusement parks, theme parks, playgrounds and swimming pools will also be allowed but children’s ball pit play areas must remain closed.
No specific date was given for the fourth phase of lifting the limits placed on business activities; it could take place as soon as next week or as late as the beginning of July. Next month is also when the government is expected to allow celebration of the postponed Songkran holidays. No dates for that either at the moment.
Taweesilp says details about the fourth phase will be clarified Friday.
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok
Phuket
Russians stranded in Phuket finally allowed to fly home
78 Russian tourists who were stranded in Phuket and surrounding provinces by the Covid-19 outbreak, flew home on a special charter flight last night. Immigration police and airport staff saw them off at the international terminal lounge holding placards reading “До скорой встречи,” which means “See you soon” in Russian.
They left on Aurora Airlines flight SHU5495 from Phuket international airport via Shanghai. Phuket International Airport remains closed to international flights until at least July 15. The special flight was arranged by the Russian consulate through the Thai Foreign Ministry.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
