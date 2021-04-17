New restrictions start from midnight tonight (Saturday), more could come later | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New restrictions start from midnight tonight (Saturday), more could come later
The Thai government has resolved to ‘manage’ its way out of the current Covid outbreak. There won’t be lockdowns or curfews, but there will be earlier closing times and alcohol bans to help provinces stem the growth in new infections. The past 3 days of reporting new infections in Thailand are the highest numbers since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.
The bulk of the Songkran holiday traffic will surge back into the capital today and tomorrow, a situation the government is carefully monitoring.
The CCSA have designated 18 red zones. The rest of the country remains an orange zone, although these could be modified as the CCSA deem necessary. Provincial governors are also adding local variations to the restrictions.
The Red Zone provinces are…
1. Bangkok
2. Chiang Mai
3. Chon Buri
4. Samut Prakan
5. Prachuap Khiri Kan
6. Samut Sakhon
7. Pathum Thani
8. Nakhon Pathom
9. Phuket
10. Nakhon Ratchasima
11. Nonthaburi
12. Songkhla
13. Tak
14. Udon Thani
15. Suphanburi
16. Sa Kaeo
17. Rayong
18. Khon Kaen
The new restrictions come into force from tonight (Saturday) at midnight and will stay in force for at least 2 weeks. If new infection rates continue to rise over the next few days it’s likely the 2 week circuit breaker will be extended, and more restrictions applied.
All nightlife, entertainment venues, bars and clubs are being shut around the country, for red and orange zones for the 2 weeks. Same with schools, although most schools are already on an extended Songkran break.
There is no curfew but with just about everything being closed from 11pm, and no bars or pubs to go to, it may as well be a curfew.
The Thai PM acknowledged yesterday that the government “had learned from the past how damaging a blanket lockdown could be” for small and large businesses, but that the earlier lockdowns had been successful in containing the outbreak last year.
The PM also noted the government’s success after the so-called 2nd wave which started around the coastal seafood industry markets in Samut Sakhon, saying that they were able to successfully rein in the numbers with targeted restrictions and public health management.
Over the past full week, the PM said, he had been directing the national fight to contain the outbreak and attempts to speed up the vaccination rollout.
The government, knowing full well that Songkran travel would exacerbate the spread of the clusters, allowed the holiday to go ahead and families re-unite for the annual celebration, weighing up the economic cost of another total Songkran travel ban.
Popular holiday and expat locations – including Chiang Mai, Phuket and Pattaya – are taking their own steps in addition to the national government’s announced restrictions.
In Pattaya, the Mayor has announced that the city’s popular post-Songkran events will be cancelled for Sunday and Monday, including the Wan Lai Naklua Festival and Kong Khao ritual. But the kite festival and SME Connext goods expo will continue until they conclude on Monday.
In Chiang Mai, the Governor is advising people to avoid travel to 5 districts – Muang (city area), San Sai, Hang Dong, Saraphi and San Kamphaeng.
In Phuket, the provincial officials have instructed all schools to switch to online classes (the majority of the island’s schools are on break at the moment anyway). Exams can go ahead but with Covid precautions in place.
Acknowledging that tourists are currently on the island, the officials are also doing random checks of hotels around Phuket to make sure staff and guests are adhering to standard Covid precautions.
FULL LIST OF PRECAUTIONS (starting at 1 minute past midnight Sunday, April 18)
Across all provinces…
• Closures of schools, all nightlife venues, pubs and clubs, karaoke bars and massage parlours
(except for international schools running exams)
• No events can have more than 50 people
Provincial red zones (listed below)…
• Dining-in allowed until 9pm (but can do takeaway until 11pm)
• Serving of alcohol banned
• Shopping centres and fitness centres to be closed by 9pm
(Sporting fields, exercise places, gyms and fitness clubs must close at 9pm)
• Convenience stores, markets, supermarkets must be closed by 11pm
Everywhere else…
• Dining-in allowed until 11pm
• Serving of alcohol banned
• Shopping centres to be closed by 9pm
Additionally, people are being discouraged from traveling to “Red Zone” provinces. Businesses are also being ‘asked’ to allow staff to work from home or introduce other measures to minimise risk of infection at the workplace. These workplace and travel ‘advisories’ will certainly be ramped up if the number of daily cases continue to rise.
Medical
17 medical staff isolated due to dishonest Covid-19 patient
The already-strained Samut Prakan provincial hospital isolated 17 medical staff members today after a patient was dishonest about interaction with a Covid-19 infected patient. The patient was not forthcoming with details about coming in contact with a person that had been diagnosed with the Coronavirus. As a result, the hospital announced the mandatory quarantine of 17 medical staff members who had come in close proximity with the patient. In total, 2 doctors, 6 medics, and 9 nurses had to be relegated to self-isolation and removed from the hospitals already thinly spread staff roster.
In a Facebook post just 2 days ago, the hospital announced a sweeping reduction in services to handle the increase in Covid-19 infections. They announced they will no longer take customers from outside of the Samut Prakan province, nor are they doing any surgical procedures that are not urgent. They are advising only the sickest patients come to the hospital in person, offering a mail service with the post office to send medications and fill prescriptions.
Losing 17 medical staff members – doctors, nurses and medics – at such a crucial time will put a heavy strain on the hospital, especially if Covid-19 infections continue to spread. Samut Prakan province reported 27 local Covid-19 infections plus 13 more who transferred to Samut from other provinces, for a total of 40 new Coronavirus cases today alone.
The hospital reminded everyone that failure to disclose information about your Covid-19 infection or contact with any infected people or high-risk location can be prosecuted. Violators may be punished by up to 20,000 baht in fines and possible further legal action. The provincial hospital issued several requests for truthfulness on their Facebook page, stressing that dishonesty harms your own medical care, along with the much-needed medical staff, and only helps proliferate the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic’s third wave in Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
BREAKING: Covid Provincial restriction update – latest from the CCSA
The CCSA has announced its updated restrictions for the 18 ‘red zone’ provinces this afternoon. The new measures start on Sunday, April 18, and will be in place for at least 2 weeks. The restrictions are basically as we published earlier today. There are no ‘lockdowns’ or curfews despite a popular blogger jumping the gun and posting that there were curfews announced.
There’s also no specific travel restrictions imposed although the PM ‘discouraged’ travel to Red Zone provinces. Provincial governors are still able to add their own local restrictions if they deem necessary.
Here are the key points as announced by the CCSA late this afternoon…
Additionally, people are being discouraged from traveling to “Red Zone” provinces. Businesses are also being ‘asked’ to allow staff to work from home or introduce other measures to minimise risk of infection at the workplace.
The Red Zone provinces are, in no apparent order…
Earlier today Public Health Minister Anutin Chanvirakul said that the government is “confident it can overcome the current Covid-19 crisis without needing to impose a nationwide lockdown”.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket begs Kolour attendees to come for Covid-19 testing
Health officials in Phuket put out a public statement this week compelling all foreigners who attended clubs and Kolour events to report for Covid-19 testing. As many might expect, the response has been lacklustre at best. Spreading the message around the foreigner and expat community in Phuket, the message is aimed at the multitudes of people, mostly foreign who attended Kolour and related events that turned into a Covid-19 superspreader event. Many foreigners have not come forward, much to health officials chagrin.
Online and on social media, foreigners and Thais shed light on why this urgent public health request is going largely unheeded. Foreigners fear the repercussions of coming forward, especially since Thailand is not allowing staying home or elsewhere in isolation if someone tests positive for Covid-19. Quarantine is mandatory, and with infection numbers exploding across the country, many fear the less-than-posh comforts of being quarantined in an emergency field hospital.
Cost is the other factor that likely is preventing foreigners from turning themselves in to be tested for Covid-19. While Phuket health officials may test people for free, anyone found infected with Covid-19 will be financially responsible for all the costs of their treatment and quarantine. Foreigners with limited financial resources, especially after a year of holing up in Thailand to ride out the Coronavirus, may resist reporting to authorities when they cannot afford the mandatory quarantine and medical treatment.
Perhaps recognizing this hesitation, the message includes a plea for all attendees to self-quarantine and self-monitor for any symptoms over the next week, even if they fail to report or test negative. The note also reminds everyone to wear masks in public at all times. The statement to the public also instructed anyone who attended any of the Covid-19 spreading nightlife events to report to the Acute Respiratory Infection Clinic area of Vachira General Hospital to receive a Covid-19 swab test.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
