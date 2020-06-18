Locals support young tourist stuck at Phrae forest retreat | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Locals support young tourist stuck at Phrae forest retreat
A lot has happened in the past 4 months. Imagine being away from it all and staying in a forest in northern Thailand, picking mulberries. That’s what happened to an 18 year old Polish woman. She’s been stuck at a Phrae forest retreat since February.
She’s secluded at the Mulberry Farm Denchai. The retreat’s Facebook page says the it’s for those “who want to escape society and stay in the forest covered hills of northern Thailand,” calling it “Thailand’s best kept secret far away from mass tourism.”
But the young woman probably didn’t imagine being stranded there for 4 months.
The woman has been unable to get home due to the closure of the Thai borders, but luckily locals are helping her out. The owners of he Mulberry Farm Denchai resort are letting her stay for free. Local officials and villagers have also helped out by donating money and necessities. The village headman even asked Phrae officials to help out the tourist until she can get back home.
Once she’s out of the forest, the world’s going to seem a lot different. We tip she won’t want to see a mulberry for a long, long time.
Resorts lower prices, offer promos for post-pandemic holidays
Hotels are ready to face off. After months of vacant rooms, prices are being cut to entice domestic tourists to book a post-pandemic holiday. Now provincial restrictions have been mostly removed
Depending on the province and risk of coronavirus transmissions, some hotels were ordered to close their doors completely. Now restrictions are being lifted and domestic travel is picking up again. The government just passed a 22.4 billion baht in stimulus packages to help out hotels many resorts and tour companies. On top of the boost from the government, hotels are slashing nightly rates and offering promotions.
It already looks like business is starting to boom. The Centara Grand Mirage in Pattaya has now been open for 2 weeks. Last weekend, their occupancy rate was at 70% – 80%. The rate for this weekend is expected to reach 90%. While weekends have been good, the days are at a 20% to 30% occupancy rate.
Some resorts aren’t allowing foreigners to take advantage of their low costs. The Naka Phuket, opening up next month, is offering a promotion that includes floating breakfast in a private pool, snorkel trip, a gift box, food discounts and spa discounts. But don’t get too excited… they say that deal is for Thai customers only.
“It’s 3 months now, when can we reopen?” – Pattaya bar owners
Today marks 3 straight months that Pattaya’s world famous – and vitally important to the city’s economy – nightlife and entertainment industry has been shuttered by the Thai Government. The industry was originally told to close “for 2 weeks” on March 18. But as the Covid-19 crisis escalated and fear and uncertainty grew worldwide, the closure was repeatedly extended, with ever changing dates and conflicting, overlapping messages on when exactly the government would allow business to resume.
Chon Buri province had a total of 87 cases of Covid-19, virtually all imported from other provinces or overseas visitors. Of those, 41 were in Banglamung/Pattaya, the majority from the famous Bangkok “boxing stadium cluster.” There were 2 deaths, both foreign cases that were imported. Pattaya, despite its notorious nightlife industry, never had a significant local outbreak. This is in stark contrast to the resort island of Phuket, which had the highest number of cases per capita in Thailand, mainly around its notorious Bangla Road red light entertainment area and latterly around the Bang Tao district.
But the Thai Government has continued to state it’s is too risky to open nightlife, bars and entertainment venues, despite the country as a whole going well over 3 weeks without a locally transmitted case. They’ve been spooked both by the cases of infected Thais returning from overseas and the recent spate of outbreaks in entertainment zones in Seoul and Tokyo.
The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, has allowed nearly every type of business to resume – except the nightlife and entertainment industry. Despite early signs that they would allow owners to reopen and get tens of thousands of people back to work in Phase 4 of the program to reopen and unlock the country, nightlife was left out, and there has been no target date or guarantee of a Phase 5 from the CCSA.
Pattaya’s mayor and the governor of Chon Buri, keenly aware of Pattaya’s precarious situation, with an estimated 80% of the city’s businesses dedicated to nightlife and hospitality, have pleaded for patience from local business owners and say they’re working with the CCSA to reopen the bars. This week, The CCSA allowed the half measure of allowing alcohol in restaurants, but this only led to confusion as the large number of “hybrid” establishments that sell both food and alcohol were given mixed messages and police were instructed at a national level to raid and even close many already struggling local businesses.
The CCSA and the PM himself have also asked for patience from business owners, but for many, with 3 months without income and landlords and other creditors demanding payment, patience is running out.
The CCSA has stated a current goal of 28 days without a confirmed locally transmitted case of the virus. That would be next Monday, June 22.
They have dodged repeated questions from the press on whether that means nightlife could resume. Meanwhile, many bar owners in Pattaya continue to ask why their small establishments, many unable to fit more than a handful of people in, remain closed, lumped into the same group as massive nightclubs that can fit over a thousand people.
Thai government still working on criteria for travel bubble arrangements
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says he has appointed “two senior figures” to determine the criteria for “travel bubble” agreements with other countries. According to a report in Nation Thailand, the Public Health ministry’s permanent secretary Dr Supakit Sirilak, and the director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, will set the conditions that must be met for entry into a travel pact with Thailand.
According to Dr. Suwanchai, these will include requiring potential partner countries to show a continuous downward trend in the number of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, as well as having the medical capacity to treat Covid-19 patients. Any travel agreement will only be with countries that can demonstrate they have the virus under control, with minister Anutin saying a number of countries have expressed interest in partnering with Thailand.
The government has already expressed they are developing the travel bubbles to avoid inbound passengers having to complete a 14 day quarantine when they arrive.
“Numerous embassies have submitted documents to Thailand for the purpose, such as Japan and Switzerland, with whom we will hold discussions soon. The topics to be discussed will include screening measures upon arrival, candidate selection criteria and preventive measures that must be implemented by both the host and visiting countries.”
It’s understood any travel bubble agreement will consist of a memorandum of understanding between both countries, which can be cancelled in the event of a significant resurgence of the virus in either country. It’s expected, that to begin with, only business travellers and work permit holders will be given permission to enter Thailand.
“Initially, we will allow only businessmen, technicians, professors and those who have valid work permits to enter our nation, before permitting tourists. We expect to submit the meeting result to the PM and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration next Friday, June 26.”
Bottomline, July 1 will not see Thailand’s immigration gates flung open to tourists. We will continue to publish all the latest news about Thailand’s travel bubbles as soon as it becomes available.
