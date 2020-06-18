Politics
Constitutional Court to hear petition against MP Thammanat Prompao’s political standing
MP and Deputy Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao is no stranger to controversy, and this week he appears to be back in the hot seat, again, as opposition MPs have filed a petition challenging his ministerial status and his post as an MP. Thailand’s Constitutional Court has accepted the petition for consideration. But the Court rejected the demand by the 51 petitioners to suspend Thammanat from performing his duties as an MP and Cabinet Minister on the grounds that there is no current justification.
The petition claims Thammanat was convicted of drug offences and served 4 years in prison in Australia, and is thus disqualified from being an MP or Cabinet Minister in Thailand, citing Sections 101 and 98 of the country’s Constitution. In September 2019 Thammanat claimed, in the Thai Parliament, that he was acquitted of the drug charges by the court in Australia in 1993 after agreeing to a plea bargain, and was sent to work on a farm.
In February Thammanat re-ignited the controversy over his drug convictions in Australia by continuing to insist he “never pled guilty or served jail time for drug charges in Australia.” His claims are contrary to the evidence provided by the Australian courts and reported by respected news outlet ‘Sydney Morning Herald’.
The minister’s denial follows the disbanded Future Forward Party publishing an Australian court ruling on its Twitter account. The tweet confirmed Thammanat’s guilty plea and jail sentence for heroin trafficking in 1995. The tweet read… “Whoops! Dropped some files. Giving out files of evidence to rip off Thammanat’s mask, who lacks the qualifications to be an MP.”
Khaosod English reports that, under Thai law, a person convicted of drug offences cannot serve as a minister in the Thai government.
Responding to questions in Parliament, Thammanat said “I did not admit to importing, exporting, producing, or selling heroin.”
Thammanat later came under fire from a member of the core government party, Palang Pracharat, demanded he resign from the cabinet after one of his aides was implicated in the hoarding of face masks in March, in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. In September his academic credentials were also called into question.
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Thai PBS World | Khaosod English
Crime
6 Pakistani nationals arrested for convenience store scam
Police in Chiang Rai have arrested 6 Pakistani nationals charged with scamming convenience stores around northern Thailand. Thai Residents reports that the men would hand over a 1,000 baht note to pay for an item in a convenience store and receive change. They would then claim they didn’t want the item after all and ask for their money back. The gang deliberately targeted stores where very little English was spoken, using communication difficulties to their advantage. In many cases, the confused store employee would hand the 1,000 baht note back, forgetting the men had already been given change.
After a convenience store employee filed a report, police launched an investigation, which initially led to the arrest of 2 of the gang members at a checkpoint in the Mae Chan district of Chiang Rai province. The two have been named as 38 year old Shakeela, who would play the role of “buyer” in the scam, while 31 year old Muhammed acted as lookout and getaway driver. Both are now in custody at Mae Chan police station.
Police were able to use the GPS data from the vehicle used by the gang to establish where they had been, discovering that they had committed similar offences in the northern provinces of Lamphun, Chiang Mai and Phitsanulok earlier this month, and that there were others involved. 4 arrest warrants were subsequently issued by the Chiang Mai Court, with the remaining suspects discovered in a vehicle that was stopped at a drugs checkpoint while travelling from Chiang Mai to Bangkok.
They have been named as 20 year old Mudasser, 35 year old Hussain, 29 year old Anwar and 29 year old Imran. All 4 are in custody at Chiang Mai police station, awaiting prosecution.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Jilted uni student throws acid on ex girlfriend
A university student in Thailand’s southern Songkhla province has been arrested today and charged with physical assault and possessing a fake gun, after he splashed acid on his former girlfriend for rejecting him. 18 year old Nong Thawibboonphonwent went to see his 20 year old ex-girlfriend Rattiyakorn (surname withheld), around 10:30 last night at the convenience store where she works, to try and win her back. The pair had split up about a month ago.
The woman, however, rejected his declaration of love and refused to be reunited, which infuriated the young man, who then splashed her with the acid he had bought online, evidently for this very purpose. His aim was to disfigure the woman who broke his heart.
After landing behind bars at Hat Yai police station, the young man said he regretted his actions and wanted to apologise. The victim’s wounds appeared serious, according to witnesses. Doctors are still concerned about the victim’s condition and are keeping her isolated to protect against infection.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | naewna.com
Crime
Nightly curfew lifted, illegal motorbike racers back on the streets
Illegal motorbike street racers, known as ‘dek waen’, are back on the road right after the nightly curfew was lifted last Sunday. Police recently arrested 6 young racers in the southern province of Songkhla, but officials are warning others to slow down and abide by traffic laws as Thai media reports “dek waen are back on Bangkok streets”.
Royal Thai Police have set up 1,000 checkpoints across Thailand make sure dek waen aren’t racing late at night. The assistant national police chief said “Police will take tough legal action against these dek waen.”
Those arrested in Songkhla were 15 to 18 years old. They were charged with disturbing the peace and their motorbikes were confiscated. The juveniles had to pay a 1,000 fine, and their parents were also fined for allowing the teens to go out at night, a violation of the Child Protection Law. Some were also fined for driving without a license.
Shortly after the curfew was lifted, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was warning people that a curfew could be re-introduced if people fail to cooperate with coronavirus prevention measures. If dek waen racers keep breaking the rules, another nightly restriction might be put in place.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
