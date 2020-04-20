HM the King approves 1.9 trillion baht stimulus for Thailand | The Thaiger

A Russian couple say they’ve been stuck in a cave waiting out the Covid-19 crisis in Thailand, after which they hope to return to their country.

They’ve been holed up in a tent inside the entrance to the cave in Tonsai Bay, Krabi. Officials heard from locals about the 2 Russians, both around 30 years old, who had sought refuge in the local cave. The married couple were invited to the Ao Nang Tourist Police Station to investigate their circumstances.

The tourists told police that they came to visit Railay Beach as part of their holiday in Thailand. It was now over 2 months since their arrival. Last month the couple visited the police station to file a report after their drone and camera had been stolen. Police were unable to track down their belongings so the Russian couple say they had no choice but to let the issue go.

At the start of April new safety measures shut down the hotels in and around Krabi. They told police they had nowhere to go and because they didn’t know anyone in the area, so they had to find their own means of survival until the situation improved.

The pair found the cave located at Tonsai Bay, they set up a tent inside and say they have lived there ever since.

Officials escorted the couple to a private hospital in Ao Nang for a health check. Both were declared healthy with no fever or symptoms of Covid-19. When police asked what they were going to do next, the couple said that they can’t travel back to Russia until the local outbreak situation improves.

Officials then delivered the couple to one of the 4 hotels in Krabi that are allowed to remain open to support foreigners who are stranded in the region. The Russian Embassy in Thailand was also notified of the couple for further assistance and to keep them up to date with changes in the situation.

