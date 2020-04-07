1.9 trillion baht stimulus aims to relieve Covid-19 impacts on Thai business | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

1.9 trillion baht stimulus aims to relieve Covid-19 impacts on Thai business

Anukul

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO: posttoday.com
Today, on the weekly meeting with the Thai Cabinet, it was concluded and approved that the third phase of the economic stimulus will commence as of today. The stimulus is valued at 1.9 trillion baht and is aimed to relieve some of the impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha revealed that the third phase of economic stimulus measures consists of three emergency decrees…

  • The first decree will transfer 80 billion baht to 100 billion baht to the central budget to use as stimulus funds.
  • The second will permit the Bank of Thailand to use up 900 billion baht for moves to boost the economy.
  • The third decree allows the Finance Ministry to borrow up to 1 trillion baht, of which 600 billion baht will be used for cash handouts and public health and 400 billion baht will be spent on economic recovery measures (in addition, there will be another 80 billion baht to 100 billion baht available after rearranging the budgets of government authorities).

Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand will allocate 500 billion baht in soft loans at 2% interest rates to aid the economy, especially to small and medium enterprises, with credit lines of up to 500 million baht. In addition, the BOT will instruct commercial banks and government financial institutions to allow SMEs with loans not exceeding 100 million baht to postpone principal debt and interest payment for 6 months.

Government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat says “the Cabinet has also approved the Finance Ministry’s draft regulations to disregard import duty for materials that can be used to cure, diagnose or prevent the Covid-19 virus.”

The waiver has been in effect since March 26 and will be valid until September 30.

SOURCE: The Nation / The Nation

Boxing fans preparing to donate blood plasma to help others with their recovery

Anukul

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

PHOTO: prachachat.net

Today, boxing fans who has fully recovered from the Covid-19 virus has announced that they are planning to donate their blood plasma to help doctor and medical officials study on ways to help others. With the donation fans are hoping that it could help with the recovery of other patients and hopefully, find a cure for the pandemic.

A ring announcer Pinit Polkhan reports to PPTV36 in an interview that…

“He and a group of 30 boxing fans will donate their blood plasma after researchers found out that it could be a potential way to study the virus and treating the infection.”

“After we heard the news from the Thai Red Cross Society, those who have recovered agreed to come forward to donate their blood.”

He also saw it as an opportunity to contribute to society after the Muay Thai industry faced criticism for proceeding the match at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on March 6.

“Many people blamed the Lumpini boxing stadium for being a ‘super spreader’ of Covid-19 infections in Thailand, although it’s not totally true, we have to face it. As we have recovered from the virus, we want to contribute something positive to society.”

Director of the National Blood Centre Dootchai Chaiwanichsiri, says “volunteers need to wait for 14 days after they have been discharged from hospital before making donations.”

Chulalongkorn University’s virology expert Yong Poovorawan, says…

“The plasma (a clear, yellowish liquid derived from blood) contains antibodies that may help fight the coronavirus.”

“Plasma from recovered Covid-19 patients will be beneficial in curing patients who are suffering from severe conditions since it’s like a serum to cure the disease. It can inhibit the virus from attacking lung cells and preventing patients from suffering pneumonitis.”

Many countries have begun clinical trials of using plasma to treat coronavirus patients including China, Canada, South Korea, Singapore and the US, as researchers around the world race to develop vaccines and medications to treat the infection.

SOURCE: Khao Sod

A Bangkok hospital offers free drive-through Covid-19 tests for taxi drivers

Sean Kelly

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

PHOTO: Drive-through testing facility - The Nation

Few industries see more contact with potentially infected people than transportation services. That is why a new drive through testing system has been developed in the nation’s capital.

Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi on Bangna-Trat Road has launched free drive-through Covid-19 tests for taxi drivers who live or work in Bang Na, Bang Kaew, Bang Phli, Suvarnabhumi Airport or Samut Prakan province, and may been in contact with Covid-19 patients or visitors from high-risk countries.

To receive a free test, taxi operators must register at the hospital website and book an appointment. The free service will serve only ten drivers per day. Bangkok has an estimated 140,000 taxi drivers, hmmm.

Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi also provides drive-through tests to the public for 5,500 baht per person and will email the result within a few days.

SOURCE: The Nation

Curfew violations on the rise

Sean Kelly

Published

38 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Despite the Emergency Decree of a nationwide curfew enforced by police checkpoints, armed soldiers, hefty fines and threats of jail time, people are still found to be violating the orders by going out.

This from Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

“Not only are people ignoring the curfew, but the numbers of those caught violating the Emergency Decree is on the rise.”

As of today, 1,293 people have violated the curfew, warnings were issued to 246 and 1,047 others have been prosecuted. Most were caught in group settings.

Dr Taweesin is urging people to stay indoors if it is not necessary for them to go outside in order to cut down on the spread of Covid-19. Though the number of new infections has dropped dramatically from hundreds to just 38 new cases today, he said it is not time for people to let their guards down or “we could see a resurgence in the numbers”.

SOURCE: The Nation

• Stay at home • Apply rigorous social distancing, about 2 metres, at all times • Wash your hands regularly and be vigilant about personal hygiene • Stock up now on vital medications • Keep abreast of all your local news and restrictions • Always wear a facemark when in public places.

