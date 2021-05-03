Flying rules tightened after Covid-19 infections found on Phuket flights

Disease prevention measures are being tightened for air passengers after several cases of Covid-19 were found on flights from Bangkok to Phuket. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has issued new guidance for airlines and passengers, after passengers on 7 flights, operated by 3 different airlines, subsequently tested positive for the virus. Phuket’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has ordered airlines to contact other passengers and tell them to get tested and to self-isolate. A list of the affected flights can be found HERE.

A report in Nation Thailand confirms that effective immediately, the following measures apply to air travel.

1. Airlines should limit services between 11pm and 4am in order to reduce the impact on passengers travelling between the airport and their accommodation, as well as being in line with available public transport.

2. In the event of flight changes, cancellations, or flight consolidation, carriers must inform passengers and take care of them appropriately, as per Ministry of Transport laws.

3. All passengers must undergo rigorous screening at airports and must wear face masks at all times. Body temperature must be measured with an infrared thermometer that does not come into contact with the body of the person being checked. If anyone does not wear a mask, or has a temperature higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius, they will be strictly prohibited from entering the airport area.

4. The passenger’s body temperature must be taken again prior to boarding the aircraft, using an infrared thermometer, and passengers will be tested again before leaving the destination airport. If a temperature higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius is recorded or a passenger has respiratory symptoms, such as cough, sore throat, runny nose, or shortness of breath, airport officials must immediately notify local health officials.

5. Airlines must consider appropriate arrangement of seats in the aircraft for the number of passengers on each flight, taking into account social distancing to avoid congestion.

6. Airport authorities and airlines must alert passengers of any possible risk. Confirmed patients or high-risk persons must refrain from travelling. If they violate this rule, they may be punished under the Communicable Diseases Act.

No stranger to flying between Bangkok and Phuket prior to the resurgence of Covid-19, the Thaiger has previously noted a distinct lack of social distancing while waiting to board domestic flights, as well as on the bus shuttling to and from the terminal. And when we recently shared the news of the 7 high-risk flights, one commenter on our Facebook post appeared to have had a similar experience.

“I was there, no social distance, bus to the plane was full, aircraft full until the last seat. In Bangkok everyone lined up like sardines to get on the bus to terminal.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

