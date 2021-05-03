image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

8 hospitals across Thailand forced to close after healthcare workers contract Covid-19

Maya Taylor

Published 

24 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/Mae Sai Hospital

8 Thai hospitals are temporarily closed after patients hid the fact that they were infected with Covid-19 and passed the virus on to hospital staff. Other staff members have had to self-isolate. According to Thai PBS World, the 8 affected hospitals are as follows:

Chiang Rai
Mae Sai Hospital, closed until May 16. 88 medical staff quarantined.

Nakhon Sawan
Chumsaeng Hospital closed until May 7. 1 medical worker infected.

Chai Nat
Ruam Paet Chai Nat Hospital 1 closed until May 12. 1 medic infected.

Lop Buri
Nong Muang Hospital closed until May 14. 1 staff member infected.

Nakhon Pathom
Samphran Hospital surgical ward closed until May 10. 40 medical staff quarantined.

Surat Thani
Bor Phud Hospital on Koh Samui closed until May 14. 7 medical staff quarantined.

Trang
Ratsada Hospital closed until May 31. 34 medics infected.

Nakhon Si Thammarat
Pipoon Hospital expected to re-open today. 2 medical staff infected.

Today, Thailand’s new cases of Covid-19 rose above the 2,000 mark, with 2,014 new infections reported. There have been an additional 31 deaths, a new high.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Flying rules tightened after Covid-19 infections found on Phuket flights

Maya Taylor

Published

27 mins ago

on

Monday, May 3, 2021

By

PHOTO: Flickr/Ferry Octavian

Disease prevention measures are being tightened for air passengers after several cases of Covid-19 were found on flights from Bangkok to Phuket. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has issued new guidance for airlines and passengers, after passengers on 7 flights, operated by 3 different airlines, subsequently tested positive for the virus. Phuket’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has ordered airlines to contact other passengers and tell them to get tested and to self-isolate. A list of the affected flights can be found HERE.

A report in Nation Thailand confirms that effective immediately, the following measures apply to air travel.

1. Airlines should limit services between 11pm and 4am in order to reduce the impact on passengers travelling between the airport and their accommodation, as well as being in line with available public transport.

2. In the event of flight changes, cancellations, or flight consolidation, carriers must inform passengers and take care of them appropriately, as per Ministry of Transport laws.

3. All passengers must undergo rigorous screening at airports and must wear face masks at all times. Body temperature must be measured with an infrared thermometer that does not come into contact with the body of the person being checked. If anyone does not wear a mask, or has a temperature higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius, they will be strictly prohibited from entering the airport area.

4. The passenger’s body temperature must be taken again prior to boarding the aircraft, using an infrared thermometer, and passengers will be tested again before leaving the destination airport. If a temperature higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius is recorded or a passenger has respiratory symptoms, such as cough, sore throat, runny nose, or shortness of breath, airport officials must immediately notify local health officials.

5. Airlines must consider appropriate arrangement of seats in the aircraft for the number of passengers on each flight, taking into account social distancing to avoid congestion.

6. Airport authorities and airlines must alert passengers of any possible risk. Confirmed patients or high-risk persons must refrain from travelling. If they violate this rule, they may be punished under the Communicable Diseases Act.

No stranger to flying between Bangkok and Phuket prior to the resurgence of Covid-19, the Thaiger has previously noted a distinct lack of social distancing while waiting to board domestic flights, as well as on the bus shuttling to and from the terminal. And when we recently shared the news of the 7 high-risk flights, one commenter on our Facebook post appeared to have had a similar experience.

“I was there, no social distance, bus to the plane was full, aircraft full until the last seat. In Bangkok everyone lined up like sardines to get on the bus to terminal.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid UPDATE: 31 people die, 2,014 new infections

Tim Newton

Published

1 hour ago

on

Monday, May 3, 2021

By

PHOTO: Royal Photographic Society of Thailand

Today the daily 24 hour infection report for Covid-19 has jumped to back over the 2,000 mark with 2,014 new cases reported by the Thai health ministry. 31 people have died from Covid-related illness as well, a new high. Yesterday the death toll for a single day was 21.

New infections announced since April 25…

April 14 – 2,839
April 25 – 2,438
April 26 – 2,048
April 27 – 2,179
April 28 – 2,012
April 29 – 1,871
April 30 – 1,583
May 1 – 1,891
May 2 – 1,940
May 3 – 2,014

 

World

Weekend music festival in Wuhan attracts thousands of fans

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Monday, May 3, 2021

By

A 2-day music festival in the central city of Wuhan has attracted thousands of fans over the weekend. The Wuhan Strawberry Music Festival showcased the talents of popular musicians, as well as less well-known acts, over 3 stages in the city’s Garden Expo park. According to a Reuters report, sister events are also being held in Beijing and other Chinese cities over the course of a 5-day national holiday to mark May Day.

Thousands of Wuhan music fans streamed into the park on the first day of the festival, dancing and singing along to their favourite bands. Some wore masks, but many did not. In front of each stage, security personnel had erected barriers, with numbers limited in those areas. Festival organisers say around 11,000 people were in attendance on Saturday, the first day of the event.

Last year, the festival was moved online as Wuhan became the epicentre of a pandemic that would go on to wreak havoc across the globe. Residents in the Chinese city endured the world’s first – and one of the toughest – lockdowns, which lasted for more than 2 months. The harsh restrictions worked and the city now finds itself mostly virus-free. Official data shows that the country has a whole has only reported a handful of cases in recent months. Yesterday, China reported 11 new infections, all of which were imported.

One student at the festival, 23-year-old Gao Yuchen, says Wuhan residents have sacrificed a lot to get to this point.

“Last year, we suffered from the coronavirus. It has not been easy to get to where we are today. People here have put in huge efforts and paid a big price (for being hit with the virus). So, I feel very excited to be here.”

Reuters reports that on Friday, China vaccinated around 11.6 million citizens. Data from the country’s National Health Commission confirms over 265 million have now been vaccinated.

SOURCE: Reuters

 

