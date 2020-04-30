Phuket Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, 3 more recovered (Thursday) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Phuket Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, 3 more recovered (Thursday)
The southern province of Phuket has reported 3 new Covid-19 infections, up from none yesterday, bringing the total on the island to 217 since the outbreak began. All 3 new cases are inthe Bang Tao subdistrict, which has become the latest hot zone since the closure of Patong and its famous Bangla Road red light district.
Phuket has the highest rate of infection per capita in Thailand, and the second highest in actual reported numbers, after Bangkok. 2 more deaths caused by the virus have been reported on the island.
These are the details of today’s new cases…
Case 215: 53 year old Thai man, a driver for a hotel who lives in Bang Tao. This case was a high risk individual due to his contact with another confirmed case in Bang Tao, though at the moment he shows no symptoms.
Case 216: 19 year old Thai man, a religious student at a school in Bang Tao with a history of close contact with confirmed case 215. He is also asymptomatic.
Case 217: A 31 year old Thai man, a teacher of religion with a history of close contact with confirmed case 215 Also asymptomatic.
3 more people have recovered and been allowed to return home, for a total of 176. Currently 38 people remain in hospital with 2 a in critical state.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
US Covid-19 cases pass 1 million as Germany starts wearing masks – VIDEO
Covid-19 cases in the US passed the 1 million mark in the past 24 hours, with US President Donald Trump claiming that the high number are “because of better testing”. The outbreak has left tens of millions unemployed in the US and nearly 60,000 dead, by far the highest number of confirmed fatalities – well over a quarter of the global death toll of 218,000+.
At the same time hard-hit countries across Europe, and some south east Asia countries, are now looking towards easing lockdowns and lifting some restriction.
Meanwhile, facemasks are mandatory in all German shops from today. New cases rose there for the first time in 3 days as the government weighs removing more curbs on public life. Face coverings were already compulsory on buses, trains and trams.
“We all need to take care that we don’t end up with more infections.”
Germany is being closely watched around the world as data on infection rates shows mixed results.
France plans to begin reopening shops in May, while Spain is preparing for a “new normal” as Europe’s hardest-hit nation gradually eases restrictions over the next 8 weeks.
French PM Edouard Phillipe warns that even a gradual return to everyday economic activity is “risky,” despite the downward trend in virus deaths. Shops, markets and selected schools will reopen next month in France, with masks required on public transport and work-from-home orders in place for several more weeks.
Italy, Spain and France have been the worst affected European countries, each with more than 23,000 deaths. Sweden, which has taken a bold, yet laissez faire approach to the crisis and tried to keep business and some schools open, has nearly reached 20,000 cases.
Spanish authorities say restrictions would be slowly lifted over the next two months, while Italians will be able to exercise outdoors and visit relatives from next week, but hugs and handshakes will not be allowed (expect to see the Thai wai becoming a popular greeting around the world).
Excitement over a move toward “normality” is tempered in many places by fear of new outbreaks or a second wave, and by growing evidence of the economic devastation wreaked by the pandemic. Forecasts warn of the worst global recession in a century, with consumer demand gutted, spending power greatly reduced and travel and tourism in ruins.
British Airways is the latest airline to sound the alarm, saying it may have to cut its workforce by a third. And European plane manufacturer Airbus is foreshadowing mass job cuts due to the plunge in demand for new aircraft.
In Lebanon there is more urgent evidence of economic crisis, with protesters confronting soldiers in defiance of a nationwide lockdown.
“I came down to raise my voice against hunger, poverty and rising prices,” 41 year old Khaled, told AFP, saying he lost his job and couldn’t support his 3 children.
More than 3 million people worldwide are known to have caught the respiratory disease that first emerged in China in late December, but the actual figure is thought to be much higher as many countries only test the most serious cases.
China’s outbreak appears to be under control with no new deaths reported for 13 straight days and confirmed fatalities around 4,600, although much doubt has been cast on whether the numbers are accurate and some world leaders are blaming ‘China’ for the outbreak as a means of deflecting criticism of their delayed response to the pandemic.
Scientists are scrambling to develop better treatments and a vaccine for the disease, with myriad studies underway, including one by the US Department of Homeland Security into how ultraviolet radiation could be used as a treatment for the virus. The investigation was prompted by the US President’s remarks at a briefing last Friday about untested treatments that he believed deserved further experimentation.
While that research is yet published, and largely dismissed by scientists, Indonesians are soaking up rays like never before in the hope that the country’s plentiful tropical sunshine will fend off the disease. Accordiing to one housewife in Indonesia’s cultural capital Yogyakarta…
“I always avoided the sun before because I didn’t want to get tanned. But I’m hoping this will strengthen my immune system.”
SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Bloomberg
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 update (Wednesday) 9 new cases, 0 new deaths
Health officials at this morning’s national daily briefing announced 9 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total to 2,957. No new deaths were reported and the tally remains at 54 since the beginning of the outbreak in January.
Of the national total, 2,665 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital, making the recovery rate just above 90%.
Bangkok currently has 1,654 cases, the highest number, followed by the southern province of Phuket, with 214. Northern Thailand currently has 94 cases, the central region 375, eastern Thailand has 111 and the South, 674.
The national state of emergency to combat the spread of the virus was extended for another month yesterday, though some restrictions on domestic travel and business closures are being lifted, albeit gradually. The ban on passenger arrivals and the national curfew will remain in place until at least May 30.
Authorities warn that, because the level of testing per capita nationwide remains low, the actual number of infections could be much higher than reported, and while the number of cases appears to be dropping steadily, “the public must not to become complacent, and must strictly follow social distancing guidelines”.
The following chart is an indication of the way provinces may open up business if there are no new infections in their province.
Coronavirus Phuket
Zero cases reported in Phuket today (Wednesday)
Phuket has recorded no new cases of Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours. That’s great news after a number of new cases kept popping up in a cluster in the island’s Bang Tao community.
The outgoing Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana announced yesterday afternoon that island officials would start opening up the island’s sub-districts with most travel restrictions between tambons to be lifted, excepting five areas on the island which were considered ‘at risk’ (below).
Travel between Phuket’s 17 tambons was introduced back on April 13. Checkpoints were set up restricting non-essential travel, confining residents to the borders of their sub-district.
But even within the ‘at risk’ tambons, the provincial authorities say they may focus on the smaller communities where the infections have been concentrated, rather than maintaining the lockdown on the entire sub-district. They say they could lift restrictions again if ‘at risk’ communities have been without new infections for 14 days.
For example, Patong’s last infection was reported on April 21, so the restrictions could be lifted from May 5.
The meeting the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee considered opening the boundaries between every sub-district except for 5 locations…
• Bangla Road, in Patong Subdistrict
• Village Moo 2, 3 and 5, Bang Tao Village, in the Cherngtalay Subdistrict
(Here is a more detailed list for the Cherngtalay Sub-district…
Village No. (moo) 1, Cherngtalay Village
Village No. (moo) 2, Bang Tao Nai Village
Village No. (moo) 3 of Surin Beach
Village No. (moo) 4, Pasak Village
Village No. (moo) 4 in Ban Nai Thon
Village No. (moo) 5 in Bang Tao Nok Village
Village No. (moo) 6 in Ban Khok Tanot)
• Routes in and out of Prachasamakhee Village on Thepkasatree Road, Moo 2, in the Koh Kaew Subdistrict
• Moo 2, Soi Bangchee, in the Ratsada Subdistrict
• Chao Fa Garden Village, in the Wichit Subdistrict
Phuketians will still be required to wear a face mask in public at all times, maintain high personal hygiene and maintain ‘social distance’ protocols. The lifting of travel restrictions between tambons on the island is believed to apply after midnight on April 30.
Phuket Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, 3 more recovered (Thursday)
