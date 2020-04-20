27 new virus cases, no deaths for third straight day, recovery rate passes 70% | The Thaiger

image
image
Coronavirus Thailand

27 new virus cases, no deaths for third straight day, recovery rate passes 70%

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

8 hours ago

 on 

27 new virus cases, no deaths for third straight day, recovery rate passes 70%
PHOTO: Khaosod English
Thailand reported 27 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours but no additional deaths today. The new figure is 5 fewer than the 32 cases reported yesterday, and the lowest number of daily cases recorded since March 14. The highest daily number was the 188 logged on March 22. There have now been 2,792 confirmed cases across the country since the beginning of the outbreak.

On April 9 there were 54 new cases, 50 on April 10, 45 on April 11, 33 on April 12, 28 on April 13, 34 on April 14, 30 on April 15, 29 on April 16, 28 on April 17, 33 on April 18 and 32 yesterday.

For the third consecutive day, no additional deaths, related to the virus, were reported, leaving the accumulated death toll at 47. As of today an additional 71 people have recovered from the disease, for a total of 1,999, taking the national recovery rate to 71.6%.

27 new virus cases, no deaths for third straight day, recovery rate passes 70%

27 new virus cases, no deaths for third straight day, recovery rate passes 70% | News by The Thaiger

A total of 746 patients remain hospitalised and still receiving treatment.

9 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have had no confirmed cases so far – Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Trat, Nan, Bueng Kan, Phichit, Ranong, Sing Buri, and Ang Thong.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus Thailand

“Thailand’s Covid-19 death rate is a quarter of the world average, recovery rate is high”

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

"Thailand's Covid-19 death rate is a quarter of the world average, recovery rate is high"
PHOTO: Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn - mcot.net

A spokesman for Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health claimed that the country’s mortality rate from Covid-19 is about a quarter of the world average at just 1.7%, while the recovery rate has climbed past 69%. The world average mortality rate is estimated at 6.4%, in the US it’s around 5.3%, Germany 3.1%, Italy 13.1% and the UK 13.5%. The published mortality rates are from government-announced statistics posted every 24 hours around the world.

The director of the ministry’s Division of Communicable Disease, Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, said yesterday that the Covid-19 situation in Thailand is improving as the number of new cases falls, with no new imported cases due a near total ban on incoming flights since early April. Whilst there has been criticism about lack of testing, and suspicion about Thailand’s low case numbers, Thailand’s hospitals have so far coped with the case numbers

“There have been 47 deaths from Covid-19 so far from 2,765 (as of Sunday) accumulated confirmed cases. The mortality rate in Thailand stands at 1.7%, while the average global rate is just over 6%. Of the total cases, 1,689 people have recovered while 964 are still under treatment, which makes the domestic recovery rate 62.5%. This statistic points to the efficiency of treatment by Thai medical communities.”

Sophon says the mortality numbers show male patients have a 4 times higher risk of death from Covid-19. When divided by age group, those over 70 have the highest mortality rate at 12.1%, followed by those aged 50-59 (4%) and 60-69 (3.7%), while the group with lowest risk is 20-29 years old at just 0.2%.

Among the deceased, 41% were diabetic, 36% had high blood pressure, 18% had hyperlipidemia (high cholesterol) and 14% had heart disease.

“However, some have died without any chronic diseases. Therefore the best offence against Covid-19 is to take precautions to prevent oneself from getting infected and seek diagnosis as soon as related symptoms are visible.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Coronavirus Thailand

Thailand’s new Covid-19 infections drop to 32 today, 0 deaths reported

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

Thailand's new Covid-19 infections drop to 32 today, 0 deaths reported
PHOTO: Al Jazeera

A spokesman for the Thailand Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Centre announced a total of 32 new cases of Covid-19 at this morning’s daily press briefing, down from yesterday’s 33, bringing the national total to 2765 since the start of the outbreak in January. No new deaths were reported, and the toll remains steady at 47.

The spokesman told reporters that an additional 141 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,928, or nearly 70%.

Thailand's new Covid-19 infections drop to 32 today, 0 deaths reported

For the second day in a row and the third in a week, no new infections were reported in the island resort of Phuket. The number of confirmed infections in the province stands at 192, of whom 126 have recovered and been discharged, leaving 65 still under treatment. One of the infected had earlier died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Another day without new infections is encouraging as Phuket is second only to Bangkok in terms of total numbers of infections in the country. People are still instructed to continue to practice social distancing, wear a face mask, refrain from non-essential activities and stay at home.

SOURCES: The Pattaya News | Bangkok Post

Coronavirus Thailand

Sa Kaeo becomes Thailand’s 10th virus-free province

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

Sa Kaeo becomes Thailand's 10th virus-free province
PHOTOS: The Nation

Thailand now has 10 provinces that are free of Covid-19, as Sa Kaeo in Thailand’s east, bordering Cambodia, discharged its final patient and joined Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Trat, Nan, Bueng Kan, Pi Jit, Ranong, Sing Buri and Ang Thong to make 10.

The staff of Sa Kaeo Crown Prince Hospital yesterday celebrated the release of their last Covid-19 patient, who has now fully recovered. They stood in a line to applaud and offer flowers to the patient as well as the patient acknowledged the doctors and nurses for their hard work during the last few weeks.

Sa Kaeo becomes Thailand's 10th virus-free province

The patient, from Wattana Nakhon district, was ordered to self-quarantine at home for 14 days and closely monitor his health as his recovery continues. He was the last patient in the province, and his recovery means Sa Kaeo currently has no active cases of Covid-19. The number of confirmed cases in the province since the outbreak began stands at 10.

A Sa Kaeo public health officer said that there have been no new Covid-19 cases in the province in the past 14 days .

“We would like to thank all medical staff for their hard work and the public for adhering to measures announced by the Ministry of Public Health to prevent the spread of the virus. Please keep up the good work until the situation returns to normal.”

Sa Kaeo becomes Thailand's 10th virus-free province | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2792
  • Active Cases: 746
  • Recovered: 1999
  • Deaths: 47
  • Last Updated: 20-04-2020 at 22:30
