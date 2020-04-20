British woman stranded in Chiang Mai airport finds somewhere to stay | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
British woman stranded in Chiang Mai airport finds somewhere to stay
The director of Chiang Mai’s Suthep International Airport reported today that a British woman who has been stranded in the airport for nearly a week has finally found a place to stay.
He says the woman, a backpacker, arrived in Chiang Mai on April 14 heading to Bangkok and then Surat Thani when her flight was cancelled and she became stranded. She told airport authorities that she has no access to money for another ticket as her friends couldn’t make any transaction due to the Covid-19 situation in the UK. Airport officials have been giving her food and water during her extended stay in the airport. Tourist police officers also offered her aid but she insisted on waiting for money to arrive.
The woman was finally headed to a guest house today.
The airport is taking measures to deal with similar cases in the future.
SOURCE: The Nation
Tourism
The China Bounce – are the Chinese packing their bags ready to come back to Thailand?
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
The results of a comprehensive new survey of consumers in Mainland China’s first tier cities concludes that 53% of respondents would like to travel internationally sometime this year. Citing the opportunity, the most popular months for trips abroad for the remainder of the year are, specifically, August, October and December.
Thailand is one of the most impacted travel markets by Covid-19 in Asia. The country hosted 39.8 million international visitors last year with China accounting for nearly 11 million of those arrivals. The expanded Thai tourism, hotel and travel sector contributes between 12-15% of GDP to Southeast Asia’s second largest economy.
The newly released China Thailand Travel Sentiment Survey 2020, conducted in mid-April by C9 Hotelworks and Delivering Asia Communications, focuses on key demand factors in the country’s reopening of the tourism economy. A strong positive message from the research is that 71% of Chinese consumers said they would like to visit Thailand.
Using the China survey as a forecasting tool for the hotel industry, an interesting shift in a segment traditionally leveraged in the mass market is that 83% of potential visitors would choose independent travel versus a group tour. This leads into ‘what are the preferred booking channels for Chinese travellers to Thailand’? The top five in order are Ctrip (61%), Fliggy (16%), hotel websites (9%), Booking.com (5%) and WeChat (5%).
Another key insight of the report is breaking down destination preferences within Thailand. Respondents’ most popular holiday locations in order of popularity are Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Pattaya. Over 75% of demand was pinpointed in the top three destinations.
Anticipating the road to tourism recovery we expect Thailand’s reopening trajectory to initially be dominated by the domestic storyline but move quickly into inter-regional travel punctuated by the outbound China sector who are ready and willing to visit the country as demonstrated by the survey results.
Taking a forward-looking view of the impact of Covid-19 and dynamics at play for the remainder of the year, airlift is a critical enable of the travel sector as you can’t stay there if you can’t get there. A quick indicator of airline activity on Flightradar24 clearly reflects how China’s considerable regional and low-cost airline sector has gotten back into the air.
While undoubtedly there will be a lingering global fear factor for travellers in the wake of the virus outbreak, Thailand’s favourable door to door flying time and vast network of approved routes to the Mainland is a good start. Another is the appreciation of the Chinese Yuan against the Thai Baht. After reaching lows in Q3 and Q4 of last year, driven done by an economic slowdown and trade war, the currency has continued on an upward rise in 2020, which equates to greater value for Chinese tourists when they get to Thailand.
Rounding out the survey results, the demographics of travellers from China are changing.
“The new China traveller is younger, more independent and more digitally influenced than ever. Covid-19 has had a profound impact on travel consumer mindsets and this generation has a burning desire to experience the world and new digital strategies are needed to reach them.”
To download the China Thailand Travel Sentiment Survey, click HERE.

Environment
Chiang Mai still struggling for some fresh air
Chiang Mai is suffering yet another day of poor air quality index, according to aqicn.org. And whilst the air quality is bad, it’s still a lot better than it was a month or so ago when the readings zoomed up to 300-400, and somedays, even higher.
aqicn.org data reports that Chiang Mai’s air quality index had a PM2.5 level of 168 micrograms per cubic metre on average, 50 AQI being Thailand’s upper safety limit. This represents the 86th consecutive day with air quality index above 100 in Chiang Mai. The AQI is a standard that indicates the level of air pollution – particulate of 2.5 micron particles per cubic metre of air.
• Level 0-50 means good air quality
• 51-100 means moderate quality
• 101-105 will affect sensitive groups
• 151-200 is slightly harmful to health
• 201-300 is highly harmful
• 301-500 means hazardous
Chiang Mai’s air pollution has been a consistent issue, since the northern Thai city was declared ‘most polluted city in the world’ on March 10, according AirVisual.com. The city has ‘won’ the accolade on more than 10 days this year. Adding to the problem, in recent months, has been the forest fires challenging local authorities in the mountains around the city.
A news report from Channel News Asia (below) onApril 6 gives an insight into the long days and life of a firefighter in the region. Chiang Mai firefighter Amphon Kanchan said that the situation this year is more severe than before. He also describes the tough conditions as steep terrain makes certain parts of the forest difficult to reach.
“This year is dry. There has been no rain. I’ve been working nonstop for almost 2 months and haven’t gone home yet”
Haze has been a common phenomenon in North Thailand and particularly Chiang Mai for more than a decade. It usually occurs from January to April, but peaks in March as extremely dry conditions increase the severity of forest fires, mostly deliberately lit. The situation is intensified by farmers who burn waste to clear land for the next harvest season.
SOURCE: Samui Times
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai farmer trampled by elephant, dies
In the second such incident in a week, a farmer has been trampled to death by an elephant yesterday in Thailand’s northern Chiang Mai Province. Police say the body of 68 year old Sa-ard Khamsrijai was found in the garden of his vegetable farm in San Sai district.
Officers say the body had wounds consistent with trampling, and a female elephant, owned by a local elephant park, was found near the scene. It’s believed Sa-ard was watering his plants when he came across the elephant and tried to shoo it away, but the animal panicked and trampled him.
Police say the park had taken the elephant out to forage as there have been no park visitors since the Covid-19 outbreak. The elephant was tethered to a tree in the forest but broke free and wandered into Sa-ard’s farm.
Police are reportedly filing criminal charges against the park owner.
Exactly a week ago, a village elder in the central Thailand’s Tha Takiab district was stomped and gored to death by a wild elephant while collecting mangoes.
Elephants and their caretakers are in dire straits in Thailand. The Covid-19 crisis has meant an end to the tourism on which elephant parks and camps, mainly in the North, traditionally depend. Elephant businesses in Chiang Mai and elsewhere are being wiped outin their dozens, if not hundreds. Most have closed their doors and laid off thousands of staff. Those that remain open are haemorrhaging money, and the elephants, left largely without food, are forced to forage.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
