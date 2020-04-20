image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

British woman stranded in Chiang Mai airport finds somewhere to stay

Anukul

Published 

7 hours ago

 on 

British woman stranded in Chiang Mai airport finds somewhere to stay | The Thaiger
PHOTO: hedlomnews.com
    • follow us in feedly

The director of Chiang Mai’s Suthep International Airport reported today that a British woman who has been stranded in the airport for nearly a week has finally found a place to stay.

He says the woman, a backpacker, arrived in Chiang Mai on April 14 heading to Bangkok and then Surat Thani when her flight was cancelled and she became stranded. She told airport authorities that she has no access to money for another ticket as her friends couldn’t make any transaction due to the Covid-19 situation in the UK. Airport officials have been giving her food and water during her extended stay in the airport. Tourist police officers also offered her aid but she insisted on waiting for money to arrive.

The woman was finally headed to a guest house today.

British woman stranded in Chiang Mai airport finds somewhere to stay | News by The Thaiger

The airport is taking measures to deal with similar cases in the future.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tourism

The China Bounce – are the Chinese packing their bags ready to come back to Thailand?

Bill Barnett

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

The China Bounce – are the Chinese packing their bags ready to come back to Thailand? | The Thaiger
PHOTO: iamexpat.de

by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com

The results of a comprehensive new survey of consumers in Mainland China’s first tier cities concludes that 53% of respondents would like to travel internationally sometime this year. Citing the opportunity, the most popular months for trips abroad for the remainder of the year are, specifically, August, October and December.

Thailand is one of the most impacted travel markets by Covid-19 in Asia. The country hosted 39.8 million international visitors last year with China accounting for nearly 11 million of those arrivals. The expanded Thai tourism, hotel and travel sector contributes between 12-15% of GDP to Southeast Asia’s second largest economy.

The newly released China Thailand Travel Sentiment Survey 2020, conducted in mid-April by C9 Hotelworks and Delivering Asia Communications, focuses on key demand factors in the country’s reopening of the tourism economy. A strong positive message from the research is that 71% of Chinese consumers said they would like to visit Thailand.

Using the China survey as a forecasting tool for the hotel industry, an interesting shift in a segment traditionally leveraged in the mass market is that 83% of potential visitors would choose independent travel versus a group tour. This leads into ‘what are the preferred booking channels for Chinese travellers to Thailand’? The top five in order are Ctrip (61%), Fliggy (16%), hotel websites (9%), Booking.com (5%) and WeChat (5%).

Another key insight of the report is breaking down destination preferences within Thailand. Respondents’ most popular holiday locations in order of popularity are Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Pattaya. Over 75% of demand was pinpointed in the top three destinations.

Anticipating the road to tourism recovery we expect Thailand’s reopening trajectory to initially be dominated by the domestic storyline but move quickly into inter-regional travel punctuated by the outbound China sector who are ready and willing to visit the country as demonstrated by the survey results.

Taking a forward-looking view of the impact of Covid-19 and dynamics at play for the remainder of the year, airlift is a critical enable of the travel sector as you can’t stay there if you can’t get there. A quick indicator of airline activity on Flightradar24 clearly reflects how China’s considerable regional and low-cost airline sector has gotten back into the air.

While undoubtedly there will be a lingering global fear factor for travellers in the wake of the virus outbreak, Thailand’s favourable door to door flying time and vast network of approved routes to the Mainland is a good start. Another is the appreciation of the Chinese Yuan against the Thai Baht. After reaching lows in Q3 and Q4 of last year, driven done by an economic slowdown and trade war, the currency has continued on an upward rise in 2020, which equates to greater value for Chinese tourists when they get to Thailand.

Rounding out the survey results, the demographics of travellers from China are changing.

“The new China traveller is younger, more independent and more digitally influenced than ever. Covid-19 has had a profound impact on travel consumer mindsets and this generation has a burning desire to experience the world and new digital strategies are needed to reach them.”

To download the China Thailand Travel Sentiment Survey, click HERE.

The China Bounce - are the Chinese packing their bags ready to come back to Thailand? | News by The ThaigerThe China Bounce - are the Chinese packing their bags ready to come back to Thailand? | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Environment

Chiang Mai still struggling for some fresh air

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

10 hours ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

Chiang Mai still struggling for some fresh air | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai is suffering yet another day of poor air quality index, according to aqicn.org. And whilst the air quality is bad, it’s still a lot better than it was a month or so ago when the readings zoomed up to 300-400, and somedays, even higher.

aqicn.org data reports that Chiang Mai’s air quality index had a PM2.5 level of 168 micrograms per cubic metre on average, 50 AQI being Thailand’s upper safety limit. This represents the 86th consecutive day with air quality index above 100 in Chiang Mai. The AQI is a standard that indicates the level of air pollution – particulate of 2.5 micron particles per cubic metre of air.

• Level 0-50 means good air quality
• 51-100 means moderate quality
• 101-105 will affect sensitive groups
• 151-200 is slightly harmful to health
• 201-300 is highly harmful
• 301-500 means hazardous

Chiang Mai’s air pollution has been a consistent issue, since the northern Thai city was declared ‘most polluted city in the world’ on March 10, according AirVisual.com. The city has ‘won’ the accolade on more than 10 days this year. Adding to the problem, in recent months, has been the forest fires challenging local authorities in the mountains around the city.

Chiang Mai still struggling for some fresh air | News by The ThaigerChiang Mai still struggling for some fresh air | News by The Thaiger

A news report from Channel News Asia (below) onApril 6 gives an insight into the long days and life of a firefighter in the region. Chiang Mai firefighter Amphon Kanchan said that the situation this year is more severe than before. He also describes the tough conditions as steep terrain makes certain parts of the forest difficult to reach.

“This year is dry. There has been no rain. I’ve been working nonstop for almost 2 months and haven’t gone home yet”

Haze has been a common phenomenon in North Thailand and particularly Chiang Mai for more than a decade. It usually occurs from January to April, but peaks in March as extremely dry conditions increase the severity of forest fires, mostly deliberately lit. The situation is intensified by farmers who burn waste to clear land for the next harvest season.

SOURCE: Samui Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai farmer trampled by elephant, dies

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 days ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

Chiang Mai farmer trampled by elephant, dies | The Thaiger

In the second such incident in a week, a farmer has been trampled to death by an elephant yesterday in Thailand’s northern Chiang Mai Province. Police say the body of 68 year old Sa-ard Khamsrijai was found in the garden of his vegetable farm in San Sai district.

Officers say the body had wounds consistent with trampling, and a female elephant, owned by a local elephant park, was found near the scene. It’s believed Sa-ard was watering his plants when he came across the elephant and tried to shoo it away, but the animal panicked and trampled him.

Police say the park had taken the elephant out to forage as there have been no park visitors since the Covid-19 outbreak. The elephant was tethered to a tree in the forest but broke free and wandered into Sa-ard’s farm.

Police are reportedly filing criminal charges against the park owner.

Exactly a week ago, a village elder in the central Thailand’s Tha Takiab district was stomped and gored to death by a wild elephant while collecting mangoes.

Elephants and their caretakers are in dire straits in Thailand. The Covid-19 crisis has meant an end to the tourism on which elephant parks and camps, mainly in the North, traditionally depend. Elephant businesses in Chiang Mai and elsewhere are being wiped outin their dozens, if not hundreds. Most have closed their doors and laid off thousands of staff. Those that remain open are haemorrhaging money, and the elephants, left largely without food, are forced to forage.

Chiang Mai farmer trampled by elephant, dies | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2792
  • Active Cases: 746
  • Recovered: 1999
  • Deaths: 47
  • Last Updated: 20-04-2020 at 22:30
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 months ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 months ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 months ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending