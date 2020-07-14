Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid task force to hold press conference as Egyptian soldier tests positive

Maya Taylor

Published 

6 mins ago

 on 

Covid task force to hold press conference as Egyptian soldier tests positive | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Rayong by Pun Foto Gallery/Shutterstock
    • follow us in feedly

As a visiting Egyptian soldier tests positive for the Covid-19 virus, the blame game is well underway, with the Thai army, local hotels, and airport personnel all denying responsibility. The 43 year old unnamed aircrewman tested positive while staying in Rayong, on the east coast of the Gulf of Thailand. In response, the government says the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration will hold an emergency press conference at 11.30am this morning.

CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin is expected to update the media on the situation, as well as addressing the concerns of Thai citizens, who have taken to social media to vent their anger that the soldier was not required to quarantine on arrival. It comes as the child of a Sudanese diplomat, who also entered the country without any quarantine being imposed, has now tested positive for the virus and is being treated in a Bangkok hospital.

The Thai army has come under fire on social media, with a spokesman having to refute allegations that it’s responsible for the soldier being granted entry to the Kingdom without having to quarantine. Winthaya Suwariyok warns that those pointing the finger at the army may be guilty of spreading “fake news”, insisting the military knew nothing of the Egyptian air crew’s visit.

Several hotels in the Rayong area are denying the crew stayed with them, as rumors abound about where the soldier was accommodated. It’s understood the man visited several venues while in Rayong. U-Tapao Airport, where the crew landed, says they have carried out an investigation and found no violations in their processing of the arrivals.

Several Rayong schools have closed as a precaution, but the director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, urges people to remain calm, saying every location the soldier visited has been identified, and that the visits are considered “low risk”. He does not say which venues were visited but adds that the closure of any venues is a decision for Rayong officials. A report in The Pattaya News says the hotel where the soldier stayed is already in a partial lockdown, with staff being quarantined.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Myanmar puts a hold on international flights until at least October

The Thaiger

Published

15 hours ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Myanmar puts a hold on international flights until at least October | The Thaiger

According to Myanmar’s National Tourism Development Central Committee vice-president, Myanmar’s airports are unlikely to re-open to international commercial flights until at least October this year. There is no guarantee, however, that even if the country opens its skies to international flights, there will be any takers other than airlines offering repatriation flights. Border closures around the world have grounded entire fleets of planes and put smaller airlines in financial peril. Domestic flights are currently operating, as in Thailand, but are restricted to Burmese citizens and foreign residents registered to stay and work in the country. Since the end of March, foreign […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

16 hours ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: U-Tapao International Airport - Nation Thailand

The Egyptian soldier, who has been found to have tested positive for Covid-19, was part of an air crew who had special dispensation from the Emergency Decree provisions regarding the coronavirus. The crew, spending one night in Rayong on their way back to Egypt from China, were permitted to leave their quarantine facility and wander around venues in Rayong. The alerts were raised after the man’s tests were found to be positive yesterday. The Egyptian arrived in Thailand, with 30 other Egyptian Air Force crew, according to Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the government’s CCSA. The story has been met with […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Egyptian soldier tests positive for Covid-19 in Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

17 hours ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Egyptian soldier tests positive for Covid-19 in Thailand | The Thaiger

“The CCSA is asking anyone who thinks they may have had physical contact with an Egyptian soldier, should come forward for testing.” Thailand’s Covid-19 taskforce is on alert today, stepping up tracing in the eastern part of the country, after am air crew from an Egyptian military airplane tested positive for the virus. When the Centre of Covid-19 Administration reported 3 new cases of the Covid-19 today – ‪2 Thais and 1 foreigner (an Egyptian) – they also asked people who had come in contact with the Egyptian man to come forward for testing. The Egyptian Air Force crew was staying […]

Continue Reading

Trending