Covid task force to hold press conference as Egyptian soldier tests positive | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid task force to hold press conference as Egyptian soldier tests positive
As a visiting Egyptian soldier tests positive for the Covid-19 virus, the blame game is well underway, with the Thai army, local hotels, and airport personnel all denying responsibility. The 43 year old unnamed aircrewman tested positive while staying in Rayong, on the east coast of the Gulf of Thailand. In response, the government says the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration will hold an emergency press conference at 11.30am this morning.
CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin is expected to update the media on the situation, as well as addressing the concerns of Thai citizens, who have taken to social media to vent their anger that the soldier was not required to quarantine on arrival. It comes as the child of a Sudanese diplomat, who also entered the country without any quarantine being imposed, has now tested positive for the virus and is being treated in a Bangkok hospital.
The Thai army has come under fire on social media, with a spokesman having to refute allegations that it’s responsible for the soldier being granted entry to the Kingdom without having to quarantine. Winthaya Suwariyok warns that those pointing the finger at the army may be guilty of spreading “fake news”, insisting the military knew nothing of the Egyptian air crew’s visit.
Several hotels in the Rayong area are denying the crew stayed with them, as rumors abound about where the soldier was accommodated. It’s understood the man visited several venues while in Rayong. U-Tapao Airport, where the crew landed, says they have carried out an investigation and found no violations in their processing of the arrivals.
Several Rayong schools have closed as a precaution, but the director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, urges people to remain calm, saying every location the soldier visited has been identified, and that the visits are considered “low risk”. He does not say which venues were visited but adds that the closure of any venues is a decision for Rayong officials. A report in The Pattaya News says the hotel where the soldier stayed is already in a partial lockdown, with staff being quarantined.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Myanmar puts a hold on international flights until at least October
According to Myanmar’s National Tourism Development Central Committee vice-president, Myanmar’s airports are unlikely to re-open to international commercial flights until at least October this year. There is no guarantee, however, that even if the country opens its skies to international flights, there will be any takers other than airlines offering repatriation flights. Border closures around the world have grounded entire fleets of planes and put smaller airlines in financial peril. Domestic flights are currently operating, as in Thailand, but are restricted to Burmese citizens and foreign residents registered to stay and work in the country. Since the end of March, foreign […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong
The Egyptian soldier, who has been found to have tested positive for Covid-19, was part of an air crew who had special dispensation from the Emergency Decree provisions regarding the coronavirus. The crew, spending one night in Rayong on their way back to Egypt from China, were permitted to leave their quarantine facility and wander around venues in Rayong. The alerts were raised after the man’s tests were found to be positive yesterday. The Egyptian arrived in Thailand, with 30 other Egyptian Air Force crew, according to Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the government’s CCSA. The story has been met with […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Egyptian soldier tests positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
“The CCSA is asking anyone who thinks they may have had physical contact with an Egyptian soldier, should come forward for testing.” Thailand’s Covid-19 taskforce is on alert today, stepping up tracing in the eastern part of the country, after am air crew from an Egyptian military airplane tested positive for the virus. When the Centre of Covid-19 Administration reported 3 new cases of the Covid-19 today – 2 Thais and 1 foreigner (an Egyptian) – they also asked people who had come in contact with the Egyptian man to come forward for testing. The Egyptian Air Force crew was staying […]
Covid task force to hold press conference as Egyptian soldier tests positive
Dengue on the rise in the northeast, wet season worries
Myanmar puts a hold on international flights until at least October
Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong
Egyptian soldier tests positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
Chinese professor freed after criticisms of president landed him in 6 day detention
3 new cases from repatriation flights and state quarantine-Covid-19 update (July 13)
Cambodian accused of compatriot’s murder on fishing boat
US man dies from Covid-19 after attending ‘coronavirus party’
Frenchman in Indonesia may face death by firing squad after child abuse charges
Thai man dies of heart failure while in state quarantine
Opposition party threatened with boycott over comments about “haircut” teacher
Man dies in collision after car bursts into flames in Bangkok
Police arrest 16 Chinese nationals for illegal crossing from Myanmar
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
Facebook group names and shames “farang prices”
First post-Covid flight from China lands in Bangkok
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
Thailand’s economy facing bleakest prediction in Asia
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
The transformation of Thai hotels under the ‘new normal’ – CBRE
Thailand to welcome 1,700 medical tourists starting this month
Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl
AirAsia’s wings may be clipped permanently
“Travel bubble” scheme likely to be delayed
Russian woman denies murdering daughter, claims husband made her do it
“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay
AOT considering joint venture with Thai Airways to keep services running
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats4 days ago
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
- Business3 days ago
“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Desperate Thais stuck in the UK make plea to return home
- Economy4 days ago
Thai Airways creates “survival team”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
- Bangkok3 days ago
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
- Thai Life4 days ago
Not bowing to tradition – School group demands end of prostration
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
One third of tourism businesses could go under due to Covid-19