Covid-19 update (Wednesday) 9 new cases, 0 new deaths | The Thaiger

Covid-19 update (Wednesday) 9 new cases, 0 new deaths
Health officials at this morning’s national daily briefing announced 9 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total to 2,957. No new deaths were reported and the tally remains at 54 since the beginning of the outbreak in January.
Of the national total, 2,665 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital, making the recovery rate just above 90%.
Bangkok currently has 1,654 cases, the highest number, followed by the southern province of Phuket, with 214. Northern Thailand currently has 94 cases, the central region 375, eastern Thailand has 111 and the South, 674.
The national state of emergency to combat the spread of the virus was extended for another month yesterday, though some restrictions on domestic travel and business closures are being lifted, albeit gradually. The ban on passenger arrivals and the national curfew will remain in place until at least May 30.
Authorities warn that, because the level of testing per capita nationwide remains low, the actual number of infections could be much higher than reported, and while the number of cases appears to be dropping steadily, “the public must not to become complacent, and must strictly follow social distancing guidelines”.
The following chart is an indication of the way provinces may open up business if there are no new infections in their province.
“Please be patient. I share your pain” – Thai PM
Following the extension of the emergency decree for another month, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is calling on everyone to bear with him as efforts to flatten the Thai Covid-19 curve continue.
The Bangkok Post reports that with the decree being extended until May 31, the PM is now asking for understanding and cooperation, promising that the government will provide financial assistance to those who have fallen on hard times.
“I realise that everyone, including low-income earners, farmers and those with independent careers, is experiencing hard times. The government will take good care of you with existing budgets and an executive decree on borrowing, the details of which will come out later. I would like business operators to be patient a little bit longer. I also share your pain. “
The PM continues to be concerned about a possible second wave of infection, with the Cabinet deciding yesterday to extend the emergency decree in place across the country, while allowing provincial governors to decide next steps on local restrictions.
The national curfew remains in place between 10pm and 4am, as does the ban on mass gatherings. There continues to be severe limits on inbound and outbound travel, with the only exception being repatriation flights in either direction.
The Bangkok Post reports that the Cabinet is asking the Foreign Affairs Ministry to get a clearer idea of how many Thai citizens are overseas and wish to return home so that their subsequent arrival and quarantine can be planned for. To avoid government quarantine facilities being overwhelmed, only 200 Thais a day are being admitted back into the country. They must then undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine period.
The Cabinet yesterday agreed that any easing of restrictions would be based on public health first and foremost, and on condition that rules to prevent the spread of infection are strictly adhered to. It’s understood the situation will be carefully monitored and should there be any signs of an increase in Covid-19 cases, restrictions will once more be back in force.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by September
There’s a worldwide race to develop a vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, and Oxford University in the UK already claim to have a massive head start.
Research teams generally have to start with small clinical trials of a few hundred volunteers to demonstrate safety. But scientists at the Oxford’s Jenner Institute have a jump start on a vaccine, having proved in previous trials that certain inoculations, including one last year against an earlier coronavirus, are harmless to humans.
This has allowed them to leap ahead and schedule tests of their new coronavirus vaccine on more than 6,000 people by the end of May, hoping to show not only that it’s safe, but also that it works.
The Oxford team now say that with an emergency approval from regulators, the first few million doses of their vaccine could be available by September, at least several months ahead of any of the other announced efforts… if it proves to be effective.
Now, they’ve got promising news suggesting it might. Scientists at the US National Institutes of Health last month inoculated six rhesus monkeys with single doses of the Oxford vaccine. The animals were then exposed to heavy quantities of the virus that is causing the pandemic: exposure that has consistently sickened other monkeys in the lab. But more than 28 days later, all six remained healthy.
“The rhesus macaque is pretty much the closest thing we have to humans,” a spokeman said, noting that scientists are still analysing the results. He said he expects to share it with other scientists next week and then submit it to a peer-reviewed journal.
But immunity in monkeys is no guarantee that a vaccine will provide the same degree of protection for humans. A Chinese company that recently started a clinical trial with 144 participants, SinoVac, has also said that its vaccine is effective in rhesus macaques. But with dozens of efforts now underway to find a vaccine, the monkey results are the latest indication that Oxford’s accelerated venture is emerging as the leader.
Emilio Emini, a director of the vaccine program at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which is providing financial support to many competing efforts, says the Oxford program is “a very, very fast clinical program.”
Which potential vaccine will emerge as the most successful is impossible to know until clinical trial data becomes available.
More than one vaccine would be needed in any case. Some may work more effectively than others in groups like children or older people, or at different costs and dosages. Having more than one variety of vaccine in production will also help avoid bottlenecks in manufacturing, according to Emini.
But as the first to reach such scale, the Oxford trial, even if it fails, will provide lessons about the nature of this coronavirus and about the immune system’s responses that can inform governments, donors, drug companies and others hunting for a vaccine.
“This big UK study is actually going to translate to learning a lot about some of the others as well.”
All of the others will face the same challenges, including obtaining millions of dollars in funding, persuading regulators to approve human tests, demonstrating a vaccine’s safety and after all of that, proving its effectiveness in protecting people from the coronavirus.
Paradoxically, the growing success of efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, may present yet another hurdle.
Professor Adrian Hill, the Jenner Institute’s director and one of five researchers involved in the effort, says that they are the only people in the country who want the number of new infections to stay up for another few weeks, so we can test our vaccine.”
Ethics rules, in general, forbid infecting human test participants with a serious disease. That means the only way to prove that a vaccine works is to inoculate people in a place where the virus is spreading naturally around them.
If social distancing measures or other factors continue to slow the rate of new infections in Britain, he said, the trial might not be able to show that the vaccine makes a difference: Participants who received a placebo might not be infected any more frequently than those who have been given the vaccine. The scientists would have to try again elsewhere, a dilemma that every other vaccine effort will face as well.
SOURCE: New York Times
Singapore robot patrols park with polite social distancing reminder
“Do not loiter at this park. Stay safe, stay home.”
A robot, originally procured a year ago to monitor plants and reservoirs in Singapore, is being put to a different use in these strange new Covid-19 times. Boasting a 360 degree, high-definition camera and facial recognition sensors, the robot, known as O-R3, patrols Bedok Reservoir park, politely telling off anyone caught violating social distancing rules or “lingering unnecessarily”.
Coconuts reports that the self-driving, autonomous vehicle, the property of Singapore’s Public Utilities Board, has been given a temporary new job description, helping to flatten the Covid-19 curve in the city-state. Singapore originally appeared to have done this quite successfully, but a big spike in infections among the migrant worker community has resulted in nearly 15,000 cases as of today.
A Reuters video shows the robot making its way around the park, issuing the important safety message we’re all too familiar with now.
“To curb the spread of Covid-19, gatherings at this park are not allowed. Please practice safe distancing at all times and do not loiter at this park. Stay safe, stay home.”
The Thaiger suggests that the “broken record” repetition may be all the deterrent that’s needed …
SOURCE: Coconuts
