Thailand’s emergency decree extended until May 31 | The Thaiger

Thailand’s emergency decree extended until May 31
Thailand’s Emergency Decree will be extended for another month after it expires this Thursday.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Monday recommended to extend the decree which would be extended to the end of May. The emergency decree gives the Thai PM sweeping powers and is provided for in the Thai Constitution for situations like the current Covid-19 outbreak. Whilst the extension of the emergency decree has not been officially signed into law, the proclamation will need to be made this week before April 30.
“The reason is concern about the return of the virus, with the centre still battling to stop it spreading any further. ”
The decision means the national 10pm-4am curfew will continue, no social gatherings will be allowed and only limited inter-provincial travel, among other restrictions, according to CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin.
The meeting was chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and brings together all agencies to discuss the impact of the decree.
Taweesilp says he National Security Council told the meeting that it surveyed public opinion, and it favoured the extension of the decree. He gave no other details of the survey.
Any extension of the Emergency Decree requires Cabinet approval. The CCSA will make its recommendation at tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting, where it will almost certainly be passed.
Businesses “may” gradually be allowed to open next month based on a colour-coded system that has been developed and new rules and restrictions set into place to help stop the spread of the virus.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
World’s wealthiest dig deep to fight Covid-19
With the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the globe and fatalities rising, some of the world’s richest are digging into their deep pockets to ease the pain for the poorest people and fight back against the deadly disease. Contributions range from supporting their employees financially and donations to the vulnerable, to procuring medical equipment for hospitals and funding vaccine research.
In Thailand, wealthy moguls, encouraged by a letter from PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, have joined fellow citizens in donating to people hardest hit by the closure of businesses to curb the spread of the virus.
Thailand’s richest man, CP Group patriarch Dhanin Chearavanont, with a net worth of 456.8 billion baht, has spent 100 million of it to build a factory making 100,000 free surgical masks a day for healthcare workers. Several of his wealthy peers have also donated expensive medical equipment, particularly ventilators and negative pressure isolation rooms.
Billionaires in other countries have followed suit, some looking beyond their countries’ borders to fight Covid-19 on an international scale.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, announced this month that he would donate 3.2 billion baht (100 million US dollars) to Feeding America, a national nonprofit network of food banks and soup kitchens. Amazon has also created a 165 billion baht (5 million USD) relief fund for small businesses and contributed 65 million baht (2 million USD) to efforts to help those most affected by the pandemic.
Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, the world’s second richest man, has committed 8.26 billion baht through the foundation named after him and his wife Melinda, with a large portion going toward developing vaccines.
Gates called for “an unprecedented level of international funding and cooperation” to tackle the pandemic.
Alibaba founder Jack Ma, China’s richest man, has pledged 455 million baht to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. He has sent large shipments of medical supplies and testing kits to the United States, Italy and several other countries across Africa, Latin America and Asia. Through his foundation, Ma has also donated hundreds of ventilators to the US state of New York for use in its hospitals.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
To wear or not to wear, that is the question. Face masks in a Covid-19 world.
The hot topic du jour is face masks – to wear or not to wear. Are they useful? Do they just make wearers ‘feel’ protected, or can they actually contribute to the prevention of spreading Covid-19, or any other virus for that matter.
In Asian countries, generally, it’s become a common look, as people move around and go shopping while wearing a face mask. In China, and Thailand for now, it’s compulsory to wear a mask when out in public at all times. But in western countries it’s a lot less common.
Do masks protect me, or the other person? And which types of masks should we be wearing? In times of scarcity many believe masks should be reserved for healthcare workers only who depend on protection. But that view now seems to have changed. More and more local authorities, around the world, do recommend to wear masks in public. And if we are to find a long-term solution to living with Covid-19, whilst resuming some semblance of our normal lives, are masks an important part of that ‘new-normal’?
Why is the west so resistant to wearing face masks?
So let’s talk about face masks – and what they can do for us during a pandemic. Deutsche Weller report.
For more news go to Deutsche Welle news.
A viral post reveals a lack of social distancing onboard Nok Air flight
A Nok Air passenger from flight DD7809 flying from Nakhon Si Thammarat to Don Meuang Bangkok last Friday posted on her Facebook account with a picture expressing her concern about the lack of social distancing during boarding and then on the plane.
“The airline notified passengers that it had to make a detour to Trang Airport to pick up additional passengers. The detour not only caused a two-hour delay but social distancing measures and alternate seating to prevent Covid-19 from spreading could not be implemented as the added passengers filled up the plane.”
In response to this Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand director general Chula Sukmanop says “the mandatory measure come into effect only from May 1.”
“This picture was taken before May 1, while Nok Air had already notified the CAAT of operating the new Nakhon Si Thammarat-Trang-Bangkok route, aiming to accommodate more passengers.”
“However, from May 1, the social distancing measure must be strictly applied to – from the ticketing booths until the destination airport.”
So far, Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air say they will resume limited domestic flights starting May 1. Meanwhile, ThaiSmile (the short-haul subsidiary of Thai Airways) has announced that it is ready to resume services for domestic routes on June 1. Limited destinations will be available and likely only be destinations in provinces that have not had reported cases for the past 28 days.
According to Chula, some of the measures imposed on airlines and passengers include…
- Restricting each aircraft to carry passengers at a maximum 70% of capacity.
- Flights longer than 90 minutes must set aside seats in the last two rows to isolate sick people.
- Every passenger must wear a face mask at all times or they will be denied boarding.
- Food and beverages will not be sold onboard to minimise the chance of Covid-19 spreading.
Meanwhile, Transport Minister Saksyam Chidchob says “he was aware of the situation and had written to Nok Air urging them to improve their measures to address passenger concerns as soon as possible.
“I have invited Nok Air representatives to discuss this issue. Airlines that ignore the social distancing measures will be issued a warning first, but if the problem continues, they will eventually be suspended.”
SOURCE: The Nation
