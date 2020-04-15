Thailand’s flight arrival ban extended to April 30 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Thailand’s flight arrival ban extended to April 30
Thailand’s nationwide ban on inbound flights was yesterday extended to at leastApril 30 by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, to help control the spread of Covid-19.
CAAT’s director-general announced the extension on the agency’s webpage this morning. It is the third extension of the ban, which was first imposed back on April 3. He cited the need to maintain the measures to control the disease.
The ban was due to expire this Saturday. It’s now extended from this Sunday up to Thursday, April 30. Previous permissions for inbound passenger flights during the period are now revoked.
Exceptions to the ban are repatriation flights, state and military aircraft, aircraft making emergency landings and aircraft making technical landings without disembarkation.
The statement also allows humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights as well as cargo flights.
People arriving on exempted flights are subject to disease control measures including 14 day quarantine and relevant measures imposed under the emergency decree.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times |Bangkok Post | CAAT
Coronavirus Thailand
When will Thailand’s booze bans end?
Though there has been no national ban on alcohol sales, all 77 of Thailand’s provincial governors have banned booze in their efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19. Many people have now long run down their pre-ban panic-buying stash. There have also been reports of alcohol dependent residents coming to the surface seeking medical help.
Bangkok and Chiang Mai both began their embargoes on April 10 and provinces which hadn’t already done so quickly fell into line.
But because there are 77 bans, many are confused as to just how long the restrictions in their province will last. Here’s a handy list of when the official alcohol bans finish across the provinces. Of course they may be extended by local governors. Watch you local media for details. Bottomline, if the refrigerators are still locked, the ban is still in place.
April 15: Rayong, Ranong, Bueng Kan, Krabi
April 16: Sakhon Nakhon, Yala, Phichit, Lopburi, Ayutthaya, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son
April 17: Amnat Charoen, Uttaradit, Kalasin, Yasothon, Surat Thani, Khon Kaen
April 18: Nakhon Ratchasima, Phetchabun
April 19: Nan, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Pathum Thani, Trat, Ratchaburi, Songkhla Satun
April 20: Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Chiang Mai, Maha Sarakham (alcohol and cigarette sales allowed 11am to 2pm), Kamphaeng Phet, Nong Bua Lamphu, Phrae, Chaiyaphum, Ang Thong, Lampang, Sukhothai, Uthai Thani, Nonthaburi, Tak, Phayao, Narathiwat, Nong Khai, Nakhon Sawan, Sing Buri
April 22: Pattani
April 30: Nakhon Pathom (convenience stores only), Lamphun, Surin, Buriram, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Samut Songkhram, Nakhon Phanom (sales allowed 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 6pm), Roi Et, Mukdahan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ubon Ratchathani, Kanchanaburi, Prachinburi, Trang, Chanthaburi, Chonburi (sales allowed 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 6pm), Sisaket, Udon Thani, Chumphon, Saraburi, Sa Kaeo, Phetchaburi (only restaurants can sell alcohol), Nakhon Phanom, Phang Nga, Phatthalung, Loei, Nakhon Si Thammarat
No end date has been announced for Phuket and Phitsanulok.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Coronavirus Thailand
Thailand Post delivers 28 million hygienic masks nationwide
Thailand Post has successfully delivered nearly 28 million hygienic masks to the Interior and Public Health ministries over the past month. Nearly 16.8 million were sent to the Ministry of Public Health to be redistributed to provincial public health departments and 99 hospitals nationwide, while another 11 million masks were delivered to the Ministry of Interior to be distributed to 77 cities across the nation.
This comes as welcome news as many provinces throughout Thailand have suffered shortages of masks for healthcare workers as well as citizens who have increasingly faced mandatory wearing of face masks. Large scale corruption has blossomed around the country with the supply not exceeding the demand and plenty of people trying to take advantage of the current situation.
Hopefully the mass delivery of masks will now provide residents with greater protection and vital health workers the tools they need.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus Phuket
Phuket reports no new Covid-19 cases (Thursday)
Health officials in Phuket today reported no new Covid-19 cases, a first since the first cases were reported on March 20 after weeks of denials. This continues an encouraging downward trend: 3 cases were reported yesterday, down from Tuesday’s 10 which was the first time new cases reached double digits since 10 were reported on April 5. 13 cases were reported on April 3.
Phuket’s total infections thus remain at 191. 105 remainin hospital, while 85 have recovered and been discharged.
Although Phuket has the highest infection rate per capita in Thailand, it has reported only 1 death from the virus (although there remains conjecture whether the man died of injuries he sustained from a road accident before he was later found to be positive for Covid-19). The Hungarian man concealed his history of visiting the island’s Bangla Road red-light district, a hotzone of infections until the entire Patong district was officially shut down on April 5.
It was announced yesterday Phuket is to have a new governor, though the date of the transfer is yet to be revealed. No reason has been given but there has been dissent both from critics who thought he acted too slowly, and others who say the measures from Provincial HQ have been too harsh.
Phuket’s Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana will be shifted to Petchaburi province, southwest of Bangkok, where he will serve as governor. Petchaburi’s current governor will become the governor of Chaiyaphum province in Issan, and Chaiyaphum’s current governor, Narong Woonchiew, will arrive on the island to replace Governor Phakaphong. The transfer order will become effective when the transfers are published in the Royal Gazette.
Governors are shuffled around every 18 months to 2 years and are appointed directly by the Thai Cabinet. The move is an unusual decision, especially with Phuket deep in a ‘lockdown’ situation and sealed off from other provinces.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
