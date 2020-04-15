Thailand’s flight arrival ban extended to April 30 | The Thaiger

Thailand’s nationwide ban on inbound flights was yesterday extended to at leastApril 30 by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, to help control the spread of Covid-19.

CAAT’s director-general announced the extension on the agency’s webpage this morning. It is the third extension of the ban, which was first imposed back on April 3. He cited the need to maintain the measures to control the disease.

The ban was due to expire this Saturday. It’s now extended from this Sunday up to Thursday, April 30. Previous permissions for inbound passenger flights during the period are now revoked.

Exceptions to the ban are repatriation flights, state and military aircraft, aircraft making emergency landings and aircraft making technical landings without disembarkation.

The statement also allows humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights as well as cargo flights.

People arriving on exempted flights are subject to disease control measures including 14 day quarantine and relevant measures imposed under the emergency decree.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times |Bangkok Post | CAAT