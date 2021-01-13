CCSA Update: 157 new Covid-19 cases | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 157 new Covid-19 cases
157 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. There are now 3,981 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. The CCSA has reported a total of 10,991 infections and 67 deaths since last year.
90 of the new cases are local transmissions, 42 cases were detected in proactive testing, 4 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving from overseas and 21 cases were Thai returnees who were tested after being detained for allegedly crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally.
Cases by province:
- Bangkok: 24 local transmissions
- Samut Sakhon: 25 local transmissions and 8 cases detected in proactive testing
- Samut Prakan: 15 local transmissions and 2 cases detected in active testing
- Pathum Thani: 13 cases detected in proactive testing
- Rayong: 12 cases detected in proactive testing
- Chon Buri: 5 cases detected in proactive testing
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
Bangkok Covid-19 Update: 3 month old infected; market closes after vendor tests positive
A 3 month old baby in Bangkok tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, the youngest case in the new wave of infections, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin says local health officials are investigating to determine how the baby was infected.
A major wet market in Bangkok, Klong Toey Market, has closed for cleaning after a vendor tested positive for Covid-19. The market will reopen on Saturday.
The vendor, who is asymptomatic, was tested in a proactive testing campaign by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration where health officials tested more than 3,000 vendors and migrant workers in the area around the market.
The vendor is now in quarantine. Health officials say she came in close contact with 10 people. Those people have been isolated, Klong Toey district director Piyada Niyom.
The CCSA recorded 32 Covid-19 cases in Bangkok yesterday and 24 cases in Bangkok today.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon to open fourth Covid field hospital on Friday
The central province of Samut Sakhon, where Thailand’s second wave of Covid-19 originated last month, is to open a fourth field hospital by Friday. Vice governor Surasak Phonyangsong says the facility consists of 2 buildings with 350 beds to treat both asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic cases. Nation Thailand reports that it is located in the Nadee area of Muang district.
According to Surasak, more than 180 migrant workers have finished their 14-day quarantine and been released from the first field hospital, which was opened in the Central Shrimp Market where the outbreak first began. A total of 472 patients in quarantine have now been discharged.
Since the resurgence was detected in mid-December, Samut Sakhon has recorded 3,341 infections. 811 have recovered but still need to wait out the quarantine period. Chief public health officer Naretrit Khatthasima says most cases of the virus were detected in people of working age. Very few exhibited serious symptoms and there has been only 1 death. He adds that according to data from the test and trace process, the infection rate is less than 2%.
In provinces still battling with outbreaks, cases are concentrated in factories and similar areas. Around 30,000 people have been traced through the operation, with 9,000 people from 109 factories having been tested. The other 20,000 will be tested over the next 2 weeks.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai travel agents call for vaccinated foreigners to be exempt from quarantine by third quarter of 2021
The Association of Thai Travel Agents is urging the government to do away with the mandatory 14 day quarantine for vaccinated foreign arrivals by the third quarter of the year. The president of the ATTA, Vichit Prakobgosol, says 30% of 10,000 inbound tourism firms have had to close for good due to the financial devastation caused by the pandemic.
He adds that a further 50% have closed temporarily since Thailand shut its borders, with only 20% of inbound tourism companies still operating. Those still in business have survived by shifting their focus to domestic tourists but are now suffering as a result of the resurgence of Covid-19. Vichit says that in order to help them survive, the government must focus on getting the second wave under control by next month and bring cases of local transmission down into double digits.
“If the number of infections has reduced from hundreds to tens, it should create trust and a better tourism atmosphere. It is believed that in the third quarter of 2021, there will be more foreign tourists visiting the country and the tourism sector will recover more than 80% in 2022. This will, without a doubt, gradually solve the country’s struggling economy.”
Vichit adds that with vaccination programmes already underway in many countries around the world, including Thailand’s tourist markets of China and Southeast Asia, tourists who can prove they’ve been vaccinated should be exempt from mandatory quarantine.
“Approximately, more than 1 billion people around the world will have completed 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccinations later this year and many will desperately want to travel abroad after over a year of being locked down at home. Therefore, we would like the government to put measures in to accommodate and attract this group of people to travel in Thailand without a 14-day quarantine.”
He adds that the rollout of the first Covid-19 vaccine to arrive in the Kingdom next month may go some way to reducing concerns among Thais.
“Moreover, the earlier announcement of the arrival of Covid-19 vaccination in Thailand by February might have caused less stress and concern among Thai people when welcoming foreign tourists. We predict the majority of vulnerable and at risk people will be vaccinated by the third quarter in Thailand based on the government’s current plan, which should allow vaccinated people to enter with no quarantine.”
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
