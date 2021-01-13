US and UK require pre-departure Covid-19 test for all international arrivals | The Thaiger

Transport
US and UK require pre-departure Covid-19 test for all international arrivals
Heading back to the United States or United Kingdom? You’ll need to get a Covid-19 test first. Both countries are now requiring passengers arriving to the US or UK get tested for Covid-19 no more than 72 hours before the flight departs. Passengers will also need to show proof of a negative result before bordering.
The new travel regulations go into effort on Friday in the UK and on January 26 in the US.
United Kingdom
Along with proof of a negative Covid-19 result, passengers will need to complete a passenger locator form online before arriving in the UK. Passengers arriving from countries that are not on the country’s travel corridor list must self-isolate for 10 days.
People arriving in the UK by boat, airplane or train will have to take a Covid-19 test no more than 3 days before departure. Border Force officers will do spot checks and passengers who don’t comply with the new regulations will be fined £500.
The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the measure is to help protect against the new strains of coronavirus such as those seen in Denmark and South Africa.
“We already have significant measures in place to prevent imported cases of Covid-19, but with new strains of the virus developing internationally we must take further precautions.”
United States
The Center for Disease Control issued an order yesterday requiring all air passengers arriving in the US from abroad to be tested for Covid-19 no more than 72 hours before departure. Passengers need to provide proof of a negative result before bordering the flight. The order goes into effect on January 26.
For those who recently recovered from Covid-19, the CDC doesn’t recommend getting tested again, as long as the traveller doesn’t have coronavirus symptoms. The traveller can provide “documentation of recovery,” issued by a public health official or healthcare provider, when bordering the flight to the US.
The CDC recommends that travellers get tested again around 3 to 5 days after travel and to stay at home to self-isolate for at least a week.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Transport
Thai Vietjet announces 6 and 12 month unlimited travel passes
Following the successful launch of Hat Yai Pass and Northeastern Pass, today, Thai Vietjet is now introducing the ‘Thailand Power Pass’ – an unlimited flight pass that allows passengers to fly on Thai Vietjet’s domestic network as often as they like within 6 or 12 months.
The passes are available in two types – a 6 months pass at 12,000 baht each and a 12 months pass at 19,000 baht each. Both are NOT inclusive of taxes, fees, surcharges, and add-ons. Vietjet’s SkyFUN members will automatically receive 5% discount when sign in and purchase.
Passengers can enjoy purchasing the passes from January 8 – 31 2021 at SkyFUN.vietjetair.com redeemable for travel from January 15 – July 15 2021 (blackout period of April 10 – 18 2021) for the 6 months pass, and January 15 – December 23 2021 (blackout period of April 10 – 18 2021) for the 12 months pass.
To further support passengers’ requests during the recent outbreak of the Covid-19, the airline also recommends passengers to (1) send email request to vz.support@viejetair.com or (2) fill E-form at https://bit.ly/2L6Yv4z or (3) contact our Line Official account at @ThaiVietjet to avoid high calls and waiting on current contact center at 020891909 at peak times. All requests will be attended to and handled as soon as possible.
Thai Vietjet is committed to providing on time scheduled flights with the highest safety complied with the standards and regulations of the relevant authorities. Vietjet also owns one of the world’s newest and most modern fleet with an average age of only 2.7 years old.
World
Fallout from President Trump’s Twitter ban
President Trump’s Twitter ban has been getting plenty of flak, particularly from friends, family, hard core supporters and advisors. Twitter banned the president from the platform on Friday after his supporters stormed the US Capitol building. But those supporting the president say the ban amounts to an assault on free speech by “radical leftists”.
Ironically they aired their grievances… on Twitter.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, posting on his personal account, said… “Sadly, this isn’t a new tactic of the Left. They’ve worked to silence opposing voices for years.”
US Republican senator Ted Cruz, and chief cheerleader for the incumbent president, claimed the decision by Twitter was “absurd & profoundly dangerous”.
But it wasn’t just Twitter that has banned or severely restricted postings from President Trump’s official accounts. Eight other platforms have also taken a similar stance, including Facebook and YouTube.
“Why should a handful of Silicon Valley billionaires have a monopoly on political speech?”
Yes, even those messages were made on Twitter, the social network of choice for President Trump and his preferred means of communicating with the public and his supporters.
Last Friday, amid widespread condemnation after egging on his is supporters before an unruly mob stormed into the US Capitol in a bloody and chaotic farrago, Twitter banned him permanently. But not before he got one more Tweet out, which was quickly deleted, that spoke of the President, soon to be the former-President, creating his own platform “in the near future”. No other details were forthcoming.
Twitter said they were taking the rare measure of banning President Trump… “due to the risk of further incitement of violence”.
Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch followed suit suspending Trump’s accounts.
Reddit, one of the more liberal (in the real sense) platforms and generally permissive of broad political views, also closed a forum popular with the President’s fans, saying the forum “was inciting hate”.
So where do the President’s cheer squad turn to post and share their love?
Fearing he would be next in line with Twitter’s Friday banathon, Donald Trump Jr asked his followers to send him their email contacts to keep them abreast of news.
Conservative platforms Parler and Gab, have drawn growing numbers of users as far-right supporters turned to the platforms to spread their messages.Launched in 2016, Gab says it promotes “freedom of expression” but is most famous for its extreme far-right user base. But Gab, too, has been partially gagged, by PayPal, Visa and the Apple and Google app stores.
Parler has a broader political audience and was launched in 2018 and had record days of growth on Friday and Saturday as President’s Trump’s keyboard warriors switched their attention to the alternative platform. But now it’s also been removed from the Google Play Store too.
But these newer platforms have a tiny audience, compared to the 88 million followers the President enjoyed on his Twitter account.
The President’s advisors say he will spend this next week raging at Twitter and social media. For now he’ll have to do that the old way, through papers, TV and news sites.
Trump and Republican allies have long railed against social media companies accusing them of bias against conservatives, even alleging that social media platforms secretly “shadow ban” prominent Republicans.
But there is little doubt the bans and restrictions will severely limit the President’s ability to push out unfiltered information any more. Trump still faces the threat of more resignations from within his administration and Democrats are readying an article of impeachment against the President, with some Republican lawmakers openly considering supporting those efforts.
Over the next 8 days left in his term, Trump is also expected to issue a raft of pardons, travel to the border wall, sign some executive orders and deflect criticism of his role in last week’s attack on the Capitol building. And certainly he’ll be screaming about his ban from Twitter and the other social media. But he’ll have to do all that the old way too.
Transport
Pattaya motorbike taxi commended after returning wallet to foreigner
A Pattaya motorbike taxi driver is being commended online after finding and returning a lost wallet to a foreigner. The woman, 43 year old Kelaya Supaphol, was dropping off a customer by the McDonald’s on Pattaya’s Second Road when she says she saw the wallet on the ground.
She picked up the wallet and checked inside, with another motorbike taxi driver acting as a witness. They discovered multiple valuable licenses and identification documents that identified the foreign owner of the wallet and arranged to meet him at a restaurant in the Pratumnak Hill area to return the wallet.
The foreign man was so pleased with the woman’s honest behaviour that he gave her 1,000 baht. The other motorbike taxi posted pictures of the incident on a well-known Thai social media group called Pattaya Talk. It was there that she received praise for her actions that left both her and the wallet’s owner happy with how the situation ended.
Jason
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 12:31 pm
I don’t think I’m the only one who is gobsmacked that this wasn’t already the case. Testing people before they go into a confined environment for several hours and potentially infect everyone else on the plane would seem to be the obvious thing to do. Then I found out that my own country hadn’t regulated that all those arriving from overseas must have had a negative PCR test prior to departure. Which is why we now have some cases of the UK strain and south african strain, both of which are significantly more transmissible.
Issan John
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 12:56 pm
Jason, you’re far from the only one “gobsmacked”, although I’ve been gobsmacked by the incompetence and stupidity shown by both the UK and the USA for quite some time.
While a test 72 hours before has its obvious limitations, it’s unbelievable that any country whose leaders and scientific advisers know which day of the week it is wouldn’t have required the tests several months and several hundred thousand deaths ago.