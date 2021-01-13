Bangkok Covid-19 Update: 3 month old infected; market closes after vendor tests positive | The Thaiger

Thailand
Bangkok Covid-19 Update: 3 month old infected; market closes after vendor tests positive
A 3 month old baby in Bangkok tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, the youngest case in the new wave of infections, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin says local health officials are investigating to determine how the baby was infected.
A major wet market in Bangkok, Klong Toey Market, has closed for cleaning after a vendor tested positive for Covid-19. The market will reopen on Saturday.
The vendor, who is asymptomatic, was tested in a proactive testing campaign by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration where health officials tested more than 3,000 vendors and migrant workers in the area around the market.
The vendor is now in quarantine. Health officials say she came in close contact with 10 people. Those people have been isolated, Klong Toey district director Piyada Niyom.
The CCSA recorded 32 Covid-19 cases in Bangkok yesterday and 24 cases in Bangkok today.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Police arrest 4 more people suspected of trafficking ketamine-based drug cocktail
Police arrested 4 more people suspected of trafficking a ketamine-based drug cocktail which is said to be linked to 7 deaths in Bangkok. In the past few days, 17 people have reportedly required medical treatment after using narcotics, which police suspect is the drug cocktail known as “K powdered milk.”
Police say 6 people in the Wat Phraya Krai district died after consuming the drug cocktail on Sunday. Another person in the Sutthisan district died yesterday and police believe the death is also linked to the drug cocktail. The initial medical reports say the victims died from heart and respiratory failure, but results from toxicology testing have not been released yet.
A ketamine-based white powder was found near the dead victims, which police suspect is “K powdered milk.” A Police General Hospital physician tested 2 samples and says the tests detected ketamine, heroin, ecstasy and traces of the sleeping pill diazepam. The drugs are crushed together, resembling milk powder. Police say the narcotics are mixed to enhance the effects of ketamine.
In previous reports, police said the ketamine-based drug cocktail contained methamphetamine, heroin and traces of the sleeping pill ramelteon. A professor even claimed that “K powdered milk” also contains the drugs used in prison executions by lethal injection, but that claim has not been backed by an official drug analysis.
Some reports say people have lost consciousness after taking the drug, others report hallucinations. Thai PBS reports 17 people have required medical treatment after suspected use of “K powdered milk.” Urine samples were collected and results will be released in the next 3 to 5 days.
4 of the people seeking medical attention were admitted to a drug treatment centre while the others were discharged after being given medicine, according to the director of the Boromarajonani National Drug Addiction and Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment.
The national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk says officers are looking for the source of “K powdered milk” and says more suspects will be arrested.
Police recently arrested 4 suspected traffickers on charges of possessing and trafficking methamphetamine, heroin and ketamine. Some dealers are suspected of selling drugs at an entertainment venue in the Rama 3 area where a victim worked.
Police say 26 year old Wirat Kaphueak and 22 year old Watchara Chiangchin are believed to be small-scale dealers while the other suspects, 18 year old Chatree Srisombat and 26 year old Nopakao Obthom, are suspected to be middle-level traffickers.
A 23 year old woman in Bangkok’s Sai Mai area was also arrested yesterday after police received a tip that she was allegedly selling “K powdered milk.” Police say they searched Sirikarn Chuekhetkram’s pockets and found 3 small plastic bags containing a white powder. They found 3 more small bags in her bedroom. Police say the drug mixture contained ketamine and the sleeping pill ramelteon, which is prescribed under the brand name Rozerem.
The woman allegedly told police that she bought the drugs from a friend in Pathum Thani’s Lam Luk Ka district for 470 baht per gram and sold the drugs through Facebook for 600 baht per gram.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS
Thailand
PM announces the distribution of 3,500 baht to help during Covid outbreak
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announces the 3,500 Baht distribution to help people financially affected during this second major outbreak of Covid-19, including informal workers, freelancers, and the unemployed. At the same time, the government will also help reduce the cost of living expenses of all households nationwide including electricity and water bills in February and March. Special internet packages will also be provided to support people who need to work from home.
The 3,500 Baht distribution is part of the government’s urgent relief measures called “Rao Chana” project or “We Win” in Thai language. The money is planned to be distributed to the registered applicants by the end of January and early February. But the exact date for signing up for the project is not released yet, perhaps next week.
The electricity bill reductions will be applied to every household across the country for 2 months, February and March, with the first 90 units spent free of charge. The water bills for all households and small businesses will also be reduced by 10% of the total charges in the February and March invoices.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News| Post Today
Weather
Cool weather in central and northern Thailand, strong wind, waves in the south
Temperatures are dropping throughout the North, Northeast and Central regions. Frost is even on some mountaintops. The Thailand Meteorological Department says the cool weather is due to the high-pressure system from China covering the upper part of Thailand.
Bangkok today reports a temperature drop with a low of 16-18 degrees Celsius, while the Central region is expected to have cool to cold weather with strong winds a low varying from 14-17 degrees and a high from 27-28 degrees. The weather is expected to be warmer with temperature rising up to 1-3 degrees.
The TMD also reports a strong northeast monsoon in the Gulf of Thailand and in the southern region. Residents along the eastern coastline should beware of inshore wind and waves up to 4 metres high. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore until tomorrow.
The TMD forecast for the other parts of Thailand are as follows…
- North: Cold weather and strong winds with a low of 12-15 degrees and a high of 24-31 degrees. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 3-11 degrees with frost in some areas.
- Northeast: Cold to very cold weather and strong winds with a low of 8-12 degrees and a high of 21-24 degrees. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 5-11 degrees.
- East: Cool to cold weather and strong winds with a low of 14-21 degrees and a high of 27-31 degrees. Waves expected to be 2 metres high and over 2 metres offshore.
- South (east coast): Cool weather and strong winds with thundershowers in 30% of the area. A low of 18-23 degrees and a high of 27-30 degrees. Waves expected to be 2-4 metres high and over 4 metres during thundershowers.
- South (west coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 20% of the areas. A low of 21-24 degrees and a high of 30-32 degrees. Waves expected to be 1-2 metres high and 2 metres offshore.
SOURCE: TMD | The Nation
