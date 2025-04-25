Thailand video news | Brit Arrested for Drugs and Overstaying in Koh Samui, Indians Caught Smuggling Hydroponic Weed from Bangkok to Mumbai

A 28-year-old British man, Michael Philip Martin, was arrested on Koh Samui after being caught with 1.8 grams of cocaine and overstaying his visa, which had expired in October. Initially stopped for a traffic offence, Martin was found carrying drugs in his shoulder bag and admitted purchasing them from a Thai national. He now faces legal charges for both drug possession and immigration violations, reinforcing Thailand’s strict stance on drug offences and visa compliance.

Indian authorities seized over 78 million baht worth of hydroponic cannabis at Mumbai airport in three separate incidents involving travellers from Bangkok. Arrested individuals included a couple with 11.8kg, another passenger with 0.9kg, and several others concealing 5.9kg in travel pillows. Officials suspect the emergence of a Bangkok–Mumbai smuggling route and are tightening surveillance in response to the potentially organised drug operation.

Steel bars imported from Chinese firm Xin Ke Yuan have failed a second safety test amid investigations into the State Audit Office building collapse in Thailand. A 20mm steel bar did not meet weight-per-metre standards, casting further doubt on the material’s quality. Although a larger 32mm bar recently passed, authorities remain concerned, with results forwarded to the Department of Special Investigation as part of ongoing inquiries into construction safety compliance.

Tourist police in Phuket arrested two Russian nationals during a sting targeting unlicensed tour guides. The operation also led to two tour companies being fined for not employing licensed Thai guides. Authorities stressed that only Thai nationals can legally serve as guides and pledged to increase inspections amid Thailand’s tourism revival. The arrests reflect a broader crackdown on foreign nationals violating local business regulations.

A woman in Bangkok suffered serious injuries after her husband drove their motorcycle under a lowering railway barrier, causing the bar to strike her head. CCTV footage shows the woman being thrown to the ground and left dazed, later needing stitches and treatment for internal bleeding. Her husband failed to assist her, sparking outrage. Authorities are now considering legal action under the Land Transport Act for the reckless act.

A persistent bra thief has struck twice in Nonthaburi, prompting the victim’s husband to erect a sign warning would-be intruders. CCTV captured a man stealing six bras from a clothesline in the early hours of April 20, repeating a similar theft from December. The couple, who struggle financially, expressed frustration over the repeated incidents. Police are investigating, while the warning sign highlights the emotional toll of small-scale but invasive crimes.

Electricité du Cambodge (EDC) has issued an apology after a widespread blackout in Phnom Penh left large areas without power for over two hours on April 24. Caused by a disruption to a high-voltage line, the outage affected services across the city. EDC restored about 70% of electricity by late afternoon and urged residents to conserve energy while repairs and stabilisation efforts continue.

Singapore’s ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) has announced 32 new candidates ahead of the 3 May general election in what is being described as its biggest leadership renewal. This election will serve as Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s first major political test. With senior party figures stepping down, the move aims to bring fresh ideas to address concerns over the economy and cost of living, while gauging public trust in the party’s future direction.

The Philippine National Bureau of Investigation is probing allegations that the Chinese embassy is involved in operating a troll farm through a Makati-based company to sway political discourse. Evidence includes a service agreement with Infinitus Marketing Solutions, disclosed during a Senate hearing. Authorities are considering legal action for foreign interference, and lawmakers are proposing legislation to prevent similar future operations.

The Malaysian state of Terengganu will enforce a complete ban on the sale and advertisement of vapes and e-cigarettes starting 1 August. No licences will be issued for such businesses, and violators risk legal action, fines, and product confiscation. Authorities say the policy aims to protect youth health, and affected entrepreneurs will be offered support to transition into more sustainable businesses through a state-backed initiative.