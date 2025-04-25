Homeless man causes car crash after crossing road near Bangkok

A Thai couple demanded action regarding homeless people residing on a traffic island, after one of them suddenly crossed in front of their car in Nonthaburi near Bangkok, causing the vehicle to crash into a traffic barrier.

The Thai woman shared dashcam footage of the incident on her TikTok account, @ppalaploy.y, yesterday, April 24. She explained that her car was not equipped with a dash camera, but another motorist who was driving behind her stopped to assist and provided her with the footage. In the caption, she wrote…

“I just realised how valuable my life is. We were driving normally along the road when a drunk homeless man suddenly cut in front of us and then went back to drinking alcohol with others, as if nothing had happened. My car almost overturned. What can the police do about this?”

In a follow-up post, she explained that the incident occurred on Rattanathibet Road, in front of the Megahome home improvement store, on the route towards the Khae Rai area in Bangkok. She was travelling with her boyfriend, who was driving, and another passenger.

According to her, the drunk homeless man crossed the road slowly just as their car approached. The area in question is located on a downward slope from a bridge, where vehicles typically travel at high speed.

Homeless man cut of car causing crash
Photo via TikTok/ @ppalaploy.y

Her boyfriend was unable to stop in time, swerved to avoid the man, and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a traffic barrier. Luckily, no one was injured.

She added that no one in the car saw the homeless man beforehand because a vehicle in the middle lane had obstructed their view, creating a blind spot.

Thai coupel crashes car into barrier after homeless man suddenly crosses road
Photo via TikTok/ @ppalaploy.y

Remarkably, the homeless man who narrowly avoided being hit continued walking slowly back to his friends, who were sitting and drinking alcohol on the traffic island. The woman also posted a second video showing the group seemingly unbothered, enjoying their gathering as if nothing had occurred.

She stated that she reported the incident to local police and urged them to intervene and check on the group of homeless people to ensure the safety of other road users.

Homeless caused car crash in Nonthaburi
Homeless people gathered on the traffic island. | Photo via TikTok/ @ppalaploy.y

The woman remained at the scene for a long time waiting for a representative from her insurance company, but no police officers arrived to investigate the complaint.

She also raised concerns over how the law treats such incidents, pointing out that if her boyfriend had hit and killed the homeless man, he would have faced serious legal consequences, even though the accident would not have been caused by him.

@ppalaploy.y

พึ่งเคยรู้สึกว่าชีวิตมีค่ามาก ๆ ก็วันนี้ 😭 ขับรถมาดี ๆ เจอ homeless เมาเดินตัดหน้ารถไปกินเหล้าต่อตรงเกาะกลางถนน รถนี่เกือบคว่ำ ตำรวจทำไรได้บ้างเอ่ย *แถวแยกบางพลูตรงหน้าลิงดำแลนด์ ปล. ขอบคุณพี่เจ้าของคลิปที่ส่งมาเป็นพยานให้ค่ะ #fyp #อุบัติเหตุ #ข่าวtiktok #รถชน

♬ original sound – palaploy – palaploy

@ppalaploy.y

Replying to @🤍🍃 Aom Kup Pom🍃🤍 จริง ๆ ที่เห็นมีประมาณ 4 คนค่ะ ขนาดเกิดอุบัติเหตุขึ้นแล้ว ก็ยังลอยหน้าลอยตาเดิน/วิ่งตัดหน้ารถบนถนนใหญ่ 6 เลนอยู่เลยค่ะ

♬ original sound – palaploy – palaploy

