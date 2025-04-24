Husband’s sign warns thief after wife’s undergarments stolen twice

Picture courtesy of Dailynews

A husband has resorted to putting up a sign to deter an intruder who has twice stolen his wife’s undergarments. The thief was captured on CCTV, clearly showing the perpetrator in action.

This incident was reported by a local Facebook page, which shared footage of the thief taking underwear from a clothesline. The CCTV footage shows the culprit, a man wearing a cap, entering the victim’s home and heading directly to the clothesline before stealing several items of clothing. This occurred on April 20 at 1.50am in Soi Bang Sri Mueang 1/19.

Yesterday, April 23, a journalist visited the scene and spoke with the 50 year old housekeeper, Jaroon. She explained that she had hung her undergarments to dry on a line in front of her house when a man, dressed in a black and red long-sleeved jacket, shorts, and cap, approached and stole six bras, leaving only the underwear behind.

He concealed the bras inside his jacket before leaving. This incident took place at 1.45am on April 20 in Soi Bang Sri Mueang 1/19, Bang Si Mueang subdistrict, Mueang district, Nonthaburi province.

Jaroon further recounted that in December of the previous year, a similar theft occurred during the night, with the thief taking seven bras. In response, her son installed CCTV cameras to deter future incidents, but to no avail.

She speculates that the thief might have scouted the area during the day and returned at night to commit the crime, as he headed straight to the clothesline. Fortunately, two bras remained in her wardrobe, preventing her from having nothing to wear to work, reported KhaoSod.

Jaroon expressed her frustration, hoping the thief would stop causing distress to others who have to spend money to replace their stolen items. With her daily wage being only 300 baht (US$9), buying new clothes is a financial burden. She wishes to ask the thief, “What are you taking them for?”

Following the second theft, Jaroon’s husband put up a sign on a pole in front of their house, stating: “Don’t do it. The bras and underwear here are monitored by very clear cameras. They’ve been stolen twice already.”

Husband's sign warns thief after wife's undergarments stolen twice | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

