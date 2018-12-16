Calls for sacking of multi-tasking bus driver | The Thaiger

Phuket
Calls for sacking of multi-tasking bus driver
SCREENCAPTURE: Facebook/Mango Maimai
A last minute booking for a Phuket to Phattalung bus has turned into a scary video record of an inter-provincial bus driver’s habits.
The driver is coming under fire after being caught on video, whilst responsible for a bus full of passengers, with his son sitting on his lap and making, what appears to be, live video chat calls.
The post from “Mango Maimai” has already had more than 1,200 shares with more than 150 people sharing their comments.
The video was captured after the last-minute passenger ended up having to sit in an area just behind the driver as all the other seats were booked on the route that evening that departed Phuket at 9.15pm.
(Translated) “The driver kept teaching his son to drive. Even worse, he was making a video call from his tablet phone. I decided to get off the bus at the Tha Chatchai checkpoint.” (The checkpoint is about 500 meters from the northern end of the island where all traffic has to pass)
She said in her post that the diver “doesn’t care for the safety of the passengers on board. This is a passenger bus, not a children’s playground.”
“How many lives are in your hands?”
Commenters have denounced his driving as unsafe and putting the lives of a bus full of passengers at risk. Many called for the driver to be fired.
The bus company Phattalung Thaksin Company has not made an official comment about the post at this time.
Health Office warns of mosquitoes viruses in Phuket
The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) has published an official warning for viruses caused by the Aedes Eegypti mosquito, namely Chikungunya and Dengue Fever.
Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Symptoms typically begin three to fourteen days after infection. This may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains, and a characteristic skin rash. Recovery generally takes two to seven days but some symptoms can take longer to resolve.
The Phuket Provincial Health Office Chief Doctor Thanit Sermkaew says, “More Aedes mosquitoes are being detected in Phuket. From January 1 to December 11 this year, 73 patient have been diagnosed with viruses from these mosquitoes in Phuket.”
“The highest number of patients were found in the Mueang Phuket District, which is 66 cases, followed by Thalang with four cases and Kathu with three cases. There have been no reports of death from mosquitoes in Phuket.”
“Chikungunya is an infection also caused by Aedes Eegypti mosquitoes, just the same as Dengue Fever. Chikungunya symptoms are fever and joint pain. The fever and pain should resolve within 1-2 weeks.”
There are many ways to avoid these viruses from mosquitoes. Read more HERE.
Fake goods seized in Patong and Central Festival
Officers have raided shops near Patong Beach and the Central Department Store. Officers seized counterfeit goods and arrested suspects yesterday.
In Patong, the team of officers raided shops near Patong Beach and Soi Bangla. 468 counterfeit items were seized from 11 shops. All seized items have now been taken to the Patong Police Station.
Officers also raid shops at the Central Department Store at Central Festival shopping centre, mostly in and around the IT section on the second floor. Three Thai sellers were arrested there with 372 counterfeit items seized from nine shops. They were taken to the Wichit Police Station to face legal action.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login