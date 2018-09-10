National
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
Record first seven months for tourist arrivals
by Thammarat Thadaphrom
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced visitor arrivals of about 22.65 million from January to July 2018, up by 11% compared to the same period of 2017. Estimated visitor expenditure rose by over 14% to 1.18 trillion baht.
The top ten source markets of visitors to Thailand during the first seven months of 2018 were China, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Lao PDR, India, Japan, Russia, the United States, Vietnam and Singapore.
TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn notes that visitor arrivals by sea are increasing and higher hotel occupancies are being experienced in emerging secondary provinces such as Rayong, Suphan Buri, Chai Nat, Nakhon Pathom, Ang Thong, and Phatthalung.
According to the governor Travel Weekly UK has unveiled the results of its "Best Destinations in the World” survey and Thailand made it into the top 10 in four important categories. These were Best for Spa & W...
‘2,215’ – this year’s ‘must see’ documentary
PHOTO: The Nation
From the outset, I can't recommend this wonderful documentary more highly. It was inspiring, highly entertaining and a beautifully crafted, intimate insight into, as he describes himself, a normal Thai person doing something extraordinary.
Artiwara 'Toon' Kongmalai, a huge popular rockstar in Thailand, decided to raise money for struggling public hospitals in the Land of Smiles. He didn't do it the easy way. He set out to run from the southern town of Betong to the northern tip in Chiang Rai, a journey of 2,215 kilometres (hence the title). The schedule would require Toon and his entourage to run 50 kilometres a day, 20% more than a full marathon every single day (with a few scheduled and unscheduled lay days).
He covered the distance, on schedule, in 55 days. The physical effort for 'Toon' was immense, for the support team, it was a nightmare trying to control the crowds, collect the money and mange the enthusi...
Thaiger Radio News – Sunday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere...
[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Thaiger-Radio-News-3.mp3"][/audio]
