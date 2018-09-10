Connect with us

National

Thaiger Radio News – Monday

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…

The Thaiger

National

Record first seven months for tourist arrivals

The Thaiger

Published

16 hours ago

on

September 9, 2018

By

by Thammarat Thadaphrom

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced visitor arrivals of about 22.65 million from January to July 2018, up by 11% compared to the same period of 2017. Estimated visitor expenditure rose by over 14% to 1.18 trillion baht.

The top ten source markets of visitors to Thailand during the first seven months of 2018 were China, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Lao PDR, India, Japan, Russia, the United States, Vietnam and Singapore.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn notes that visitor arrivals by sea are increasing and higher hotel occupancies are being experienced in emerging secondary provinces such as Rayong, Suphan Buri, Chai Nat, Nakhon Pathom, Ang Thong, and Phatthalung.

According to the governor Travel Weekly UK has unveiled the results of its "Best Destinations in the World" survey and Thailand made it into the top 10 in four important categories. These were Best for Spa & Wellness, Best for Beaches, Best for Honeymoons, and Best for Families.
National

‘2,215’ – this year’s ‘must see’ documentary

Tim Newton

Published

22 hours ago

on

September 9, 2018

By

PHOTO: The Nation

From the outset, I can't recommend this wonderful documentary more highly. It was inspiring, highly entertaining and a beautifully crafted, intimate insight into, as he describes himself, a normal Thai person doing something extraordinary.

Artiwara 'Toon' Kongmalai, a huge popular rockstar in Thailand, decided to raise money for struggling public hospitals in the Land of Smiles. He didn't do it the easy way. He set out to run from the southern town of Betong to the northern tip in Chiang Rai, a journey of 2,215 kilometres (hence the title). The schedule would require Toon and his entourage to run 50 kilometres a day, 20% more than a full marathon every single day (with a few scheduled and unscheduled lay days).

He covered the distance, on schedule, in 55 days. The physical effort for 'Toon' was immense, for the support team, it was a nightmare trying to control the crowds, collect the money and manage the enthusiasm of the Thai people who turned out in their millions to support the run.
National

Thaiger Radio News – Sunday

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

September 9, 2018

By

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere...

[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Thaiger-Radio-News-3.mp3"][/audio]
