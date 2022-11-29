Travel
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
Want to relax and rejuvenate? There’s no better place to do it than Bangkok’s best health and massage spa. Here, you’ll find all the latest treatments and therapies to help you feel your best. From traditional Thai massages to reflexology, there’s something for everyone. And, of course, the experienced staff are always on hand to give you the best possible service. If you’re looking for the ultimate pampering experience, then look no further than these five amazing health and massage spas in Bangkok.
Kempinski The Spa at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok
Address: Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, 991/9 Rama I Road, Bangkok, 10330
After a long day of exploring the city or a hectic work week, there is nothing better than enjoying some well-deserved pampering at Kempinski The Spa. Their experienced therapists will help you relax and rejuvenate with their range of luxurious treatments. They offer a wide range of treatments, both local and traditional, that are tailored to your needs.
Located in the heart of bustling Bangkok, The Spa at Siam Kempinski Hotel is a peaceful sanctuary inspired by the historic palace gardens. It combines a timeless Thai ambience and European flair to ensure that you have a luxurious experience. Their state-of-the-art facilities are designed for your comfort and well-being. From the moment you step into the Spa, you will feel your tensions start to melt away.
Yunomori Onsen & Spa Bangkok health massage and spa
Address: A-Square 120/5 Soi Sukhumvit 26, Khlong Tan, Klong Toey, Bangkok, Thailand 10110.
Onsen & Spa is an “upscale, Japanese-inspired spa facility”. The traditional enjoyment of bathing from the Japanese onsen (hot spring) culture has been brought to Bangkok in this Spa. Bamboo and finished wood surround several hot spring water baths, where visitors can soak and relax for hours. They are the only Spa in Bangkok that provides hot springs and also have the most cutting-edge onsen spa technology. When you’re bathing in the hot springs, the sound of pattering rain creates a calming setting.
Further, there’s a carbonated soda water pool, a jet pool, and an onsen pool with 43-degree mineral “healing” water sourced from the Raksawarin hot springs. These temperatures and mineral content of the water help to relieve mental stress and relax your muscles. And as a result, your body will be more receptive to the benefits of their Thai massages’ (which you can book on top of your Onsen bath).
The Oriental Spa at Mandarin Oriental
Address: 48 Oriental Avenue, Khwaeng Khlong Ton Soi, Bang Rak, Bangkok, 10500
Nestled within the Mandarin hotel, the Oriental Spa is an award-winning hotel with a 5-star rating from Forbes. Their picturesque, secluded location along the Chao Phraya river sets the tone for a luxurious stay. Customers can choose from a variety of half to full-day programs, with the option to customise your program if wanted. In total, they have over 40 treatments that combine ancient and modern knowledge and techniques. Whether you opt for a full body massage or an Ayurvedic treatment, you’ll undoubtedly feel relaxed and at ease after your massage at this Spa.
The Oriental stands out because they provide international-level pampering at international-level prices. Their therapists are highly skilled with years of experience and thus will deliver only the best standard of treatments. This is, however, reflected in their prices, which are a bit more pricey in comparison to our other choices. You can go solo or bring your significant other along, as they have lots of single and couple packages to choose from. Finally, along with their massages, pedicures, body wraps, and skin peels are also available along with yoga and Muay Thai boxing workouts too.
Let’s Relax Onsen & Spa Thonglor Bangkok health massage and spa
Address: 300 Thonglor Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, 10110
Let’s Relax in Bangkok is an affordable spa popular among expats and locals. Their branch in Thonglor has created an onsen experience with a wide variety of mineral bathtubs, saunas, steam rooms and warm and cold rooms. Moreover, they have an extensive menu of massage and spa treatments to choose from. Some examples include Thai Traditional Massages, Aromatic Oil Massages, Hot Stone Massages, and Onsen Packages. Lastly, both male and female therapists are available per preference.
Health Land Bangkok health massage and spa
Address: They have multiple locations in Bangkok, as well as Pattaya and Chiang Mai.
Ayurvedic Massage is an ancient practice that is still practised in Bangkok’s Health Land spas. This style of massage originated in India over 3000 years ago. It uses essential oils, aromatherapy, and other tools to target the body’s energy fields in order to relieve physical stress while also making you feel rejuvenated and relaxed. They also have a variety of other spa treatments, jacuzzis, and massages to offer, making it a one-stop shop for some of the best spa experiences in the city. There is a Health Land to suit everyone in the Bangkok metropolitan area, with eight locations to choose from.
So why not book a session today and see for yourself? You won’t regret it!
