Guides
Top 5 Japanese onsens in Bangkok to heal your mind and body
Onsen, “hot springs”, are integral to Japanese culture for many health and leisure benefits. The onsen water is “healing,” both mentally and physically. Not only you’re melting away your stress and tension, but you’re also improving blood circulation, boosting metabolism and rejuvenating your skin. What if we tell you that you can have an authentic onsen experience right in the bustling city of Bangkok? Here are five amazing onsens in Bangkok that you have to visit.
Yunomori Onsen and Spa
First on our list has to be the first authentic Japanese Onsen in Thailand- Yunomori Onsen and Spa. The mineral hot spring is located in a natural garden- guaranteed to make you feel like you’re in Japan. The hot spring features different baths designed to provide you with the best experience.
You have to take a relaxing soak in the mineral water bath, Jet bath and Soda bath. The Onsen mineral water bath uses water from Kanchanaburi’s Wat Wangkanai, so enjoy the holistic benefits in the heart of Bangkok. Have you been suffering from muscle pain and aches? Dip into the powerful water pressure bath and let it relieve all the tension in your body. Using the latest technology, the Soda bath provides carbon dioxide-rich water giving you a youthful glow.
New to the onsen experience? Here is a simple adorable guide to making the best of your onsen experience.
Let’s Relax Onsen
With over 20 years of experience in the spa industry, Let’s Relax Spa has established Let’s Relax Onsen, taking relaxation to the next level. Inspired by the traditional Japanese hot spring, you are doing your mind a body a huge favour by spending your day at Let’s Relax Onsen.
Located in the heart of Bangkok, you might be surprised at how this place has so much to offer. Let’s Relax Onsen houses mineral bathtubs, sauna, steam, hot stone bed baths, cool down rooms and a variety of massage/spa treatments all at your disposal. All of the facilities provides you with benefits that protect, heal and rejuvenate your body at a cellular level.
Kashikiri Onsen
In case you are not aware, it is compulsory to be naked at onsens. Yes, since the hot spring is a place of serenity, it is best to lose physical inhibitions. But, for some of us who are new to sharing a communal bath while naked with strangers, shyness could get the best of us.
But fret not! Here at Kashikiri Onsen, you will have your private room to soak in peace. Or you can opt for the connecting room to enjoy the experience with your friend, family or significant other. Since you have the whole tub to yourself, you also have the freedom to choose from three different types of baths! Choose from: The Soda Onsen to increase oxygen in your blood and cleanse your skin, The Blue Therapy that softens your skin and improves your hair and The White Reborn, known for alleviating skin problems such as rashes allergies or inflammation.
Yumoto Spa
Yumoto Spa is also another private onsen on our list. This is where the ancient Japanese Onsen bathing culture blend with the Thai massage techniques.
Take a soothing bath in your private Onsen, which contains specific minerals that purify, heal, and revitalize your body. Enter your very own private Himalayan salt sauna. Many say simply sitting in a Himalayan Salt Sauna makes you feel like you’re in a womb- safe, comforted and protected. Afterwards, have the expert Thai masseuse carefully massage your now receptive body and ascend into a complete state of bliss and relaxation.
Panpuri Wellness and Onsen
How does an immersing in a hot bath against the backdrop of the majestic view of the Bangkok skyline sound to you? This is a unique experience you cannot attain anywhere else. Not to mention, the mineral water in the baths is imported directly from Japan. The signature bath, Kusatsu mineral bath, is sourced from one of Japan’s top three cities popular for onsens. Panpuri also provides seasonal baths, where the best Japanese hot springs water are available with three months of rotation.
While you are there, you should also try the Akasuri Body Scrub. This traditional body scrub consists of sloughing away dead skin cells improving skin circulation, and ultimately leaving your skin more supple, soft and radiant.
We cannot stress enough the physical and mental health benefits of a good soak in a hot spring. Especially amidst our fast-paced lives filled with never-ending stressful tasks, it is a must to take some time for ourselves and unwind. Experience the bliss for yourself by visiting one of these onsens we’ve mentioned!
Click HERE to find out about the best massage and spa treatments in Bangkok 2022.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
100 year old banyan tree falls down, kills 10 year old boy
Khon Kaen beauty queen says she was sexually assaulted by Grab driver
Thai man and 78 year old foreign stepfather arrested over child sex abuse in Phuket
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE
Top 5 Japanese onsens in Bangkok to heal your mind and body
Police arrest murder suspect on the run for 15 years in southern Thailand
Drink drivers put on probation, 278 dead during ‘seven deadly days’ in Thailand
Hotel and bar staff protest on Phuket’s Bangla Road after viral video prompts crackdown
Bomb disposal officers need blood donations after explosion in southern Thailand
Monday Covid Update: 16,994 new cases; provincial totals
Teenagers in Thailand will be eligible to receive Pfizer booster jabs from May
5 senior Phuket police officers face discipline following video posted by lawyer
Australia welcomes the return of cruise ships as 2-year Covid ban lifted
Myanmar grants amnesty to 1,600 prisoners, no political detainees released
Search for the missing continues as South Africa floods claim 443 lives
Thailand News Update | Five senior police in Patong side-lined over ‘bribes’ allegations
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
You can grow ‘as many cannabis plants as you like’ in Thai homes from June 9, but…
Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
Thailand airport pandemonium goes viral | Good Morning Thailand
Bangkok gets the Sht Holiday treatment (their spelling, not ours)
Thailand deploys troops to Khao San Road to combat water splashing tourists – VIDEO
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
UPDATE: Bangkok airport claims Test & Go crowding was temporary, problem already fixed
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
Thailand to welcome East-West flight detours as airlines avoid Russian airspace
Time to say goodbye to Test & Go and the Thailand Pass?
Songkran crowds flock to the new, improved, wider, better Jomtien Beach
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
- Events1 day ago
Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party
- Pattaya3 days ago
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
- Best of3 days ago
Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors
- Bangkok3 days ago
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
- Environment2 days ago
Songkran crowds flock to the new, improved, wider, better Jomtien Beach
- Phuket9 hours ago
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE