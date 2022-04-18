Top 5 Japanese onsens in Bangkok to heal your mind and body

Onsen, “hot springs”, are integral to Japanese culture for many health and leisure benefits. The onsen water is “healing,” both mentally and physically. Not only you’re melting away your stress and tension, but you’re also improving blood circulation, boosting metabolism and rejuvenating your skin. What if we tell you that you can have an authentic onsen experience right in the bustling city of Bangkok? Here are five amazing onsens in Bangkok that you have to visit.

Yunomori Onsen and Spa

First on our list has to be the first authentic Japanese Onsen in Thailand- Yunomori Onsen and Spa. The mineral hot spring is located in a natural garden- guaranteed to make you feel like you’re in Japan. The hot spring features different baths designed to provide you with the best experience.

You have to take a relaxing soak in the mineral water bath, Jet bath and Soda bath. The Onsen mineral water bath uses water from Kanchanaburi’s Wat Wangkanai, so enjoy the holistic benefits in the heart of Bangkok. Have you been suffering from muscle pain and aches? Dip into the powerful water pressure bath and let it relieve all the tension in your body. Using the latest technology, the Soda bath provides carbon dioxide-rich water giving you a youthful glow.

New to the onsen experience? Here is a simple adorable guide to making the best of your onsen experience.

Let’s Relax Onsen

With over 20 years of experience in the spa industry, Let’s Relax Spa has established Let’s Relax Onsen, taking relaxation to the next level. Inspired by the traditional Japanese hot spring, you are doing your mind a body a huge favour by spending your day at Let’s Relax Onsen.

Located in the heart of Bangkok, you might be surprised at how this place has so much to offer. Let’s Relax Onsen houses mineral bathtubs, sauna, steam, hot stone bed baths, cool down rooms and a variety of massage/spa treatments all at your disposal. All of the facilities provides you with benefits that protect, heal and rejuvenate your body at a cellular level.

Kashikiri Onsen

In case you are not aware, it is compulsory to be naked at onsens. Yes, since the hot spring is a place of serenity, it is best to lose physical inhibitions. But, for some of us who are new to sharing a communal bath while naked with strangers, shyness could get the best of us.

But fret not! Here at Kashikiri Onsen, you will have your private room to soak in peace. Or you can opt for the connecting room to enjoy the experience with your friend, family or significant other. Since you have the whole tub to yourself, you also have the freedom to choose from three different types of baths! Choose from: The Soda Onsen to increase oxygen in your blood and cleanse your skin, The Blue Therapy that softens your skin and improves your hair and The White Reborn, known for alleviating skin problems such as rashes allergies or inflammation.

Yumoto Spa

Yumoto Spa is also another private onsen on our list. This is where the ancient Japanese Onsen bathing culture blend with the Thai massage techniques.

Take a soothing bath in your private Onsen, which contains specific minerals that purify, heal, and revitalize your body. Enter your very own private Himalayan salt sauna. Many say simply sitting in a Himalayan Salt Sauna makes you feel like you’re in a womb- safe, comforted and protected. Afterwards, have the expert Thai masseuse carefully massage your now receptive body and ascend into a complete state of bliss and relaxation.

Panpuri Wellness and Onsen

How does an immersing in a hot bath against the backdrop of the majestic view of the Bangkok skyline sound to you? This is a unique experience you cannot attain anywhere else. Not to mention, the mineral water in the baths is imported directly from Japan. The signature bath, Kusatsu mineral bath, is sourced from one of Japan’s top three cities popular for onsens. Panpuri also provides seasonal baths, where the best Japanese hot springs water are available with three months of rotation.

While you are there, you should also try the Akasuri Body Scrub. This traditional body scrub consists of sloughing away dead skin cells improving skin circulation, and ultimately leaving your skin more supple, soft and radiant.

We cannot stress enough the physical and mental health benefits of a good soak in a hot spring. Especially amidst our fast-paced lives filled with never-ending stressful tasks, it is a must to take some time for ourselves and unwind. Experience the bliss for yourself by visiting one of these onsens we’ve mentioned!

