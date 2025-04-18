Thai massage steals spotlight at Osaka Expo 2025

Thailand is making waves and easing aches on the global stage, as the ancient art of Thai massage steals the spotlight at the World Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai. With expert therapists, soothing techniques, and herbal traditions on full display, visitors are lining up in droves to experience a touch of Thailand’s healing magic.

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine proudly represents the kingdom at the prestigious international event, which runs from April 13 to October 13 in Japan.

At the heart of the showcase is Nuad Thai, the UNESCO-recognised Thai traditional massage that’s famed for its blend of acupressure, yoga-like stretching, and holistic healing.

Dr Somruek Chungsaman, director-general of the department, said, “We have selected expert therapists to demonstrate authentic Thai massage techniques, especially those that help relieve Office Syndrome, a common issue among modern workers.”

The temporary exhibition titled Nuad Thai: Intangible Heritage and Thailand’s Herbal Gift is open from April 13 to May 6 within the Thailand Pavilion. And it’s already proving to be a massive hit.

Reports from April 16 reveal strong public interest, with 141 participating in massage sessions, 93 inside the pavilion and 51 outdoors.

About 80% of attendees were international visitors, most hailing from Japan, China, and Europe, showcasing the global draw of Thai wellness practices.

Another standout attraction is Rue-si Dat Ton, a traditional Thai self-stretching exercise. The sessions drew 122 participants indoors and 15 outdoors, reflecting growing interest in Thailand’s holistic health practices, reported The Nation.

The Thailand’s Herbal Gift section has also impressed visitors, blending the benefits of herbal medicine with cultural storytelling. From massage oils to ancient remedies, the pavilion is bursting with traditional Thai health wisdom.

In just the first three days, April 13 to 15, the Thai exhibits welcomed an impressive 18,076 visitors:

April 13: 7,200

April 14: 6,224

April 15: 4,652

“This event highlights Thailand’s effective use of soft power,” Dr Somruek said. “We’re proud to share our heritage of Thai massage and herbal medicine with the world.”

With thousands already experiencing the magic of Nuad Thai, Thailand’s healing hands are leaving their mark, one muscle at a time.