Special Features
Don’t miss these incredible homes near golf courses in Hua Hin
Considered the birthplace of Thai golfing, Hua Hin boasts an extensive range of excellent properties ideally located near incredible golf courses. Obviously, properties within close proximity to golf courses are convenient for people who golf a lot. It allows you to just step outside your door and play a game. However, living near a golf course also offers numerous advantages for those who aren’t a golfer. These properties are likely to offer impressive views, five-star resort-type amenities, award-winning design, an active lifestyle, and secure gated communities. Plus, they’re peaceful and have fantastic resale value!
So, whether you’re a golf-lover or simply want to experience the benefits, here are some of the best properties near golf courses in Hua Hin.
Top 5 properties near golf courses in Hua Hin
1. The beach and golf course as your backyard
Price for sale: 66,800 USD (2,990,000 THB) to 551,000 USD (18,990,000 THB)
Price for rent: 784 USD (27,000 THB) per month
Click here to see more pictures
Designed in a contemporary style inspired by nature, The Pine Hua Hin provides high quality of living by bringing you closer to nature. From this luxury resort condominium, you get spectacular views of the ocean and the golf course. Nothing beats the joy of waking up in the morning to the scenery of vast greens and sparkling blue sea. Living an active lifestyle is pretty easy here since the Khao Takiab Beach is only 170 metres away, and the golf course is within walking distance. Plus, the condominium building has a huge pool, gym, garden, sauna, and steam room. Each unit features floor-to-ceiling windows, high-quality furnishings, and balconies with seating areas. It’ll feel like you’re living in a five-star resort!
2. Serene condo surrounded by nature
Price for sale: 87,000 USD (3,000,000 THB) to 207,000 USD (7,125,000 THB)
Price for rent: 522 USD (18,000 THB) to 726 USD (25,000 THB) per month
Click here to see more pictures
Surrounded by mountains, the sea, and the lush green nature of Hua Hin, Autumn Condominium boasts a quiet and relaxed atmosphere. The luxury low-rise condominium is designed in Beach Cottage style with beautiful decoration that uses earth tones as the main colour scheme. Each unit is spacious and comfortable, with raised ceilings, big windows, and small but charming balconies. Furthermore, the 7-story building comes with a sparkling pool, leisure garden, rooftop garden, and fully-equipped gym. Enjoying outdoor activities is also easy since Suan Son Golf Course and Suan Son Beach are only a few minutes away from the building. Overall, it’s the perfect place for those who want to experience the tropical luxury lifestyle.
3. Luxury properties within a world-famous golf course
Price for sale: 313,000 USD (10,800,000 THB) to 1,740,000 USD (60,000,000 THB)
Price for rent: 1,074 USD (37,000 THB) to 1,742 USD (60,000 THB) per month
Click here to see more pictures
Black Mountain Golf Course has been named one of the best golf courses in Asia. Within the golf course, a wide range of properties is available for those who want to enjoy ultimate exclusivity and live very close to a famous golf course. The property types range from modern condominiums to four story houses and luxurious lakeside villas. The condominium comes in three types: 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom, and luxury suites. On the other hand, the lakeside villa has two styles: a 3-bedroom villa with an infinity pool and a bigger 4-bedroom villa with a swimming pool. Each property type is designed with attention to detail, allowing you to experience unparalleled luxury for a comfortable life. Moreover, residents can enjoy top-class facilities within the project. These include a golf course, garden, on-site restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, and complete spa services.
4. Relax and rejuvenate to the view of the ocean
Price for sale: 200,000 USD (6,900,000 THB) to 450,000 USD (15,500,000 THB)
Price for rent: 1,015 USD (35,000 THB) per month
Click here to see more pictures
True to its name, The Sanctuary Hua Hin offers the perfect sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of Hua Hin City Centre. It offers you the pleasure of relaxation with undisturbed privacy and calmness. As well as an exclusive golf course lifestyle with an incredible view of the Sea Pines golf course, residents can also enjoy fantastic beach views since the Khao Takiab beach is within walking distance. The room types range from studio to 3-bedroom units. Each unit comes with spacious and light-filled rooms and unobstructed views across the golf course and the beach. The condo is also equipped with a fantastic infinity pool on the top floor, a leisure garden, and a gym.
5. Ultimate privacy and tranquillity amidst lush mountains
Price for sale: 732,000 USD (24,900,000 THB)
Price for rent: 4,644 USD (160,000 THB) per month
Click here to see more pictures
Located in Nong Kae, Sira SIla is only minutes away from popular golf courses like Sea Pines Golf Course and Suan Son Golf Course. It’s also within walking distance to Hua Hin Beach and Wat Khao Krailas Temple, making it a popular place to stay for tourists. The luxury villa is designed in modern style with natural elements in the furnishings and decorations. There’s a beautiful balcony where you can enjoy your morning coffee while admiring the view of the lush mountains. Furthermore, the villa has a swimming pool with a stunning sun deck, allowing you to relax and bask in the sun. Within the villa project, you’ll find a fitness centre, swimming pool, and clubhouse. It’s a fantastic place for those looking for true relaxation and rejuvenation!
Want to browse more properties near golf courses or need more information? Head to Thaiger Property to get expert property advice.
Looking for a great place to golf? Be sure to read our article on the top places to golf in Thailand!
