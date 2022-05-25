Connect with us

Special Features

Don’t miss these incredible homes near golf courses in Hua Hin

Cita Catellya

Published

 on 

Black Mountain Golf Course. Photo via FazWaz
Is bigger better? Trichada launches a spacious new phase of villas in Phuket's northwest coast priced under $500,000
Is bigger better? Trichada launches a spacious new phase of villas in Phuket's northwest coast priced under $500,000
Check it out!

Considered the birthplace of Thai golfing, Hua Hin boasts an extensive range of excellent properties ideally located near incredible golf courses. Obviously, properties within close proximity to golf courses are convenient for people who golf a lot. It allows you to just step outside your door and play a game. However, living near a golf course also offers numerous advantages for those who aren’t a golfer. These properties are likely to offer impressive views, five-star resort-type amenities, award-winning design, an active lifestyle, and secure gated communities. Plus, they’re peaceful and have fantastic resale value!

So, whether you’re a golf-lover or simply want to experience the benefits, here are some of the best properties near golf courses in Hua Hin.

Top 5 properties near golf courses in Hua Hin

1. The beach and golf course as your backyard

Price for sale: 66,800 USD (2,990,000 THB) to 551,000 USD (18,990,000 THB)

Price for rent: 784 USD (27,000 THB) per month

Click here to see more pictures

Don't miss these incredible homes near golf courses in Hua Hin | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Thaiger Property powered by Fazwaz

Designed in a contemporary style inspired by nature, The Pine Hua Hin provides high quality of living by bringing you closer to nature. From this luxury resort condominium, you get spectacular views of the ocean and the golf course. Nothing beats the joy of waking up in the morning to the scenery of vast greens and sparkling blue sea. Living an active lifestyle is pretty easy here since the Khao Takiab Beach is only 170 metres away, and the golf course is within walking distance. Plus, the condominium building has a huge pool, gym, garden, sauna, and steam room. Each unit features floor-to-ceiling windows, high-quality furnishings, and balconies with seating areas. It’ll feel like you’re living in a five-star resort!

2. Serene condo surrounded by nature

Price for sale: 87,000 USD (3,000,000 THB) to 207,000 USD (7,125,000 THB)

Price for rent: 522 USD (18,000 THB) to 726 USD (25,000 THB) per month

Click here to see more pictures

Don't miss these incredible homes near golf courses in Hua Hin | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Thaiger Property powered by Fazwaz

Surrounded by mountains, the sea, and the lush green nature of Hua Hin, Autumn Condominium boasts a quiet and relaxed atmosphere. The luxury low-rise condominium is designed in Beach Cottage style with beautiful decoration that uses earth tones as the main colour scheme. Each unit is spacious and comfortable, with raised ceilings, big windows, and small but charming balconies. Furthermore, the 7-story building comes with a sparkling pool, leisure garden, rooftop garden, and fully-equipped gym. Enjoying outdoor activities is also easy since Suan Son Golf Course and Suan Son Beach are only a few minutes away from the building. Overall, it’s the perfect place for those who want to experience the tropical luxury lifestyle.

3. Luxury properties within a world-famous golf course

Price for sale: 313,000 USD (10,800,000 THB) to 1,740,000 USD (60,000,000 THB)

Price for rent: 1,074 USD (37,000 THB) to 1,742 USD (60,000 THB) per month

Click here to see more pictures

Don't miss these incredible homes near golf courses in Hua Hin | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Thaiger Property powered by Fazwaz

Black Mountain Golf Course has been named one of the best golf courses in Asia. Within the golf course, a wide range of properties is available for those who want to enjoy ultimate exclusivity and live very close to a famous golf course. The property types range from modern condominiums to four story houses and luxurious lakeside villas. The condominium comes in three types: 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom, and luxury suites. On the other hand, the lakeside villa has two styles: a 3-bedroom villa with an infinity pool and a bigger 4-bedroom villa with a swimming pool. Each property type is designed with attention to detail, allowing you to experience unparalleled luxury for a comfortable life. Moreover, residents can enjoy top-class facilities within the project. These include a golf course, garden, on-site restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, and complete spa services.

4. Relax and rejuvenate to the view of the ocean

Price for sale: 200,000 USD (6,900,000 THB) to 450,000 USD (15,500,000 THB)

Price for rent: 1,015 USD (35,000 THB) per month

Click here to see more pictures

Don't miss these incredible homes near golf courses in Hua Hin | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Thaiger Property powered by Fazwaz

True to its name, The Sanctuary Hua Hin offers the perfect sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of Hua Hin City Centre. It offers you the pleasure of relaxation with undisturbed privacy and calmness. As well as an exclusive golf course lifestyle with an incredible view of the Sea Pines golf course, residents can also enjoy fantastic beach views since the Khao Takiab beach is within walking distance. The room types range from studio to 3-bedroom units. Each unit comes with spacious and light-filled rooms and unobstructed views across the golf course and the beach. The condo is also equipped with a fantastic infinity pool on the top floor, a leisure garden, and a gym.

5. Ultimate privacy and tranquillity amidst lush mountains

Price for sale: 732,000 USD (24,900,000 THB)

Price for rent: 4,644 USD (160,000 THB) per month

Click here to see more pictures

Property near golf courses in Hua Hin

Sira Sila. Photo via FazWaz

Located in Nong Kae, Sira SIla is only minutes away from popular golf courses like Sea Pines Golf Course and Suan Son Golf Course. It’s also within walking distance to Hua Hin Beach and Wat Khao Krailas Temple, making it a popular place to stay for tourists. The luxury villa is designed in modern style with natural elements in the furnishings and decorations. There’s a beautiful balcony where you can enjoy your morning coffee while admiring the view of the lush mountains. Furthermore, the villa has a swimming pool with a stunning sun deck, allowing you to relax and bask in the sun. Within the villa project, you’ll find a fitness centre, swimming pool, and clubhouse. It’s a fantastic place for those looking for true relaxation and rejuvenation!

Want to browse more properties near golf courses or need more information? Head to Thaiger Property to get expert property advice.

Looking for a great place to golf? Be sure to read our article on the top places to golf in Thailand!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Cita Catellya

    Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

    image

    Follow Thaiger by email:

    Thailand11 hours ago

    Student slams monkey to the ground after it bit him at school in central Thailand
    Bangkok11 hours ago

    Thai PM Prayut questions Chadchart’s 200+ policies for Bangkok
    Crime12 hours ago

    UPDATE:Teenage gunman goes on rampage killing 19 children and 2 adults at a Texas primary school
    Sponsored20 hours ago

    Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
    image
    Thailand12 hours ago

    Thailand News Today | Airports to screen arrivals for monkeypox

    Travel12 hours ago

    Best Hostels to stay in Bangkok for 2022
    Phuket12 hours ago

    Official in one Phuket district plans to step up English teaching
    image
    Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
    Create an Account
    Thailand12 hours ago

    Tires of Royal Thai Air Force plane burst during landing in northeast Thailand
    Travel12 hours ago

    How to get into Bangkok from Suvarnabhumi International Airport
    Guides12 hours ago

    Where Thai locals go for a happy ending
    Chon Buri12 hours ago

    Chon Buri driver allegedly threatens man with gun over road accident
    Thailand13 hours ago

    Endangered black panther spotted on road in central Thailand
    Phuket14 hours ago

    UPDATE: German tourist who went missing in Phuket released from hospital
    South14 hours ago

    Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
    Politics14 hours ago

    Former Thai PM issues death penalty warning to coup-makers
    Thailand14 hours ago

    Thailand exempts cryptocurrency transfer VAT until 2023
    Thailand8 months ago

    Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
    Phuket1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
    Tourism1 year ago

    In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

    Trending