FazWaz’s successful Agent Recruitment Event in Phuket paves way for Koh Samui FazWaz next Agent Recruitment Event is happening on Friday, 19th May 2023 at Hyatt Regency Koh Samui.

IMAGE: FazWaz Agent Recruitment Event in Phuket

Thailand’s leading real estate company, FazWaz, held a successful Agent Recruitment Event on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Four Points by Sheraton at Patong Beach. The event aimed to give interested agents an in-depth understanding of FazWaz and the advantages of working with the esteemed firm.

The recruitment event included informative presentations, speed interviews, and an engaging networking session. Aspiring real estate agents had the valuable opportunity to interact with FazWaz’s top team members, gaining insights into the company’s culture and the potential for growth.

The event was an enriching experience for potential agents, allowing them to join one of Thailand’s fastest-growing real estate companies. As a result of this successful event, FazWaz continues to strengthen its position as a prominent real estate firm in Thailand, attracting top talent and fostering an environment of excellence and growth.

FazWaz Agent Recruitment Event in Koh Samui

FazWaz is excited to announce its next Agent Recruitment Event, scheduled at the luxurious Hyatt Regency Koh Samui on Friday, 19th May 2023. Interested agents can choose between two convenient time slots: 9:30 am or 1:30 pm. This upcoming event will provide even more opportunities for aspiring agents to explore a rewarding career with FazWaz.

Why become an agent at FazWaz?

FazWaz is renowned for its international working environment, attracting professionals from diverse backgrounds and cultures. The company’s robust online presence, with 3.7 million monthly website visits and 10,000+ leads generated each month, ensures a steady influx of qualified leads for its agents. This, coupled with the company’s commitment to fewer co-broke deals, allows for higher earning potential for its agents.

1. International working environment

FazWaz takes pride in creating a diverse and inclusive working space, where individuals from different backgrounds and cultures can come together to deliver exceptional service to clients.

2. 3.7 million monthly websites visit

The company’s strong online presence ensures a constant flow of prospects and leads for its agents to work with.

3. 10,000+ leads generated each month

FazWaz’s commitment to providing a high volume of quality leads allows its agents to focus on closing deals and making clients’ real estate dreams come true.

4. Qualified leads via the Customer Service Team

The company’s dedicated customer service team filters leads and passes on only the most qualified ones to its agents. This ensures agents spend their time productively, working with genuine customers.

5. Fewer co-broke deals

FazWaz’s emphasis on minimizing co-broke deals ensures that agents earn higher commissions and can focus on providing the best possible service to their clients.

About FazWaz

FazWaz is a leading Property Technology company and real estate marketplace headquartered in Thailand, offering an extensive range of properties for sale and rent across Southeast Asia. FazWaz has agency offices strategically located in six major regions of Thailand, including Phuket Province, Bangkok, Ko Samui, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Hua Hin District. The company’s extensive portfolio of properties, coupled with its commitment to exceptional customer service, has earned it a reputation as one of the most trusted real estate companies in Thailand.