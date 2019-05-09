MGallery brand partners with MontAzure in Phuket | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Phuket

MGallery brand partners with MontAzure in Phuket

Kamala’s MontAzure “integrated development” along the northern stretch of Kamala Beach, is rolling out a 236 unit hotel branded residences project.

The MGallery Residences, MontAzure Lakeside, features both studio and one bedroom units. The development is located in the foothills on the inland side of the beach road.

Initial pricing points generally run from 7.2 to 10.2 million baht. Owners could receive up to 45 days annual usage depending on season as part of the lease-back arrangements.

Kamala is continuing to see a huge influx of new hotel projects and two more branded properties are currently in the planning stage.



Phuket

Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport

May 9, 2019

A new Biometrics System is currently being installed and tested at the Phuket International Airport before going live this July.

The biometrics system, a machine for personal facial identification and finger prints is being installed and tested at the Phuket international Airport today. The system is being installed at 16 airports around Thailand and is about 70% completed.

Deputy police spokesman Kritsana Pattanacharoen says, “The system will be ready to use from July 1 this year where there will be more than 2,000 machine installed at Immigration checkpoints around Thailand.”

“This system can identify people personally and helps detect a fake passport. Thailand is the fifth country in Asia that has installed this biometrics ID system.”

Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport | News by The Thaiger Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport | News by The Thaiger Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport | News by The Thaiger Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport | News by The Thaiger Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport | News by The Thaiger Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport | News by The Thaiger

Environment

Maya Bay's new two year closure could be further extended

May 9, 2019

Maya Bay, closed to the public since last June to allow its beach and coral to recover, will remain shut to visitors for at least another two years as its ecology needs more time to heal.

“The director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Tanya Netithammakul will have the final say on whether to reopen the site for tourism and on which date.”

This from assistant dean of Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Fisheries Thon Thamrongnawasawat in his capacity as a member of the DNP’s marine park management advisory board.

After the reopening, a series of measures will be imposed on Maya Bay and adjacent Loh Sama Bay, located within Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, to limit the number of tourists and ban tour boats from entering through the front bay. Such measures would be essential to protect corals and reef sharks in the area, Thon said.

The DNP is in the process of implementing measures to minimise the environmental impact as well as build facilities such as nature study trails, piers and housing for officials. A future e-ticket system and a vessel monitoring system would also improve tourist management, Thon said.

“These facilities and systems would be tested first to assess their impact on the environment before authorities decided whether and when to reopen Maya Bay for tourism.”

Songtham Suksawang, director of the DNP’s National Park Office, said that after Maya Bay was reopened, the park authority would conduct follow-up reports on environmental impacts every three months in order to determine the appropriate number of tourists per session and per day in order to conserve the natural resources.

Maya Bay, with its white-powder sands and beautiful coral reef, is located in the Phi Phi islands between Krabi and Phuket. It was made famous by the 2000 Hollywood film The Beach starring Leonardo Di Caprio, but was badly battered by the year-round tourist traffic – up to 5,000 visitors a day.

Environment

Maya Bay closed for at least another two years

May 8, 2019

Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley, closed last June to allow coral restoration and beach recovery, will now remain closed to visitors for at least another two years.

Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, assistant dean of the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University and a renowned marine specialist says, “The meeting yesterday concluded that Maya Bay is to be closed for two more years as the natural environment needs more time to recover.”

Maya Bay’s extended closure will keep the wraps on one of southern Thailand’s most popular tourist attractions. The closure is a blow to Koh Phi Phi tourism but despite protests from tour operators the National Park chiefs have been resolute to plan a more controlled tourist interface in the future. There are already plans in place to limit tour boats visiting the beach whenever it reopens.

At its peak there were 5,000+ tourists visiting the secluded bay, made famous in the 2000 Hollywood film ‘The Beach’, every day.

Read more about recent extensions to the closure HERE.

 

Trending