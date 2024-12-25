Tsunami tributes confirmed in Phuket after public outcry

Phuket’s long-awaited tsunami remembrance services are finally confirmed—though not without a wave of public criticism. Patong Municipality and Mai Khao Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) will host memorials to mark 20 years since the devastating Indian Ocean Tsunami that claimed thousands of lives, following earlier silence from local officials.

The Phuket News highlighted the conspicuous lack of announcements about events to honour the tragic milestone on Monday, December 23. Calls to local officials were met with vague responses, with no confirmations forthcoming.

However, Weerawit Kreuasombat, President of the Patong Entertainment Business Association and Assistant to Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri broke the silence yesterday, December 24. He confirmed Patong Municipality’s plans for a flower-laying ceremony and a minute’s silence at Patong Beach near the Bangla Police Box at 9am tomorrow.

Mai Khao OrBorTor also stepped forward, announcing its traditional multi-faith memorial service at the Wall of Remembrance in Mai Khao Cemetery. Starting at 9.30am, the ceremony will include prayers and a minute’s silence to honour victims from 45 countries who lost their lives.

Yet, not all communities are observing the solemn occasion. While one source claimed Kamala OrBorTor would hold a service, Prawee Rattana, Chief Administrative Officer of Kamala OrBorTor, dismissed the rumour, confirming no events are planned in Kamala this year.

Despite the last-minute confirmations, officials have yet to issue public online notices about the ceremonies. The lack of timely communication sparked frustration among residents and visitors alike, eager to pay their respects to those lost in the tragedy, reported The Phuket News.

As the island prepares to remember the fateful day, locals hope for better coordination in future commemorations. The silence, it seems, spoke volumes.

