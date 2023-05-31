5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit

PHOTO: Beach via Freepik

Picture this: a sun-soaked paradise with pristine shores that make the word ‘paradise’ feel like an understatement. It’s no wonder that Phuket, a gem tucked away in the vibrant heart of Thailand, is hailed as the ultimate beach bum’s dream come true. If you’re itching to feel the soft sands between your toes and get your tan on in style, you’ve come to the right place!

We’ve got your holiday plans covered because we’ve listed our top five most fabulous, must-visit beaches in Phuket, below.

1. Nai Harn Beach

Location: Nai Harn Beach, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Nai Harn beach is an idyllic location in the south of Phuket that boasts white, powdery sand. If you are looking for a good beach to go surfing or kiteboarding, this is your place. In the low season, the currents are strong, while in the high season they are calmer. Those who stay in Phuket year-round would definitely enjoy the added pleasure of surfing the waves in solitude.

Samnak Song Monastery owns much of the beach, which is how it has avoided being overdeveloped. In addition to the beachside, a lake is located just behind it where people can fish or ride in a swan-shaped boat. Certainly, a fun place to take the family as it offers more than the average beach-going experience with its sporty leisure activities and boat rides for all.

2. Freedom Beach

Location: Srisoonthorn Road, Tambon Patong, Chang Wat Phuket, 83100, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Looking for an off the beaten path type of beach? Look no further than Freedom Beach, where a jungle trek or boat ride is the only way to visit the hidden jewel. A quiet, and unspoiled beach, the beach is indicative of its name. Boasting 300 metres, this beach is surely to catch your eye as it offers a serene and tranquil beach going experience.

Moreover, Freedom features turquoise waters against a backdrop of the jungle. It’s clear that making the effort to visit this extraordinary beach can be considered well-worth your time. Visitors can relax all day here without feeling like too many people are around. And, its calming background offers a unique photo op for those looking to capture its beauty.

3. Kata Beach

Location: Karon, Phuket, 83100, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Kata is one of the larger beaches in Phuket, proving most popular with tourists and locals alike. If you are looking to do a bit of socialising against the backdrop of a palm tree-lined shore, this is your place. The 1.5 km stretch of white sand features plenty of socialising activities including beach bars and restaurants. And, if you are looking to do a few water sports, Kata has it all.

The beach features plenty of shops and some amazing resorts in which to stay if you are planning a true beachside vacay. Moreover, the large size of the beach will never make you feel too crowded, as there is always space for soaking up the sun. Popular also with families, the beach is more of a chilled out destination than some of the other more party-centred beaches in Phuket.

4. Kamala Beach

Location: Kamala, Phuket, 83120, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

It’s easy to see why Kamala Beach is one of the best beaches in Phuket. Despite being located just a bit north of the party beach of Patong, Kamala sits in stark contrast. It’s shallow and tranquil waters, make it a serene place for families to visit without running into loads of tourists. The beach has also kept some of its local authenticity as it features a fishing village nearby. Thus, visiting this beach can be a breath of fresh air from the normal, more bustling and built-up beaches nearby.

In low season, the beach is very quiet, offering a break from the hustle and bustle of the island. Still, it offers water activities during high season, offering a nice combination of relaxation and good old-fashioned fun. Attracting a more mild-mannered crowd, the beach is quite popular with those looking to get away from tourist-laden resort areas. Regardless of your intentions, Kamala is almost certainly one of the best beaches to visit for a relaxing and more chilled out vibe.

5. Surin Beach

Location: Choeng Thale, Phuket, 83110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Surin offers, perhaps, the most upscale type of beach-going experience as it is quite popular with the high-so crowd. Known as the beach that the late King Rama IX once visited, many first-class resorts can be found on its sands. In addition to the resorts, a golf course is also featured nearby, for those wanting to brush up on their game. Lined with palm trees, its soft white sand gives way to light and dark blue waters.

The waters drop off pretty close to the beach, offering a deep-sea swimming experience near the sand. Therefore, many boats may seem a bit closer than normal, giving spectators a close up of some of the higher-end yachts that grace the waters. For those that are looking for a more glamourous holiday, Surin Beach offers just that, with opportunities to wine and dine with those in more exclusive circles.

Phuket clearly offers some of the most relaxing and eye-catching beaches in Thailand. And, with the nearby surrounding islands, one’s dream of exploring untouched beaches is certainly within reach. Tourists to Phuket can expect to find almost any type of beach for their liking. From party beaches to serene and tranquil sands, a trip to the Andaman Sea side of Thailand can certainly come full circle.

There’s no better way to enjoy Phuket’s beauty than to stay right on its shorelines, check out the top beachfront hotels in Phuket here.