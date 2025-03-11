Swiss tourist in a high-profile jam! Phuket drug bust goes viral

A Swiss tourist found himself in hot water after an alleged roadside drug scandal in Kamala, Phuket, spread across social media like wildfire.

Locals were left stunned as the Swiss man, Sascha, was reportedly spotted brazenly indulging in drug taking in a motorbike parking area along the bustling Kamala-Patong road last Thursday, March 6.

Eyewitnesses couldn’t believe their eyes as Sascha and a mysterious accomplice showed no concern for passersby or the police.

The audacious act was swiftly captured in photos and videos that zipped across the social media, catching the eye of Kamala Police Chief Pol Col Anurak Prinyasathirakul.

Determined to nip the scandal in the bud, the chief launched an investigation that soon led to Sascha’s arrest.

Once in custody, the Swiss man admitted to his viral infamy and owned up to his drug use. His alleged partner-in-crime, whom Sascha said he had just met, remains an enigma yet to be identified, reported Phuket News.

A drug test confirmed illegal substances coursing through Sascha’s veins, landing him firmly in the clutches of Thai law.

The police are now on a mission to chase down the source of the drugs and bring those peddling the illicit substances to justice.

Sasha wasn’t the only Swiss tourist on the wrong side of the law this week.

Rolf Weber could soon be sent packing after his out-of-control dog repeatedly attacked tourists on a popular beach.

The Bang Saphan district chief in Prachuap Khiri Khan is pushing to have the foreigner’s visa revoked, urging the provincial governor and immigration police to take action against the serial offender.

District chief Suthin Prasertsak ordered his deputy for security, Nattapong Krainara, to hold a crisis meeting at the Pong Prasasat subdistrict administrative office on Saturday March 8.

Local officials are now weighing up their options but it seems the Swiss national’s time in Thailand may be running out.