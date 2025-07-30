Late-night raids in Kamala and Patong net drug suspects

Phuket’s nightlife came under fire this week as authorities launched surprise raids in Kamala and Patong, arresting suspected drug users and pushing deeper into local trafficking networks.

As part of the national No Drugs, No Dealers campaign, officials from the Kathu District Office carried out surprise inspections at nightlife venues in Village 3, Kamala, near Soi Pa Jak, on Monday, July 28. The operation was led by Deputy District Chief Sikrin Aninbon, alongside Kamala Police, local village headmen, and volunteer defence units.

A total of 23 people were tested for drugs, with two testing positive. One was arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia and a knife, while another signed a consent form for further investigation.

“The goal is not just to catch users, it’s to trace every user to a dealer,” said a Kathu official, referencing the government’s One User per Dealer strategy, which aims to take down trafficking networks, not just low-level offenders.

Police confirmed the Kamala bust is just the beginning, with investigations now underway to identify and prosecute the dealers connected to those caught.

Just hours earlier, on Sunday, July 27, a separate raid unfolded in Patong, where officers confiscated 100 methamphetamine pills, 99 orange pills marked “WY” and one green tablet, during a sting on Soi Bang Ton Khao. All pills were confirmed as Category 1 narcotics, The Phuket News reported.

The suspect and seized drugs were handed over to the Patong Police for legal proceedings.

Both raids form part of a larger drug suppression campaign targeting tourist-heavy areas across Phuket, a province under increasing pressure to clean up its image amid global scrutiny.

The Kathu District Office stated it would continue its operations in coordination with police and local volunteers to keep the pressure on drug distributors and maintain public safety in nightlife zones.

“This is just the beginning,” one officer said. “We’re sending a clear message: if you’re dealing drugs in Phuket, we’re coming for you.”

Officials confirmed that further operations in nearby districts are being planned, with more arrests expected in the coming days.