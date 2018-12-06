Free Wi-Fi available at 30 BTS stations in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Free Wi-Fi available at 30 BTS stations in Bangkok
Alt Telecom has launched its free Wi-Fi service in 30 BTS stations and secured the management rights to all commercial areas on Bangkok’s skytrain stations. Future plans involve providing free Wi-Fi to all BTS stations in the capital.
This follows on Alt Telecom’s new concession agreement with Spotwerks (Thailand), who are currently in charge of service delivery and income generation of the free Wi-Fi in tourist-heavy areas of Phuket, Hua Hin, Pattaya and Chiang Mai.
President and Executive Director of Alt Telecom, Preeyaporn Tangpaosak, says… “This is another milestone in helping to create smart cities as we move forward with the Thailand 4.0 initiative”.
Bangkok
Car driver gets slammed online for blocking ambulance
Netizens are sharing their displeasure after video of a white car blocking an ambulance with its siren blaring has attracted attention.
The video attracted 7,000 comments and 25,000 shares.
A woman even gets out of the ambulance to plead with the driver to move but the driver of the white sedan refuses to budge. Eventually it moves slightly to allow the ambulance the chance of getting through.
The video was posted by Suphanut Sirirattana and includes some critical hashtags directed at the selfish driver.
A representative of the Burapha University Hospital has responded by resigning to the problem of selfish drivers blocking ambulances continuing. Daily News reports that ambulance crews were often faced with situations like this daily.
They say it’s good when stories like this hit the news and report that behavior usually improves for a while as a result of the publicity. But after the furor dies down the bad behavior returns to normal.
The spokesman refused to comment on this particular case.
Watch the video HERE.
SOURCE: Daily News
Bangkok
Huge fire in Bangkok guts recycling plant
Residents from a next door four-storey apartment building have been evacuated as a result of a huge recycling factory fire in Bangkok.
No one was injured in the major blaze which took fire-fighters more than three hours to get under control.
Damage, including to several rooms in the apartment building, has been valued at more than 20 million baht.
Pol Lt Colonel Adul Thongpetch of Lad Krabang Police Station says the causes of the fire remain a mystery.
“We still don’t know how the fire started.”
The plant was cordoned off amid concerns it could collapse. The plant’s security guard, Chainarong Utaikan, told police that a worker eating at a food shop in front of the plant noticed the fire at about midnight and alerted him.
That was immediately followed by an explosion. He saw flames in the section of the plant where scrap paper and plastic were stored. He called the police and more than 30 fire trucks soon appeared on the scene, though the narrowness of the soi barred access to some of the trucks.
Fire-fighters also had to battle with the amounts of scrap piled up, delaying efforts to extinguish the blaze.
ORIGINAL SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Even Chris Hemsworth hates Bangkok traffic
MONTAGE IMAGE: Coconuts
Once again it seems that even the gods must succumb to one of life’s most dreaded challenges, traffic. Even worse, Bangkok traffic.
Last month in a previous post from India, Chris Hemsworth is seen in his car trying to deal with the traffic of Ahmedabad, amazed the Australian actor and Marvel’s cinematic universe ‘Thor’ is heard saying “beautiful chaos”.
Unfortunately when arriving in Bangkok the Norse god was nowhere near as enchanted by our Capital’s traffic. Seen in the following video its easy to say that everyone living in Thailand (especially Bangkok) can relate to this A-list movie star.
Chris Hemsworth is currently filming a new Netflix movie, Dhaka in which he plays ‘Rake’ a mercenary hired to extract a kidnapped businessman, no release date has been set as of now.
