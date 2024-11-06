10 ways people have tried to win the Thai Lottery

PHOTO: Canva stock

The Thai Government lottery is one of the biggest deals in the country. Around any Thai street, you will see vendors on the side with their boxes that contain slips of paper with lottery numbers that you can buy for various costs, typically 80 to 100 or even more baht). With so many participating, what are the chances to win the Thai Lottery?

With the chance to win big, people in Thailand have tried various ways and used various signs that they believe will give them the spiritual and fateful edge that they need to choose the winning number.

Contrary to popular belief, expats can also participate according to this forum discussion on ASEAN NOW.

10 ways that people have tried to win the Thai lottery

1. Car crash numbers

One popular belief in Thailand is that numbers related to car crashes, especially licence plates from accidents, carry a stroke of luck. Many locals take note of accident details, such as the licence plate number, time, or date, convinced that these numbers are blessed by fate.

Recently, a monk miraculously escaped an accident, leading to a lottery frenzy where people rushed to buy tickets featuring the licence plate number from the crash. This incident highlights how locals believe that extraordinary or life-threatening events infuse certain numbers with luck.

2. Death dates

In Thailand, family is highly valued, even when loved ones have passed on. Many people play the birth or death dates of deceased family members, believing their loved ones might be watching over them and bringing luck from the afterlife.

A touching story surfaced where a lottery vendor chose the death dates of family members who had recently passed, leading her to win a life-changing amount. For Thais, this practice isn’t just about luck, it’s a meaningful way to honour and remember family, with the hope that they may send a bit of fortune from beyond.

3. Child’s choice

Children are seen as innocent and pure in Thai culture, which is why some believe they possess an untainted connection to luck. One lucky woman recently won 18 million baht in the lottery after letting her niece choose a random number. The niece picked without any logic, just an instinctive pull towards certain numbers.

The family now considers the child their lucky charm, and she’s become the unofficial lottery picker for her relatives. This belief in the purity of children adds a heartwarming angle to lottery traditions in Thailand.

4. Animal selection

If children can bring luck, why not animals? In Thailand, some people involve their pets in choosing lottery numbers, believing their natural instincts might guide them to lucky choices. In one instance, a TikTok user let their dog select numbers by pointing at them. These playful methods have become popular, with many seeing animals as vessels of natural fortune.

5. Dream-inspired digits

In Thai culture, dreams are often considered messages from the spirit world, offering insights or guidance for life events, including lottery numbers. One woman had a vivid dream of specific numbers, which she played in the lottery and won.

This experience encouraged others to pay close attention to their dreams, interpreting them as direct lines to fate or deceased loved ones to win the Thai lottery. For many, recording and analysing dreams before each lottery draw has become a personal ritual.

6. Signs from nature

Some believe that nature itself offers hints at lucky numbers, especially through unusual occurrences. There’s a story involving people finding lucky numbers from an unusual banana tree that grew in an unexpected way, which was seen as a sign from nature. Now, locals across Thailand look for patterns in clouds, trees, and other natural formations, hoping for their own mystical message.

7. Candle wax drippings

In Thailand, some believe that wax drippings from ritual candles can reveal lucky numbers. During a recent ceremony in Kalasin, a community gathered to watch the wax of large candles form shapes and numbers. These numbers, believed to be messages from the divine, led some people to buy tickets featuring the wax-formed numbers. For many, this practice highlights the spiritual aspect of lottery traditions, blending faith with a dash of chance.

8. Fortune-teller foresight

Visiting a fortune teller is a common way for some Thais to gain insight into lucky numbers to win the Thai lottery. Last year, a ceremony by astrologers in Rayong attracted a large crowd, all hoping for a tip on the next winning combination. The numbers shared at these events are often regarded as practically blessed by the spirits.

It’s become such a popular practice that many people see fortune teller visits as a sure sign they’re on the path to riches.

9. Birthday blessings

For many Thais, birthdays are considered especially lucky, not just for celebration but also for fortune. People often play their own or their loved ones’ birthdays, hoping that the special dates carry an extra touch of luck.

There was a story where Thais flocked to get the numbers associated with the prior Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s birthday, believing the date held an auspicious significance. The draw saw a surge in tickets sold with numbers tied to the event, proving that even public figures’ birthdays can inspire the hopeful.

10. Superstitious rituals

Some people go all out with rituals for luck before buying their lottery tickets. In Prachinburi, the locals performed elaborate prayers and rituals at a temple, hoping to receive lucky numbers from the deities. This tradition is so strong that even the numbers whispered during rituals can be considered sacred.

Winning the Thai lottery is a big deal for those who participate and they will do about anything that will push luck, faith, and even some minutia of perceived probability to win big. Since there are so many numbers to choose from and you are 45 times more likely to be hit by lightning than win the lottery, people try anyway to make a choice.

Winning big or small, in Thailand, superstition, unusual banana trees, animals, birth and death dates, etc. are some of the signs that people in Thailand use to win the lottery.

FAQs about the Thai lottery

What is the Thai lottery? The Thai lottery, known as "หวย" (huay), is a government-run lottery in Thailand, held twice a month on the 1st and 16th. It has a rich history dating back to the 1800s and serves as a popular form of gambling in the country, offering significant prizes and cultural significance. How do I buy a Thai lottery ticket? Tickets can be purchased from registered vendors across Thailand. Each ticket pair costs a fixed price of 80 baht, though vendors may charge more due to demand or perceived lucky numbers. Can foreigners participate in the Thai lottery? Yes, foreigners can buy tickets and win prizes in the Thai lottery, provided they are at least 20 years old. What are the prize tiers in the Thai lottery? The top prize is 6 million baht for matching all six digits, with additional prizes for matching fewer digits:

- Second Prize: 200,000 baht

- Third Prize: 80,000 baht

- Fourth Prize: 40,000 baht

- Fifth Prize: 20,000 baht

Smaller prizes for matching last two or three digits. Are there taxes on lottery winnings? Yes, winnings are subject to taxation: 0.5% for government lottery prizes and 1% for charity lottery prizes. Tax identification is required for winnings over 20,000 baht.